The 10 Best Happy Hours in Austin

After ticking all the boxes on your to-do list, it’s only appropriate to reward yourself with delicious food and drink. And what better way to do that than at happy hour? In our opinion, the best happy hours in Austin serve both drinks and snackable bites that are reasonably priced — we’re talking $5 beers and $7 glasses of wine. Luckily, the city has plenty of spots to grab a brewski and unwind.

An Old Fashioned from The Roosevelt Room Eric Medsker

Every day until 6 p.m., take $2 off glasses of wine and $1 off beer, sweets and smaller bites. The menu features classics like Margaritas, Negronis and Espresso Martinis, or you can opt for their Pisco Sour, made with lime, lemon, chuncho bitters, hibiscus and egg white. Drinks are served in an industrial space with a cozy upstairs lounge.

307 W 5th St

American gastropub Salty Sow promises good eats and a good time. Pop in any day between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. for $4 beers, $5 glasses of their signature sips and light bites. Salty Sow also offers a variety of wines, from house red to a bubbly from France. To accompany your drink, don’t miss the carnitas tacos and duck fat fries.

1917 Manor Rd

Peached Tortilla marries Asian comfort food with Southern flare. Starting from humble beginnings as a food trunk, the fusion restaurant has now expanded to five locations across Austin. The daily happy hour is your ticket to discounted delights. Enjoy $5 beers, rotating $6 wine, $7 cocktails and $6 snacks. Everything on the menu is a must-try, especially the Chinese barbecue tacos, which come filled with braised pork belly, slaw and BBQ sauce. Can we get a yeehaw?

Multiple locations

If you’re looking for a place to sip on drinks and grab dinner afterward, Péché is our pick. Located in the Warehouse District, this full-service French restaurant offers a selection of cocktails and adult milkshakes in a New Orleans-esque space. Once you’re done sipping, grab a table to indulge in French comfort food. The escargot in garlic herb butter and bouillabaisse are not to be missed.

208 W 4th St

This homey Southern eatery is open daily for happy hour from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wines are knocked down to $8, beers are $4 and cocktails are $7. There are also a handful of bites for just $6, like the deviled eggs, pimento cheese dip and chips, and the Brussel sprouts.

1911 Aldrich St, Suite 100

Chef Fermín Núñez’s Este Este

Down the street from Salty Sow is East Austin’s Este. Helmed by Chef Fermín Núñez and restauranteur Sam Hellman-Mass, this seafood eatery offers an extensive wine list and cocktails inspired by the coast, all discounted by $2. Pair your drinks with oysters, smoked tuna or the seafood tower if you’re feeling really peckish (it gets a generous $25 discount at happy hour).

2113 Manor Rd

Jeffrey’s might be a bit fancy schmancy for a casual night out, but it’s totally worth a visit if you’re celebrating an occasion. On Monday night only, you can score 25% off all bar food and wines by the glass. The menu is extensive — Martinis, seasonal drinks, classic cocktails, beers and ciders are all available, as well as light bites like truffled deviled eggs, croquettes and escargot. But if you’re only available on the weekend, wine bottles are slashed by 50% on Sunday nights.

1204 W Lynn St

A lunch spread from 7th Street’s Kinda Tropical Jade Skye Hammer Photography

Come any day between 3 and 6 p.m. for chill and relaxed vibes at Kinda Tropical. The no-frills restaurant boasts a spacious patio with umbrella seating. Score $1 off all beers and $2 off on select munchies, like the fried shrimp, chips and queso, and sriracha carrot hummus. Bring yourself, your friends and your furry little friends, too.

3501 E 7th St

ATX Cocina may not have the most extensive happy hour menu, but the food and upscale vibes are reasons enough to visit. The modern Mexican restaurant sources high-quality ingredients like non-GMO corn, chilies and beans. Pop in Monday through Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m. or Friday to Sunday between 4 and 5 p.m. for discounted Margaritas, mezcal Palomas and light bites.

110 San Antonio St, #170

Named after executive Chef Alma Alcocer-Thomas herself, El Alma is aptly named. El Alma translates to “soul” in Spanish, which is fitting considering that Alcocer-Thomas puts her all into the kitchen where she whips up Mexican comfort food. Grab a bite to eat or stop in from 3 to 6 p.m. for happy hour, where cocktails, wines and boozy mango Margaritas are served daily.

1025 Barton Springs Rd