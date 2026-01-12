Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This Distillery Is Experimenting With Aluminum Whisky Bottles

It remains to be seen if the bottles are safe, however

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 12, 2026 5:03 pm EST
Outside Stirling Distillery
Would you drink Scotch from a metal bottle?
Stirling Distillery

In recent years, some wineries have shifted from decanting their wines into glass bottles to using a metal alternative. In a 2025 article for The Drinks Business, Sarah Neish pointed to multiple wineries making the shift from glass to aluminum, touting both the material’s environmental friendliness, the ease with which it can be cooled and its ability to keep wine fresh. Is it any wonder, then, that some distilleries are asking themselves similar questions?

Writing at The Guardian, Severin Carrell reported on Stirling Distillery‘s recent exploration of using aluminum bottles for its whisky. Stirling Distillery is a relatively recent addition to Scotland’s whisky landscape, and their first single malt is not scheduled until next year. But as The Guardian reports, the distillery is in search of ways to be more environmentally friendly — and one of those involves metal bottles.

Stirling Distillery is currently working with researchers at Heriot-Watt University to test if aluminum bottles can be used safely. As Carrell reports, one type of bottle did not hold up well, with scientists at the university finding particles of aluminum in the whisky. For now, the testing continues.

“The big question is: is there a commercially available aluminium can that has a liner that can handle whisky-strength spirits?” Heriot-Watt University’s Dr. Dave Ellis told The Guardian. (He was unsure of the answer.) If there is a way to find an aluminum bottle that is both safe and has no ill effects on the whisky’s flavor, it could have significant effects for the young distillery.

In 2024, Scotch Whisky Exports Were Up. But Their Value Was Down.
In 2024, Scotch Whisky Exports Were Up. But Their Value Was Down.
 Changes are afoot in markets across the world

There is something welcoming about being able to look at a whisky bottle and getting a sense of the liquid inside. Then again, some distilleries have opted against transparent bottles; opting for a distinctive and opaque bottle design for many of their offerings has worked out pretty well for Bruichladdich, for instance. So if you do pass a bottle of Stirling Distillery’s whisky in the near future, keep an eye on what it’s packaged in — you might be getting a glimpse of the future.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A Boston Dynamics Spot robot dog at a Bacardi whisky-aging warehouse
Now Protecting Your Whisky? Robot Dogs.
Octomore 16.1
The World’s Most Heavily-Peated Whisky Returns With a Winner
Rafa Cabello, CEO and Master Cooper at Toneleria del Sur in Spain
Whisky Fans, Meet the World’s Best Cooper
The Eau Claire distillery in Turner Valley, Alberta
The State of Canadian Whisky in 2025

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Recommended

Suggested for you

A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
Best Woody Colognes Hero
The Best Woody Colognes That Go Deeper Than the Base Notes
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes
Golden Globes: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Outside Stirling Distillery

This Distillery Is Experimenting With Aluminum Whisky Bottles

Bottles of Patron

George Kittle Had an Excellent Response to His Achilles Injury

A few of our favorite non-alcoholic bottles

The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits for Dry January and Beyond

The barrel room at Cardrona Distillery in New Zealand

Excellent Whiskies From Countries You Wouldn’t Expect

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch