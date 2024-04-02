The Coolest Arcade and Game Bars in Houston

Blame it on Mario, Luigi or the one and only Ms. Pac-Man — the nostalgia brought forth from gaming can be hard to resist, no matter your age. Ever since places like Dave & Busters and Top Golf roared into existence, the trend of bars and restaurants showcasing arcade and carnival games, interactive sports and lawn games alongside eats and cocktails has shown no signs of slowing down. In Houston especially, arcade and game bars are having a moment, with more and more entertainment complexes holding court in and around the city than ever before. To wit, the fun is no longer limited to video games and pinball machines, but it extends to large-scale immersive experiences and professionally-designed courses. From themed putting greens to outdoor pickleball courts, consider these epic gaming facilities the next time you’re looking for somewhere to play.

East Downtown

This decade-old dive bar in East Downtown is a haven for gamers of all types. Dark and vibey with a retro aesthetic, the space feels more like a friend’s living room than a bar, with vintage couches, video game consoles, free-play arcade games and a wall of comic books. Visit during one of the bar’s karaoke or video game tournament nights and see how you rank against other players.

2006 Walker St.

Downtown

With more than 275 arcade games onsite, Cidercade is among the most impressive destinations in the city for gaming. Located in the heart of downtown, blocks from Minute Maid Park, the bar features a bounty of retro and modern games, including pinball machines, Skee-Ball and racing games, alongside a menu of hard ciders and seltzers. Guests are welcome to fuel up by bringing their own eats or visiting one of the food trucks for sustenance. While all are welcome during the day, the bar is limited to guests 21 and older after 8 p.m.

2320 Canal St. Ste. 100

Flight Club Greg Chmiel

River Oaks

This River Oaks bar and restaurant is known for reinventing the simple game of darts by incorporating cutting edge dart-tracking technology and showcasing multiplayer games in a spirited and boisterous environment. The bar, located at the street level of Regent Square, allows visitors to enjoy social darts in semi-private gaming areas where they can eat and drink while they play. Bites like papas bravas, lobster elote dip and prime sliders grace the menu, along with eye-catching cocktails like the tequila-fueled Sea Turtle, made with cucumber, ginger and salt.

3515 W Dallas St. Ste. 100

Puttery Puttery

Sawyer Yards

Spanning two floors on Washington Ave., Puttery is a sprawling mini-golf destination, reserved for guests 21 and up. The massive space houses three bars and three immersive courses — each with a different theme — and cocktails that coincide with the styles. The Library is intimate and cozy, decorated with wall-to-wall books, the Lodge feels like a charming escape in a snowy, picturesque ski town and the Conservatory features a desert-inspired landscape.

1818 Washington Ave. Ste. 180

Puttshack PARRISH RDV

Downtown

Located inside the Highlight at Houston Center in Downtown, Puttshack is popular among the corporate crowd for team building events and social gatherings, but it’s open to visitors of all ages. The mini golf facility features four 9-hole courses that incorporate tech-infused gaming, in which golf balls track each person’s game. Players can celebrate their wins with a cocktail at or stay for a full meal. The menu touts diverse offerings like Thai fried chicken, mushroom potstickers and a variety of flatbreads built on hand-stretched, sea water-infused, imported Italian sourdough.

1200 McKinney St.

Home Run Dugout Alex Montoya

Katy

Newly opened in Katy, Home Run Dugout is a first-of-its-kind, baseball-centric entertainment complex, lauded for its patented batting bay technology. The sweeping complex spans 46,000-square-feet and includes 12 batting bays, which feature soft-toss pitching machines, a biergarten baseball mini-field fitted with stadium lights, a full service restaurant and patio with indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog park. Home Run Dugout’s menu is inspired by stadium concessions and features dishes like a jumbo soft pretzel with mustard, mini corn dogs, chicken tender basket and a foot-long dog coined the Big Unit.

1220 Grand W Blvd.

Chicken N Pickle Chicken N Pickle

Webster

As the pickleball craze rages on, Houstonians can try their hand at the sport of the moment at the new Chicken N Pickle in Webster, the company’s first Houston-area outpost. The 70,000-square-foot facility is located at the new Flyway mixed development and houses six indoor courts, two covered outdoor courts and a chef-driven restaurant. As its name suggests, the restaurant puts a hefty focus on chicken, offering rotisserie dishes using antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken with four different seasonings, plus pork and beef sandwiches, hand-cut fries and tots. For those not on the pickleball bandwagon, a variety of lawn games, including corn hole, ping pong and giant Jenga, await.

210 Blue Heron Dr.

Katy

Popstroke combines the fun of hitting the golf course with an epic day of dining out at this massive complex, newly opened in Katy. The golfing and entertainment center, co-designed by Tiger Woods, houses two 18-hole putting courses that feature fairways, bunkers and rough; an open-air restaurant and rooftop bar fitted with LED TVs; an outdoor area with lawn games; and an ice cream parlor. As a bonus, players can take advantage of Popstroke’s on-course drink service and order beer, wine and cocktails from the app to be delivered directly to them as they play.

23110 Grand Cir Blvd.

Downtown

Like a private club for those in the know, Joystix is a twice a month gaming experience, reserved for guests 21 and up. The Downtown arcade shop, which specializes in selling and renting classic games, opens up its showroom on the first and last Fridays of every month for “Pac-Man Fever Fridays.” Beginning at 9 p.m., guests can pay $15 admission for unlimited game play and partake in adult beverages at Bar 1820, located just next door.

1820 Franklin St.