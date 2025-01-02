The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

Bourbon | 53.7% ABV | 19 Years Old

“There are very few bottles of 20-year-old bourbon out there,” says Raj Bhakta, the founder of his namesake, Vermont-based vintage spirits brand. “And a lot of those can be overcooked. I wanted to try a different aging process and slow it down.” So coming in a tad under two decades, this 2005 bourbon was initially aged in Tennessee, then transferred to Indiana and finally to a Rolls Royce factory in Glasgow, where it spent five years in ex-Scotch (non-peated) casks. And after all that, it underwent a finishing in a 1975 ex-Armagnac cask in Vermont. Only 555 bottles of this special release are available, and if you’re a fan of extra-aged bourbon, it’s worth checking out. While leather, boiled peanuts, chamomile tea, tobacco and oak spice initially dominate the senses, a really nice fruity undertone comes out with a little water (and particularly when paired with a dessert).