The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

Irish Whiskey | 47% ABV | Aged 3+ Years

This Irish distillery — which also produces gin and another whiskey (The Whistler) — just launched in the United States with a range of single pot still whiskeys aged in different casks: Marsala, Madeira and Pedro Ximénez. The ingredients here are all 100% natural and 100% local, and the mash bills take inspiration from the distant past (there’s a bit of oats and rye in there). The story behind their bespoke still is pretty cool (if learning about special reflux cooling jackets and patented nano-technology is your thing), and the founders say they’re working on dozens of unique cask finishes (did someone say chocolate bitters cask?) and mash bills for future releases. As for the initial core range, these are Irish whiskeys so approachable they’ll convert non-whiskey fans. The Marsala one in particular is very juicy and features notes of apple jam and milk chocolate with a slight salinity on the finish that makes it great with desserts.