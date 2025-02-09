The newest whiskey to join Heaven Hill distillery’s Heritage Collection is nearly 20 years in the making. This month, Heaven Hill announced the release of its oldest wheat whiskey, a 19-year-old limited edition that has its origin in 277 barrels of whiskey first produced in the second half of 2005.



What makes this release especially intriguing? For starters, there’s the appeal of a well-made wheat whiskey; Heaven Hill’s distilleries have also been producing a number of highly-regarded spirits as of late. Heaven Hill used a mashbill composed of 51% wheat, 37% corn and 12% malted barley to produce this; as Vinepair’s David Thomas Tao pointed out, that’s a comparable combination to what Heaven Hill uses in its Bernheim line of whiskeys.



“This 19-year-old Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey is especially unique, as a product with this mashbill at this age offers an exceptional depth and complexity that is rarely seen,” said Heaven Hill master distiller Conor O’Driscoll in a statement.

The Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 19-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey will be on its way to retailers beginning in March of 2025. Its suggested retail price is $299.99 — though based on what we’re seeing the 2024 Heritage Collection release sell for nowadays, that could end up selling for much more before too long.