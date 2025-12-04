Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Patrick Schwarzenegger Loves to Entertain

“The White Lotus” actor shares his best tips for holiday gatherings

By Amanda Gabriele
December 4, 2025 4:25 pm EST
Patrick Schwarzenegger garnishing a ketel one espresso martini behind the bar
Patrick Schwarzenegger is an Espresso Martini man
Craig Barritt / Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s had a big year. He played everyone’s favorite love-to-hate-him bro Saxon Ratliff on season three of The White Lotus and married his longtime partner, Abby Champion, in September. He’s also the official “spirit advisor” for Ketel One, which works out perfectly, as his favorite cocktail is a vodka classic.

“I’m a huge Espresso Martini fan,” he told me on the phone last week. “It’s my go-to starter if I want to have a cocktail and a little pep to my step or there’s a big night going out. It’s also just a nice, aesthetically-pleasing cocktail in your hand during the holidays.”

While Schwarzenegger didn’t host Thanksgiving this year (he had just landed in Atlanta to be with his wife’s family for the occasion when we spoke), he does plan on doing plenty of holiday entertaining. Speaking from personal experience, I come from a family who loves to host, and the bug was contagious. It’s a similar situation for Schwarzenegger.

“We’ve always had big family traditions,” he says. “We always were the nest that brought others in, especially when I was in high school or college with roommates from out of town or out of the country. They always spent Thanksgiving and holidays with us. We are always ‘the more, the merrier’ type.”

This time of year is busiest for a lot of people, but work slows down for Schwarzenegger, meaning it’s prime time for entertaining in his household. It all starts in the fall with the beginning of football season. “During football season, I’m constantly hosting,” he says.

Sports and snacks obviously go hand-in-hand. Schwarzenegger makes it easy with bites like chips and dip, charcuterie and his wife’s homemade muffins, as well as a bite that he gets lovingly dragged for serving. “Selfishly, I have Mosh Bars everywhere, which are our company’s bars,” he says with a laugh. “My friends always make fun of me because that’s always the first snack I give everybody because we have so many of them.”

How the Espresso Martini Took Over America
How the Espresso Martini Took Over America
 Cocktail trends come and go. Is this one here to stay?

Drinks are obviously involved as well, but as any bartender will tell you, shaking a bunch of Espresso Martinis is time-consuming. But Schwarzenegger has a little party trick that actually helps lighten the load: getting his guests involved.

“These Ketel One Martini kits are very helpful,” he says. “Because you can hire a bartender, but when you’re having 10 people over, it’s not really the easiest or best thing to do. So these little kits allow everyone to be part of the drink-making process. It’s a fun activity.” 

Schwarzenegger’s favorite is the Ketel One Après Noir, a twist on the Espresso Martini that adds orange liqueur and winter spice syrup for extra oomph. It’s a cocktail he’ll also be enjoying when he attends the 2026 Sundance Film Festival early next year. “This is the last year [in Park City], so for me, this is a perfect time to go,” he says. “It’s also a perfect mix of business and pleasure, getting to watch movies. I think it’s going to be an amazing vibe.”

The Ketel One Après Noir kit from Cocktail Courier
The Ketel One Après Noir kit from Cocktail Courier
Cocktail Courier

Ketel One is also giving one lucky person a trip to attend the festival, complete with luxury accommodations, round-trip flights, access to exclusive screenings and the opportunity to toast the festival’s most memorable moments. All you have to do is enter your info here, as long as you’re 21 years or older.

Until then, Schwarzenegger will be enjoying the holiday season the best way he knows how: by entertaining his family and friends. When I asked him if he had any advice for someone nervous to host, he said not to overthink it.

“I think it’s really about the people,” he says. “If you’re with a good group of people and you have some great drinks and food, it’s always going to be a fun time. So I wouldn’t be nervous.”

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

More Like This

Walton Goggins on "SNL"
A Memorably Bizarre “SNL” Sketch Featured a “White Lotus” Reunion
a cd in a jewel case that has ode to vodka vol 1 written on it
It’s Time to Stop Dissing Vodka
Clockwise from top left: Lesser Key Martini, Le Fanfare's Italian Espresso Martini, Matcharita
How Cafe Culture Has Influenced Cocktails Beyond the Espresso Martini
A bottle of Realizzato and an espresso martini on a table
Can This Coffee Liqueur Change the Booze Industry?

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure

Most Popular

Bean soup image
What Is the “Bean Soup Theory” on TikTok?
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
Some of our favorite whiskeys of December
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Myo's experts work like detectives: they compiles clues, act on hunches and eventually catch culprits red-handed.
These Pain Experts Will Help You “Futureproof” Your Body

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bean soup image
What Is the “Bean Soup Theory” on TikTok?
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
Some of our favorite whiskeys of December
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Myo's experts work like detectives: they compiles clues, act on hunches and eventually catch culprits red-handed.
These Pain Experts Will Help You “Futureproof” Your Body

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Patrick Schwarzenegger garnishing a ketel one espresso martini behind the bar

Patrick Schwarzenegger Loves to Entertain

cocktails and food photos overlaid on top of a bar photo

Where to Eat and Drink in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Minibar Delivery screenshot on phone and booze

The Best Places to Order Booze Online

Highland Park Cask Strength: Heather

The New Era of Highland Park Begins With This Bottle

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

A Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 6263 “Albino” going up for auction at Sotheby's in December 2025

Three Watches We’re Eyeing During the December Auctions, Including an “Albino” Rolex

A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.

The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Vintage-style presents.

The Dos and Don’ts of Holiday Gifting, According to Cool Women