Does More Whiskey Knowledge Translate Into Whiskey Sales?

It's a compelling argument

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 12, 2025 9:24 pm
Whiskey in decanter and glasses
Do more knowledgeable whiskey buyers also buy more whiskey?
What did the whiskey business look like in 2024? The answer to that question depends on where you look and what data you opt to focus on. According to a report by Nicola Carruthers in The Spirits Business from late October, data from IWSR showed a slight drop in whiskey sales in the U.S. last year. In some categories, though, demand was actually up. Carruthers wrote that “[s]tates such as New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Illinois made gains in the premium and super-premium price tiers.” That prompts another question: what was behind those gains?

In a recent article for FredMinnick.com, Kevin Gibson spoke with Cole Irvin, whose official title at Brown-Forman is the imposing-sounding Senior Scientist — Process R&D and Whiskey Development. Irvin made a compelling case that growth in whiskey sales comes via educating whiskey buyers. In other words, the more someone knows about whiskey, the more they’ll be able to seek out bottles that match their own tastes.

“Barrel finishes will continue. Other things, like increased age, increased proof. We’ve seen that in the last five years, and I see that continuing.” Irvin told FredMinnick.com. “As the consumer becomes more educated, they find their sweet spots.” He cited Woodford Reserve’s Double Double Oaked as one example of a whiskey where a complex flavor resonated with buyers.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 
 Including new releases from The Macallan, Booker’s and Old Fitzgerald

What does the whiskey industry look like in 2025? An analysis from the spirits marketing agency OhBEV predicted more fluctuation in the coming months. There was room for optimism here as well, though, with the firm noting that “[d]espite the headwinds in mature markets, global whiskey remains on a modest upward trajectory.” Will whiskey aficionados’ growing body of knowledge play into that? It seems likely.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

