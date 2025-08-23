Leisure > Travel

The TSA Amended its Rules About Some Checked Items

Some hair care devices can no longer go in checked bags

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 23, 2025 11:00 pm EDT
The TSA has updated its carry-on bag rules.
Airport and airline security guidelines are constantly evolving, something we’ve already seen in action a few times this year. The TSA recently announced that it would no longer require travelers to remove their shoes when passing through security checkpoint, and advances in screening technology might also mean the eventual easing of restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags.

Not every change in security policies involves things getting more lenient, however. The TSA also recently moved to restrict a number of devices from going in checked bags in the future. NBC News’ Bethany Heitman reports that the agency recently added several devices and accessories to its list of materials banned from checked bags.

These new restrictions apply to “curling irons or flatirons” that require butane or gas canisters to power them, as well as the butane or gas used to refill them. Provided a safety cover is attached, the irons in question can be packed in a carry-on bag, however.

The TSA isn’t the only air travel stakeholder to adopt a more cautions approach when it comes to potentially volataile pieces of technology. Last month, The New York Times reported that a number of airlines had begun restricting the use of power banks while in flight — and, in some cases, barring them from flights entirely.

This was over concerns that the power banks might start fires while in the air — an issue that recently caused an international flight to make an emergency landing in Boston.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

