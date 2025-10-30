It’s almost November, which means Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. But for craft beer fans, Black Friday is the real holiday because it’s when Goose Island releases its highly coveted annual lineup of Bourbon County Stout variants.

This year, there’s one big difference: as our writer Courtney Iseman reported over the summer, the flagship Bourbon County Brand Original Stout will be sold in a four-pack of 10-oz bottles, rather than the traditional, single 16.9-oz bottle the Chicago-based brewery has been selling for decades. It’s the first time that Bourbon County will be available in a smaller bottle, with the idea being that the smaller bottles are more in line with most people’s drinking habits (which probably don’t include drinking an entire 16.9-oz boozy barrel-aged stout in one sitting).

“This smaller format is all about accessibility,” Goose Island president Todd Ahsmann said. “Because [Bourbon County Stout] is only released once a year, moving from one bottle to four gives consumers more opportunities and moments to enjoy it — whether that be sharing one with friends, opening one on date night, bringing one camping or enjoying one at your favorite bar or restaurant.”

But if you’re more interested in the variants and don’t mind a bigger bottle, you’re probably wondering what this year’s offerings taste like. Lucky for you, we got an early taste of the 2025 lineup, and we’ve ranked them below. (It’s worth noting that there’s not a bad beer among them; we’re ranking from “very good” to “excellent” here.)

Goose Island

6. 2025 Bourbon County Brand Double Barrel Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond Stout

It’s not like me to complain about a beer being too boozy, but apparently my cutoff is somewhere around 17% ABV. This Double Barrel collab with Heaven Hill is aged in not one, but two Bottled-in-Bond barrels (hence the name), and it’s delicious. There’s a warm vanilla flavor, and you really get the oak from the barrels too. But because it’s so boozy, I don’t think I’d be able to drink more than a handful of sips. But if you prefer a bourbon-forward barrel-aged stout, this one’s for you.

5. 2025 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout

This year’s flagship Bourbon County — which also serves as the base for all the variants — was aged for a year in barrels from Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, Four Roses and Wild Turkey. It features some really nice notes of cherry and chocolate, with a hint of coffee; it’s definitely the most sessionable of the bunch. This one’s a classic for a reason, and the smaller bottles definitely make it easier to enjoy in one sitting.

Goose Island

4. 2025 Bourbon County Brand Parker’s Heritage Reserve Stout

This bottle is a bit of a departure from Goose Island’s typical aging process: it’s aged for two years instead of one in barrels that once housed Parker’s Heritage Collection 10-Year, 17th Edition Rye Whiskey. That lengthy aging really allows the rye spice to work its way into the beer, and you’ll also get some nice hints of dried fruit. It’s more subtle than the Double Barrel — and whether you think that’s a good thing or a bad thing will depend entirely on your personal taste. But you truly can’t go wrong with either one, and the Reserve is a must for rye aficionados.

Goose Island

3. 2025 Bourbon County Brand Cherries Jubilee Stout

This dessert-inspired variant was the one I was most looking forward to trying, and it did not disappoint. Like all the other variants, Cherries Jubilee was aged in bourbon barrels, but it was also finished in Cognac barrels and blended with Montmorency cherries, citrus and panela. You can definitely taste the Cognac, and it pairs beautifully with the cherry flavor. The citrus is most present on the finish, and it adds a nice brightness to what could have very easily been an overly sweet beer. Overall, the beer is incredibly balanced, and it does, in fact, taste like the dessert it’s trying to evoke.

Goose Island

2. 2025 Bourbon County Brand Chocolate Praline Stout

Pacing yourself is important when you’re tasting six different beers that are all around 15% ABV, but I couldn’t help myself with the Chocolate Praline Stout; it was the one beer in the lineup that I drank every drop of, no matter how buzzed it’d make me. It’s layered with a blend of cocoa nibs, hazelnuts, almonds, cashews and dates, and the nutty flavor really comes through, giving the chocolate flavor a nice balance. It’s an excellent beer — perfect for pairing with dessert.

Goose Island

1. 2025 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor’s Stout

Only available in Chicago, the Proprietor’s Stout is always Goose Island’s opportunity to take a big swing. Historically, these have been the most polarizing variants, but for my money, they’re almost always the best. (I’m still thinking about an Earl Grey tea-inspired one from years ago.) This year’s Proprietor’s Stout lives up to the hype and absolutely nails the baklava flavors it’s inspired by. The stout is aged in bourbon barrels and finished with walnuts, pistachios, cassia bark and honey, and it tastes exactly like drinking a piece of baklava. The honey in particular pairs perfectly with the Bourbon County base, giving it a nice, rich mouthfeel. If you happen to be in the Chicago area, this one is a must-buy.