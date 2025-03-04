The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.
Distillery of Modern Art Rye Whiskey
Rye | 50% ABV | No Age Statement
Launched in 2022, Distillery of Modern Art (DoMA) is an Atlanta-based distillery, art gallery, event space and cocktail lounge. Before now, the distillery was best known for its award-winning gin. But that could change with the release of their inaugural rye and bourbon expressions. The interesting thing here is the mash bill, as both expressions feature Wren’s Abruzzi Rye, an Italian varietal that grows quite well in the South. The bourbon is full of honey, spearmint, caramel and dark fruit. It shows a lot of potential and is an easy sipper that tastes well past its youth. Excited to see where this goes in a few years. The rye offers an earthier, herbal take with bold hints of dark chocolate and coffee; it’s a standout.
Buffalo Trace Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops
Non-Whiskey Spirit | 45% ABV | 11 Years
The 26th release in Buffalo Trace’s Experimental Collection is not, technically, a whiskey. Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley infused two hops — Saaz noble hops, a Czechoslovakian variety commonly found in Bohemian pilsners, and Zythos, an American hop with tropical and subtle herbal notes — into a raw distillate for 30 minutes. After distillation, the blend of European and American hops rested in charred white oak casks for 11 years and seven months. As a fan of beer/whiskey hybrids, I was intrigued. The nose is citrusy and herbal, while the palate shows off equal parts citrus, vanilla, oak and bitterness. I think it’s best to think of this as a whiskey (here, a blended rye bourbon) that nods at beer — it seems ideal in a cocktail where you want to tamp down the sweetness. Only available for “select days” at the distillery.
Boann Marsala Cask
Irish Whiskey | 47% ABV | Aged 3+ Years
This Irish distillery — which also produces gin and another whiskey (The Whistler) — just launched in the United States with a range of single pot still whiskeys aged in different casks: Marsala, Madeira and Pedro Ximénez. The ingredients here are all 100% natural and 100% local, and the mash bills take inspiration from the distant past (there’s a bit of oats and rye in there). The story behind their bespoke still is pretty cool (if learning about special reflux cooling jackets and patented nano-technology is your thing), and the founders say they’re working on dozens of unique cask finishes (did someone say chocolate bitters cask?) and mash bills for future releases. As for the initial core range, these are Irish whiskeys so approachable they’ll convert non-whiskey fans. The Marsala one in particular is very juicy and features notes of apple jam and milk chocolate with a slight salinity on the finish that makes it great with desserts.
WhistlePig Snout-to-Tail Bourbon
Bourbon | 44% ABV | Aged 10 Years
The Vermont distillery (best known for its rye) recently opened a tasting room in Louisville, KY — basically, the bourbon capital of the world. As part of the opening, they launched a 10-year-old bourbon that rested in barrels with two different Vermont oak toasted barrel heads (hence, the Snout and the Tail). There’s a nuttiness here and a fair amount of wood spice (and a minty/herbal note, which we’re guessing is the rye part of the mash bill). It’s less sweet and more grain-forward than the usual bourbon and should work well in an Old Fashioned.
Green Code Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Bourbon | 48% ABV | No Age Statement
This isn’t your typical bourbon, at least when it comes to the bottle. A new release from the World Whiskey Society (WWS), this bourbon comes in an eco-friendly, fully-recyclable bottle boasting an 84% lower carbon footprint than traditional glass (it’s also five times lighter). It takes a bit of getting used to — it feels more like a plastic flask — but it’s a tasty spirit, full of butterscotch, candy corn, vanilla and a hint of tropical fruit.
Geography Affects Whiskey Production More Than You ThinkHow a country’s climate and temperature influence what you taste in your dram
Frey Ranch 100% Barley Whiskey
Barley Whiskey | 55% ABV / Aged 4 Years
The Nevada farm-to-glass distillery just debuted the third entry in its Single Grain Series. This one’s a whiskey crafted entirely from two-row unmalted barley grown on-site, then pot distilled, aged four+ years and bottled at 110 proof. The final result is sweet and nutty, offering a creamy mouthfeel and notes of honey and fruity jam.
Blue Note 2025 Special Reserve
Bourbon | 58.15% ABV | Aged 4+ Years
A blend of straight bourbon whiskeys finished in 10 different casks ranging in age from four to 19 years with varying mash bills, the second annual Special Reserve release from this Tennessee whiskey maker (whose portfolio is distilled in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company and then aged just north of downtown Memphis, TN) features bourbons finished in ex-Cognac, Madeira, sherry, Port, triple sec, apricot brandy, amontillado, vanilla Cognac and vino de Naranja barrels. The fruitier notes, primarily cherry, dominate here, though you’ll also find hints of dark chocolate, vanilla and nutmeg. Note: Only 2,000 bottles are available in the United States.
Ardbeg Eureka!
Scotch | 52.2% ABV | No Age Statement
Conceived and curated in part by the Islay distillery’s huge fanbase (the 200,000-strong Ardbeg Committee), Eureka! is a combination of whiskies aged in Pedro Ziménez sherry casks and ex-bourbon casks. It’s almost like savory BBQ, though enough dark fruit and honey notes — and a fair amount of salinity — sneak through the smoke and umami to make this a unique sipper.
Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 19-Year-Old
Wheat Whiskey | 50% ABV | Aged 19 Years
Heaven Hill’s annual Heritage Collection release centers around older barrels and features one of the six mash bills produced by the distillery (this time, it features 51% wheat, 37% corn and 12% malted barley). You can read more about the whiskey here, but as for the taste, there’s plenty of oak, cloves, tobacco, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla with a slightly softer profile than you’d expect from an ultra-aged release (it’s still burly, but manageable).
Larceny Barrel Proof A125
Bourbon | 62.5% ABV | Aged 6+ Years
I’ve always liked this wheated bourbon from Heaven Hill — it’s an easy sipper — but it truly shone in the Barrel Proof releases. The first barrel-proof release of 2025 (the next ones are coming in May and September) is uncut and features a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley. It’s lovely, with the wheat offering a rich mouthfeel that counteracts the higher proof. Lots of caramel, butterscotch, creme brûlée and a hint of lemon zest here. (Note: That’s a slightly older Barrel Proof release pictured above).
Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.