Leisure > Travel

TSA Shares Plan for Travelers Without REAL ID

It involves paying a fee

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 21, 2025 8:12 pm EST
REAL ID sign at airport
Air travelers go though TSA security at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA.
Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

You can’t say there hasn’t been advance notice. The TSA spent plenty of time — and plenty of airport signage — reminding air travelers that they needed to have either REAL ID-compatible identification or a U.S. passport with them when they fly domestically. As Kirk Miller noted earlier this year, this change has been a long time coming. The law that required REAL IDs dates back to 2005, and this measure was originally scheduled to go into effect in 2020.

Now, the U.S. government has revealed its plan for dealing with domestic travelers without a passport or REAL ID on their person who show up at an airport looking to fly. This week on the Federal Register, the TSA published a proposal for the “TSA Modernized Alternative Identity Verification User Fee” — essentially, a standardized method for handing would-be passengers who have tickets to fly without the necessary identification to do so.

The proposal states that this new process “may allow these individuals to gain access to the sterile area of an airport if TSA is able to establish their identity.” To that end, this document describes a method for the TSA to “use the individual’s biographic and/or biometric information” to make for a more streamlined process of verifying travelers’ identities. Elsewhere in the proposal, the TSA indicates that the biometric scan will cost $18.00 per traveler.

So You Don’t Have a REAL ID. Now What?
So You Don’t Have a REAL ID. Now What?
 Enforcement of new identification standards for travel begins on Wednesday, but there are options for those who procrastinated

Travelers without a REAL ID or passport might still encounter trouble flying even if they are willing to pony up $18.00. The TSA also states that the proposed new method of identity verification “does not guarantee that an individual’s identity will be verified or that the individual will be provided access to the sterile area of the airport” — and that people going through this process “may still be subject to additional screening or experience delays.”

According to the document, the $18.00 fee will be valid for 10 days at a time — so if you’re traveling across the country with a return flight two weeks later, you would need to pay it twice. Or you could just get a REAL ID at your local DMV.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men's Journal. At InsideHook, he has...
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

an airport TSA checkpoint
The TSA Amended Its Rules About Some Checked Items
TSA Precheck signage
Report: Scammers Are Targeting TSA PreCheck Applicants
Apple State ID
Four States Now Offer TSA-Compatible Digital IDs
Boston Logan International Airport on December 21, 2023
Is Clear Even Faster Then Regular TSA Lines Anymore?
Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
A man reading a book and wearing a quarter zip
It’s a Quarter-Zip Renaissance
high frequency movements
The Best High-Frequency Watches
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
a collage of southeast asian food
American Menus Are Getting More Unpronounceable (for the Better) 
Parents watching baby girl (12-15 months) drinking from bottle
Is This the Grossest Couple’s Prank on the Internet?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

REAL ID sign at airport

TSA Shares Plan for Travelers Without REAL ID

The Golden Age of air travel wasn’t glamorous for everyone — and it’s not coming back via dress

Respectfully, Dressing Respectfully Isn’t Going to Fix Air Travel

Cenote Zapote

Diving Down Mexico’s Cenote Zapote Is Like Something Out of “Stranger Things”

Northern lights over Alaska — a reminder that the best shows don’t need tickets

Inside a Night Chasing Alaska’s Elusive Northern Lights

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week