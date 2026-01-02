The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

Scotch | 40-43% ABV | Aged 12+ Years

Islay’s oldest licensed distillery just released a new permanent collection of single malts aged in Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks (with some aging in ex-bourbon barrels). The 12- and 15-year-old releases are out now, with 18- and 21-year-old expressions coming shortly. “This is more similar to what you would have found historically in the early 1800s when the casks were coming up from Spain,” Simon Brooking, national ambassador of Scotch at Suntory Global Spirits, told us during a recent tasting. The 15 in particular offers a lovely fruitiness, some chocolate notes and some hints of smoke and minerality.