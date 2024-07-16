10 Iconic Chicago Restaurants

Trying to snag a table at one of the city’s hottest restaurants? Take a break from working that Resy alert feature and visit (or revisit) a classic. These spots have withstood the test of time to hold a special place in the city’s gastronomic history.

Once a saloon, Berghoff is now a beloved German restaurant with a killer corned beef sandwich Berghoff

Loop

Opened in 1898 as a saloon, The Berghoff became well-known for its German food during Prohibition. It maintained a men’s-only beer hall until 1969 when Gloria Steinem and members of the National Organization for Women demanded service. The restaurant still attracts crowds for a bit of nostalgia alongside a solid menu including wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten and a wildly popular corned beef sandwich.

17 W. Adams St.

South Deering

Since 1948, Calumet Fisheries on the city’s far South Side has been a go-to for smoked seafood by Chicagoans from all over the city and well beyond. The no-frills, cash-only spot was recognized with a James Beard America’s Classics Award in 2010 and was featured on an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations. In June, crowds lined up for popular items including smoked shrimp and sturgeon that they missed while the eatery was closed for several months following an electrical fire.

3259 E. 95th St.

Lou Mitchell’s is famous for its hearty pancake portions and enormous omelets Lou Mitchell’s

Loop

It’s doubtful the lines have let up for breakfast at this classic diner since it opened in 1923. Known as the gateway to Route 66, Lou Mitchell’s is famous for its hearty portions of pancakes, giant omelets and a tradition of handing out donut holes and Milk Duds to customers waiting for coveted tables.

565 W Jackson Blvd.

South Loop

Chicago’s quintessential Jewish deli is a cafeteria-style affair that’s been serving up piled-high pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup and brisket since 1942. The diverse crowd includes a mix of locals, tourists and usually a stumping politician or two.

1141 S. Jefferson St.

Superdawg hot dogs are served under the watchful eyes of Flaurie and Maurie Superdawg

Norwood Park, Wheeling

It’s hard not to be happy when you first arrive at Superdawg, a drive-in with carhop service where mascot hot dog statues Flaurie and Maurie — named for the couple who founded the restaurant in 1948 — hold court on the rooftop. But it’s the food that will really put a smile on your face: Don’t miss the classic Superdawg, an all-beef hot dog topped with mustard, chopped onions, piccalilli relish, a pickle spear and hot pepper served in a box alongside crinkle-cut fries.

6363 N. Milwaukee Ave. and 333 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling

Loop

Located inside the historic Marshall Field’s on State Street (now Macy’s), The Walnut Room was the first restaurant ever to be opened inside a department store. And though the grandeur of such stores isn’t what it once was, this dining room serving American classics — most famously chicken pot pie — hasn’t skipped a beat since 1907. It remains a beloved local dining tradition particularly during the holiday season, thanks to a show-stopping centerpiece Christmas tree.



111 N. State St.

Hyde Park

This cafeteria-style, cash-only eatery — known for its motto to “see your food” as it’s prepared before your eyes — has been around since 1921. Valois is beloved for its modestly priced, hearty breakfast and lunch staples, including a Mediterranean omelet that’s a favorite of President Barack Obama.

1518 E 53rd St.

Ashburn

If you know, you know: deep-dish is for tourists. Chicagoans’ pizza of choice is tavern-style: crispy, thin-crust pizza cut into small squares that can easily be held in one hand while you’ve got a beer in the other. And that’s just how you want to do it at Vito & Nick’s, a no-frills, cash-only South Side mainstay since 1965. Order a pizza topped with the secret sausage recipe and a pitcher of Old Style on tap, and you won’t go wrong.

8433 S Pulaski Rd.

Gene & Georgetti is classy, delicious and unapologetically traditional Gene & Georgetti

River West

Open since 1941, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest steakhouse, known for its no-nonsense approach to classic Italian recipes and prime cuts of meat served by white-coated waiters. Be sure to order the garbage salad — a signature item loaded with salami, provolone and shrimp that’s big enough for a group to share.

500 N. Franklin St.

Loop

Founded in 1927, The Village is part of the Italian Village restaurants, Chicago’s oldest Italian dining establishment. The Italian-theme-park kitsch is part of the charm here — order traditional dishes such as lasagna and chicken Vesuvio to eat under a Tuscan sky mural dotted with twinkling lights.

71 W. Monroe St.