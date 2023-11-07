Chicago > Food

The Pizza Puff Is Chicago’s Greatest Local Food Institution

…that people outside Chicago pretty much do not know about

Stuffed pizza puff pastry in a bakset with fries
An ode to an underrated Chicago classic — the pizza puff
Iltaco
By Brandon Wetherbee
November 7, 2023 5:45 am
Brandon Wetherbee is the editor of the arts and culture magazine Recommend If You Like and the host of the podcast You, Me, Them,...Read More

A pizza puff is not a calzone. George Costanza did not get George Steinbrenner addicted to pizza puffs. A pizza puff is not a pizza roll. Kids aren’t leaving school to run home and eat a few dozen pizza rolls before their parents get home from work. (Can you tell I grew up in the ’90s?)

A pizza puff is not a pizza bagel. Why would you even think that? A pizza puff is kind of like a calzone meets a Hot Pocket meets a Jamaican beef patty. But better than all of them.

Just ask Michael Nagrant, founder of The Hunger Substack. The former (and final) Chicago Sun-Times food critic and a contributor to the James Beard-winning Alinea cookbook says, “They’re basically what would happen if an egg roll, Pop-Tart and a bowl of spaghetti Bolognese had a baby.” I agree. Except for the Pop-Tart part. 

This Is the Fanciest (and Best) Recipe for Loaded Tater Tots You Will Ever Find
This Is the Fanciest (and Best) Recipe for Loaded Tater Tots You Will Ever Find

Oven-baked cheese and a buttermilk ranch drizzle make all the difference

The pizza puff is a regional dish — dish? treat? snack? piece of food? — that has yet to receive the same level of international attention as the Chicago-style hot dog, Italian beef sandwich, deep dish pizza or even the jibarito. But why?

We asked Nagrant why the pizza puff hasn’t received the adoration it deserves to become a nationally recognized, Chicago-based institution.

“It’s a good question,” says the food critic. “I guess it depends on the criteria for a local institution. I’ll hazard some.”  

“To be an ‘institution,’ generally it has to be a food that, one, was invented in our town,” he continues. “Two, the definitive version is served in our region. And three, is actually really good to the point that even people from other places will become obsessed with it and make lesser versions elsewhere. I think the first two are slam dunks for the pizza puff. The third is debatable.”

“A standard pizza puff falls into the ‘cheap and greasy, best consumed when hammered, or in dire need of salt and fat while sober’ category,” he adds.

Nagrant is referring to the classic, original pizza puff (OPP) first produced by Iltaco Foods in 1976, and sold throughout the city and suburbs mostly at hot dog stands and restaurants. But there are now “fancy” versions of the pizza puff. 

“The Hermosa version is likely amazing,” says Nagrant. The Hermosa Restaurant in (you guessed it) Hermosa is definitely the “elevated” version of the comfort food. There’s also Terry’s Place in Austin, which serves a quite large, homemade version of the puff, and Albano’s Pizzeria in Cicero offers a similar “homemade cheese pizza puff.”

Thus, there are at least three local spots doing their own take on the pizza puff. It’s not enough, but it’s a start. 

I grew up eating pizza puffs, completely unaware that it was a regional creation with a mostly regional fan base. But why? Why hasn’t it left the Chicagoland area and grown nationwide, like most other pizza-related snack foods?

“Because the sister-adjacent Totino’s pizza roll is available almost anywhere,” Nagrant says. “And also because most people aren’t so enamored with the pizza puff over, say, a regular pizza that they’re importing it to places that don’t have it because they’re obsessed.”

Maybe Nagrant is right. While it’s technically possible to share a pizza puff, it’s meant for a single person. It doesn’t help the puff that pizza is the most shareable food, and one that travels incredibly well. No other food is as deliverable as pizza. Finally, pizza puffs are kinda ugly. 

It seems like the pizza puff is destined to remain a local food institution — though one with national distribution, if not a national reputation. That’s fine. If you’re craving one right now, or have no idea what a pizza puff even is, there’s a handy “puff finder” for the frozen version on the Iltaco site, with vendors from Pompano Beach, Florida, to Bellingham, Washington.

More Like This

WIngs on a plate
Now You Can Make Some of Chicago’s Best Wings at Home
Steak and potatoes on a plate with red wine
Amy Morton’s Guide to Cooking a Steakhouse-Level Dinner at Home
Surf and turf next to a glass of wine surrounded in smoke
Chicago’s 8 Best Hotel Restaurants
Chef Heiduk posing
A Magnificent Mile Chef Shares a Recipe for His Favorite Under-$10 Meal

Chicago
Chicago > Food

Most Popular

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Chicago, Right This Way

Stuffed pizza puff pastry in a bakset with fries

The Pizza Puff Is Chicago’s Greatest Local Food Institution

Cafe Robey's smothered potato tots

This Is the Fanciest (and Best) Recipe for Loaded Tater Tots You Will Ever Find

Jeppson's Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört

Today’s the Day to Drink Jeppson’s Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks is introduced prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Connor Bedard Hype Train Is Real

Explore More Chicago

Keep Reading

A depiction of a potential multiverse, where multiple universes exist. Is the multiverse real? Scientists fall on both sides.

The Hypothetical, Tantalizing, Possibly Unprovable Reality of the Multiverse

Kyoto, Japan

A Foodie’s Guide to Kyoto, Japan

A "saunameister" performing aufguss in a sauna.

The Ritual That Will Supercharge Your Sauna Sessions

"Pockets" cover artwork

You Can’t Tell the History of Menswear Without the History of Pockets