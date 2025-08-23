The TSA Amended its Rules About Some Checked Items

Airport and airline security guidelines are constantly evolving, something we’ve already seen in action a few times this year. The TSA recently announced that it would no longer require travelers to remove their shoes when passing through security checkpoint, and advances in screening technology might also mean the eventual easing of restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags.



Not every change in security policies involves things getting more lenient, however. The TSA also recently moved to restrict a number of devices from going in checked bags in the future. NBC News’ Bethany Heitman reports that the agency recently added several devices and accessories to its list of materials banned from checked bags.



These new restrictions apply to “curling irons or flatirons” that require butane or gas canisters to power them, as well as the butane or gas used to refill them. Provided a safety cover is attached, the irons in question can be packed in a carry-on bag, however.

The TSA isn’t the only air travel stakeholder to adopt a more cautions approach when it comes to potentially volataile pieces of technology. Last month, The New York Times reported that a number of airlines had begun restricting the use of power banks while in flight — and, in some cases, barring them from flights entirely.



This was over concerns that the power banks might start fires while in the air — an issue that recently caused an international flight to make an emergency landing in Boston.