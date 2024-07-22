Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Goose Island’s 2024 Bourbon County Stout Lineup Includes Bardstown Bourbon Collaboration

A vanilla-flavored beer returns to the lineup this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 22, 2024 12:13 pm
2024 Bourbon County Stouts
Goose Island's 2024 Bourbon County Stout lineup.
Goose Island

There are a few things that happen like clockwork each summer, but only one that has little to do with humidity, sunburns or trips to the beach. That would be Goose Island’s annual announcement of its Bourbon County Stout lineup — something that has historically combined tried-and-true flavors with a penchant for experimentation and collaboration. This week, Goose Island announced its 2024 lineup, and — wouldn’t you know — there’s a similar ethos at work this time around.

This year’s lineup includes five distinct beers, as compared to six last year and seven in 2022. Barrel-aged beer aficionados will note a few running themes from year to year, including a cookie-themed stout (this year: macaroons) and a collaboration with an acclaimed distillery (Bardstown Bourbon, in this case). Here’s what you can expect from the current roster:

  • 2024 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout
  • 2024 Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Rye Stout
  • 2024 Bourbon County Brand Macaroon Stout
  • 2024 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor’s Barleywine
  • 2024 Bourbon County Brand Bardstown Cask Finish Stout

Mike Siegel, Goose Island’s senior innovation manager, revealed some of the changes in store for this year. “For the first time ever, we are using bourbon barrel-aged Barleywine as the base beer for Proprietor’s, before blending in tamarind, lime, guajillo peppers and piloncillo sugar,” he said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Bardstown Bourbon Co. showcases how cask finishing impacts flavor by starting with aging our Imperial Stout in rye whiskey barrels and finishing them in casks made of cherry wood and oak.”

Goose Island’s announcement pointed out that this year marks the return of a vanilla-themed stout to the lineup for the first time since 2018, though the addition of rye whiskey offers a distinction from what came before. The process of brewing Macaroon Stout included aging beer for a year and adding a combination of cocoa, candied ginger and toasted coconut. Rounding out the lineup, this year’s Original Stout was aged in a combination of barrels from a quartet of distilleries: Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, Four Roses and Wild Turkey.

We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout
We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout
 Delicious, as always.

“This year’s lineup is an exploration of the unique ways we at Goose Island highlight the story of grain in our barrel-aged beers,” said Goose Island senior brand manager John Zadlo when announcing the lineup. “With new friends in our collaboration partners and exciting variants, each beer in this year’s release is a celebration of our legacy with a commitment to push the boundaries of our craft.”

Four of the five Bourbon County Stouts mentioned above will be available nationally, with the Proprietor’s Barleywine available exclusively in the Chicago area.

More Like This

Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2022 variants
We Tested and Ranked Every 2022 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout
The Cola-Flavored Beer From Goose Island Is Surprisingly Great
The Cola-Flavored Beer From Goose Island Is Surprisingly Great
goose island bourbon county stout
All of This Year’s Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Variants, Ranked
Goose Island Announces 2020 Lineup of Its Fabled Bourbon County Program
Goose Island Announces 2020 Lineup of Its Fabled Bourbon County Program

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
A pair of young boys playing with crates in a field.
Influencers Are “Raising ’90s Kids.” What Does That Mean?
A group of Guardians on computers at a Space Force Gaming event, and a rocket launching for the military branch's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program
The Space Force Wants You, Gamers
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
From runners to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Hokas, Houseplant Ceramics and Dyson Headphones
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
Prime Day Is Over. The Amazon Deals Are Not.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Continues. Here Are the Can’t-Miss Deals.

2024 Bourbon County Stouts

Goose Island's 2024 Bourbon County Stout Lineup Includes Bardstown Bourbon Collaboration

These are the best pieces from the Levi's sitewide sale

Levi’s Is Hosting a Sitewide Sale Worth Your Time (And Money)

A radicchio panzanella salad with blueberries and goat cheese in a yellow bowl, from Chef Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread

Your Summer Salads Are Begging for Blueberries

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours