The 10 Best BYOB Restaurants in Chicago

A BYOB model can be a game-changer for a restaurant by allowing them to be open for business while awaiting a liquor license — or in serving as a long-term solution to license fees and protocols. It’s a win for imbibing diners, too, who can do away with restaurant markups while breaking out their best at-home bottles, which makes for a perfect excuse to plan that group outing or special date night. Fortunately, Chicago is home to several such restaurants, each welcoming guests to bring their own for the table (and, if you’re up for it, a little for the kitchen too).

From Michelin-starred tasting menus to Mexican-inspired share plates, here are some of the city’s best BYOB restaurants.

This BBQ joint is one of the city’s most sought after for a medley of favorites, from signature sliced brisket to house-made sides. The team takes pride in matching each cut of meat with the right rub, wood smoke, and sauce (their own proprietary blends, of course). For beer, a lager or Kölsch would be a solid match for those flavors. If opting for wine, try a spicy red, off-dry Riesling, or full-bodied rosé.

3800 N Pulaski Rd

Husband-and-wife team Lawrence Letrero and Raquel Quadreny opened Bayan Ko in 2018 as a shared celebration of their Filipino and Cuban heritages. Today, that looks like a five-course tasting menu highlighting items like arroz caldo (with black rice and lobster), vaca frita (with wagyu beef and plantain), and tamales Cubano with Creole sauce.

1810 W Montrose Ave

EL Ideas EL Ideas

Phillip Foss helms the kitchen at this Michelin-starred restaurant, where he and crew serve a colorful, multi-course menu rooted in seasonality and storytelling. Bring a bottle of sparkling wine and a light-bodied white or red to follow — and consider grabbing them from the team-recommended Perman Wine (which can deliver bottles, too).

2419 W 14th St

This recently opened restaurant has quickly become known for its flavorful, chef-driven Filipino fare and welcoming, down-to-earth hospitality. Light, crisp beer or a sparkling or dry white wine (or fruit-forward reds) are all good pairing choices for the menu, which spans sisig (chopped braised pork belly hash with chilis, onions, secret sauce and egg, cooked tableside) and black cod ulam, with garlic and coconut. There is a $4 corkage fee per bottle or can, but the team waives it with the purchase of any non-alcoholic beverage.

4337 N Western Ave

Gather some friends and your favorite wine for an evening at this Argentinean steakhouse, which manages to feel both like a bustling neighborhood joint and citywide destination. A sprawling menu offers plenty of options, but prime steaks are the main draw here. Spring for standbys like the Costeleta (bone-in ribeye with chimichurri sauce) or Churrasco Argentino (grilled sirloin with Vesuvio potatoes), all excellent with a choice malbec or cabernet.

3763 N Southport Ave

Schwa Schwa

Once you discover Schwa and its unassuming Ashland Avenue facade, you’ll want to hang here for hours. The tasting menu destination has garnered praise and a Michelin star for its relaxed approach to fine dining and its adventurous, classically rooted menus — all made possible by a small-but-mighty team. They suggest bringing a couple of bottles for the 14-course menu—a sparkling or dry, crisp white; a pinot or Portuguese-style red; and a Lambrusco to cap off the evening (likely a memorable match for the menu’s finale, “Fluff,” with huckleberry and white chocolate).

1466 N Ashland Ave

Sustainable practices and a dedication to farm-fresh ingredients underscore the approach at this Mexican restaurant, where dishes are portioned for sharing (don’t miss their fresh tortillas or handmade tostadas). The team invites guests to bring beer, wine or tequila to carry them through the meal — which you’ll want to conclude with their flan or sweet empanadas (complete with Oaxacan chocolate).

3023 N Broadway

Bartoli’s Miles Boone Photography

This pizza joint has become a local must for its deep dish and tavern-style pies — especially signatures like the Diavolo (with soppressata, ricotta and Mike’s Hot Honey) and the Chicago Classic (with Italian sausage, mushroom and green pepper). Pair them with a pilsner (if you’re heading to the West Town location, swing by On Tour Brewing Company for their current variation); and for some throwback flavors, supply the spiced rum for their lineup of Filbert’s sodas — namely the root beer or cream soda.

658 N Ashland Ave

1955 W Addison St

Chinese cuisine undergoes French and Japanese influences at this restaurant, where the team serves one of the best deals in town: four courses for $39. Among them are options like salt-and-pepper calamari, Shanghai dumplings and red snapper with Chinese black bean sauce, plus supplements like A5 wagyu or Szechuan-style duck breast. Bring a versatile wine or beer to try with various courses, and to pass a few minutes as you await dessert (e.g., the hot chocolate souffle).

605 W 31st St

Head to this Lakeview East eatery for premium nigiri and maki rolls, plus special chef creations (think seasoned nigiri and robata dishes). Pair these bites with a go-to bottle of a sparkling or light-bodied white wine, or a chilled sake.

3136 N Broadway