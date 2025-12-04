Where to Eat and Drink in San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico is one of the coolest places I’ve ever been. The city is vibrant and colorful, alive with a contagious, undying energy. When I was planning my trip, I was overwhelmed by the myriad food and drink options — how in the world would I make it to so many places? Of course I couldn’t try everything on my list, but that gives me an excuse to go back sooner than later. Until then, here’s a shortlist of my favorite places to eat and drink in San Juan.

Two of the fish dishes at Vianda Justin Harter

I was in Puerto Rico to celebrate a friend’s 40th birthday, and because Vianda is his favorite restaurant in San Juan, we booked it for a celebration dinner. And wow, what a time. Everything about this place is the best, from the awesome staff who will seamlessly guide you through the menu to the food itself. We feasted on wahoo crudo, grilled prawns with crab butter, fried chicken with habanero and papaya, and local fish on a bed of lentils. My friend loves his wine, and he said their list is the best in the city. Everything he chose was excellent, as was the lavender white Negroni that one person in our party opted to try.

Māro opened in April 2025, so it’s a newcomer to the San Juan dining scene. And wow, is it making a splash. The dining room is one of the most gorgeous I’ve seen, done up in vaulted ceilings, modern glass details and sculptural design elements. But you’re here for the food and drinks, and both deliver in spades. Chef Mario Pagán combines Latin and Caribbean flavors with Pacific Rim influences for truly delicious cuisine. Think cassava fritters with hamachi tartare, eel foie gras sushi rolls and vaca frica loco moco. Don’t miss the signature cocktails and very nice wine list.

The scene at La Factoria La Factoria

If you go to one bar in San Juan, make it La Factoria, as I’ve never seen anything quite like it in my life. The cocktail den is broken up into separate rooms: the front bar, Facto, serves a lineup of amazing signature and classic cocktails, while right behind the wall, Vino offers a curated wine program and wine-based cocktails. Keep going back to find Shing A’Ling, where you can dance to live salsa music, and even further buried is El Final, a neon-lit room where a DJ spins house music. There are a couple more rooms to find, but I have to leave something for you to discover when you visit this iconic Puerto Rican bar.

Ocean Lab makes some of the best beers on the island, and their beachfront restaurant is one of the finest places to enjoy them. The open-air dining room boasts unobstructed views of the water, making it a great place to grab lunch. Opt for snacky things like the yellowfin tuna timbal or guava BBQ glazed wings, or go all-in with the fried chicken sandwich with bacon jam or baby back ribs.

Every city needs a great dive bar, and Old San Juan’s El Batey is as good as they come. There is writing covering almost every inch of the walls (my friend pointed out where he stood on a jukebox to scribble his name) and a pool table in the back room. Plus, the beers and cocktails are cheap, making this spot a must-visit.

The courtyard at Barrachina Barrachina

A couple of different San Juan establishments claim the Piña Colada as their own, but we love the version at Barrachina, which was first made by Ramon Portas Mingot in 1963. You can either stay for a meal or grab a cocktail to-go from the bar, which is as sweet and strong as they come. Stop in the neighboring gift shop to snag a souvenir tee.

It’s right there in the name: This bar slings local beers and homemade empanadas, which the team cranks out fresh all day long. The family-owned establishment also boasts a full bar if you’re not feeling a brew. Grab the table in the window for prime people watching on the streets of Old San Juan.

A cocktail at The Mezzanine Fernando Ortiz

Ascend to the second floor of 156 Calle Sol, and you’ve reached The Mezzanine, a friendly cocktail bar with excellent snacks. If you can, grab a seat on one of the Juliette balconies, but really, there’s no bad table in this place. You can’t go wrong with any of the bar’s signature cocktails, and they also made me an excellent gin Martini and other classics. Don’t miss the shrimp skewers and meatballs if you’re feeling peckish.

The grand lobby bar at Fairmont El San Juan Fairmont

A Hotel for the Culinary-Minded: Fairmont El San Juan

You can feel the air of almost seven glamorous decades passed when you enter Fairmont El San Juan and are immediately greeted by the massive, Czechoslovakian crystal chandelier hanging above the lobby bar. I was so excited to experience this iconic property because I’d heard it was the perfect mix of chill and energetic, and that couldn’t be more true. I stayed in an Ocean View Villa Terrace Room, which I highly recommend, especially for its spacious bathroom and private balcony.

Every day began with breakfast on the canopied terrace at Caña, where you have to try the homemade hot sauce. Lunch was either at the Banyan Tree Grill (the chicken BLAT with black pepper and maple-glazed bacon is otherworldly) or enjoyed in a cabana between dips in the pool and ocean (don’t miss the tuna tartare tostada). Also tucked inside the property is the excellent steakhouse Meat Market and Il Sole Pizzeria, and there are two options for top-notch sushi: the 12-seat omakase restaurant Sushi by Bou and Crudo Sushi at the lobby bar.

Breakfast in paradise at Caña Fairmont

Speaking of the lobby bar, we started and ended every night under that grand chandelier. Pre-dinner drinks were had, and then upon returning from a night out in San Juan, we’d grab a nightcap and head into Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, which features both table games and slots. What a time! During your stay, make sure to catch a live performance at the lobby’s Chico Cabaret and go dancing at Club Brava, if that’s your thing.

Getting Around

Ubers are plentiful in San Juan, so getting around without a car was easy. But if you want to explore a little further or even secure a private ride for a night out, I can’t recommend Welas Transport enough. Founder Arelys Benedetty is from the island, so she knows it inside and out and is simply a joy to be around.

