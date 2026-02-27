Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Before Heaven Hill Stops Aging Whiskey at Deatsville, They’re Releasing a New Bourbon

The distillery just announced Heaven Hill Deatsville 13-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 27, 2026 4:16 pm EST
Heaven Hill Deatsville bourbon
Thirteen years of aging yielded this new bourbon.
Heaven Hill

There’s a lot to be said about the legacies of specific distilleries — and what’s lost when a physical space that’s been home to decades’ worth of barrel aging takes on a different function. That’s something the distillers at Heaven Hill are reckoning with today, regarding a series of rickhouses located in Deatsville, Kentucky.

The rickhouses in question originated as the home of T.W. Samuels Distillery and are capable of holding 167,000 barrels of whiskey. Soon, though, they’ll take on a new function for the distillery, moving from a facility designed for aging to a space where barrels will be regauged. But before that transition is accomplished, Heaven Hill has plans to mark the rickhouses’ importance to the company (Parker Beam was especially fond of the site) by releasing a new bourbon.

Heaven Hill Deatsville 13-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey is the result of 17 barrels that were aged in one of the Deatsville rickhouses. The release is relatively unique in Heaven Hill’s portfolio because all the whiskey contained within matured in a single location.

Heaven Hill’s announcement also pointed out that bourbon aged in the Deatsville complex played an important role in the distillery’s 7th Edition Promise of Hope and its 11th Edition Single Barrel. Regarding the latter, a review at Bourbon Obsessed observed, “This is just a delicious bourbon.”

The Latest Addition to Heaven Hill’s Heritage Collection Is a 19-Year-Old Wheat Whiskey
The Latest Addition to Heaven Hill’s Heritage Collection Is a 19-Year-Old Wheat Whiskey
 It’s set to head to retailers in March

“This release pays tribute to the brands, barrels and people who brought those rickhouses to life,” said Susan Wahl, Heaven Hill’s vice president for American whiskey, in a statement. Heaven Hill Deatsville 13-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey has a suggested retail price of $199.99, and bourbon enthusiasts who embark on the distillery’s Deatsville Tour & Tasting will have early access. Heaven Hill’s announcement of the bourbon also mentions that it won’t be the last release to pay homage to the Deatsville facility, with more slated between now and 2027.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Elijah Craig cologne
Elijah Craig Is Getting Into the Cologne Business
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
Garrison Brothers 2025 Cowboy near some barrels
This Is the Best Bourbon You’ll Find Outside of Kentucky

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A Panda Dial watch
The Best Panda-Dial Chronographs
A photo of a large tablet that acts as the center display inside a modern vehicle
Cars Should Not Be iPhones
A couple in bed.
This Is the Sex Act Everyone Wants More Of
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?
Chris and Jessica from "Love Is Blind" season 10
How Wrong Is It to Judge Someone by Their Looks?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Heaven Hill Deatsville bourbon

Before Heaven Hill Stops Aging Whiskey at Deatsville, They’re Releasing a New Bourbon

A bar that bans phones

The Case for Banning Screens in Bars and Restaurants

Palm Republic rum co-founder Eric Winter

Palm Republic Is a Cut Above the Usual Celebrity Liquor

Joyce Manor in the "I Used to Go to This Bar" video

How Joyce Manor Created the Best Drinking Album of 2026

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?