The Best Pizza in Austin

Where would you go for the perfect slice?

By Kayla Hui
May 21, 2024 6:56 am
10 people sitting at a long wooden table eating pizza and drinking beer
Austin Beer Garden Brewing has more than just great beer.
Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.

Unlike Chicago’s deep dish or New York’s large, foldable slices, Austin doesn’t have a distinctive style of pizza. But that doesn’t mean the city isn’t booming with pizza options. No matter what part of Austin you’re in, you’re sure to find a delicious slice. In the East, Bufalina doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Neapolitan style, and in the South, Home Slice has been serving up New York-style pizzas since 2005. No matter what you’re craving, these best pizza spots in Austin excite taste buds without fail. 

angle from above, people sitting at a booth eating pizza
Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
ABGB

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. is often overlooked when it comes to pizza — even though pizza isn’t in their name, they still craft some of the best slices in town. Grab a beer before munching on one of their specialty pies like Calabrese, house-made sausage or clam. Plus, there’s live music weekly and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for your family and furry friends. 

1305 W. Oltorf St

Aviator’s Pizza

With more than 30 years in the pizza-making industry, Aviator’s Pizza is no stranger to crafting delicious pies. Fresh dough is prepared daily, and the sauces are made in-house. You’ll find classics on the menu like the Margherita and plain cheese, but what puts Aviator’s on the map are their specialty creations. If you’re a carnivore, you’ll love the Meat Almighty, a red sauce pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, smoked ham and bacon. 

Multiple locations 

Bufalina Pizza 

If Neopolitan-style pizza is calling your name, head to Bufalina. This bustling restaurant consistently draws diners, thanks to its signature chewy, charred crust, which is baked to perfection in a traditional wood-fired brick oven imported from Napoli. Enjoy slices of mushroom, anchovy, and Calabrese while you sip on the restaurant’s top-notch selection of wines. Takeout and dine-in options are available. 

2215 E Cesar Chavez St

Where to Get the Best Breakfast Tacos in Austin
Where to Get the Best Breakfast Tacos in Austin
 Sorry to pancakes and waffles, but we’re team breakfast tacos

Dovetail Pizza & Bar 

Experience the best of both worlds at Dovetail Pizza, where Neapolitan and New York styles collide. The dough is slowly fermented, leading to a clean, buttery crust. Some customer favorites include the meat and pepperoni pizza, the latter of which is sourced locally. Also, don’t miss the wedge salad and fried Castelvetrano olives, which are tossed in a blend of chili, honey and ranch. 

1816 S 1st St

Grata's pepperoni pie in a pizza box on top of white and red checked paper
Grata’s pepperoni pie
Kayla Hui

Grata’s Pizzeria

The Neapolitan pies at Grata’s Pizzeria are nothing short of amazing. Sure, the pizzas may be smaller, but don’t let the size fool you. They’re made of high-quality ingredients, evident in the crust — it’s chewy, puffy and slightly charred around the edges. You can choose from three bases (red, white or pesto), and you can’t go wrong with classics like pepperoni or cheese. But if you’re a fan of ranch, try the chicken and bacon pizza, which is topped with shredded mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and arugula. 

2700 S Lamar Blvd

Home Slice Pizza

You don’t have to travel far to devour New York-style pizza. Home Slice, which opened in 2005, is known for delivering giant, foldable slices every single time. You can dine in or grab a box to go, or if you’re short on time, walk up to the takeout window on South Congress for a quick bite. Austin is a fan of Home Slice, which is why you’ll find three locations throughout the city: North Loop, South Congress and South Congress Take Out. Although the pizza is the focus here, do not sleep on the Italian sub — it’s one of the best we’ve ever had.

1415 South Congress Ave

multiple pizzas laid out on different plates
The spead at Via
Via 313

Via 313

Austin may not be the originator of Detroit-style pizza, but you’re sure to find a good slice here. Via 313 is beloved by Austinites for its thick, square pizzas. They are actually baked in auto part trays, which give the crust a crunchy texture. While the Detroiter is a classic choice, you can’t go wrong with ordering the Hawaiian or the Ambassador Bridge. 

Multiple locations

