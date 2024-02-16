Leisure > Travel

Report: Scammers Are Targeting TSA PreCheck Applicants

There are some easy ways to know if you're being duped

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 16, 2024 3:02 pm
TSA Precheck signage
Beware of scammers when applying for Precheck.
John Moore/Getty Images

It’s eminently understandable why so many travelers (myself included) have opted to pay for programs like TSA PreCheck and Global Entry Plus: less hassle when going through airport security has plenty of appeal. That said, we’re living in an era of resourceful, ambitious scammers — and some of them have set their sights on frequent travelers who’d prefer to leave their shoes on when going through a metal detector.

In an investigative report published by The Points Guy, Tarah Chieffi explored the world of PreCheck scams. The scammers, Chieffi reports, are targeting would-be PreCheck applicants with promises to review applications and schedule appointments.

As Chieffi writes, there are a few issues at hand here. First, there’s the way that the scammers are charging money for services that the TSA already provides. There’s also the fact that someone is handing off a lot of personal information to a third party with no guarantee that the application will actually reach its destination.

“[I]f you are enrolling for the first time and you are asked to enter your payment information online, that is definitely not an authorized enrollment provider,” the TSA’s Anne Walbridge told The Points Guy. It’s one of a few things to look for to make sure you’re not being scammed; Walbridge also recommends making sure that you’re on a site with a .gov suffix.

High-Profile Lawsuit Reveals Tips For Spotting Art Scams
High-Profile Lawsuit Reveals Tips For Spotting Art Scams
 Lessons from a complex legal case

This TSA scam is not a new phenomenon, unfortunately. In 2022, Steve Weisman of the Saturday Evening Post reported that scammers were charging would-be PreCheck applicants up to $140. New applicants aren’t the only travelers being targeted by scammers, either — in 2021, Forbes reported on a scam that targeted existing PreCheck members seeking to renew their memberships.

When it comes to TSA scams, there are plenty of red flags out there if you know what to look for, and if you get a sense that something’s off, it’s worth taking the time to confirm that it is before proceeding.

More Like This

Retro phone
Is There a Way to Reduce the Impact of Scams Targeting Seniors?
A glass of alcohol on top of twenty dollar bills.
This Might Be One of the Ugliest Whisky Scams Ever
Young woman on the beach phoning the bank for credit card support. Fraud, both in calls and online, is more likely to affect younger people.
New Studies Suggest Young People Are Twice as Susceptible to Scams
“Dr. Fraud” Tells Us How to Avoid All the Most Common Travel Scams
“Dr. Fraud” Tells Us How to Avoid All the Most Common Travel Scams

Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady chat before a preseason game in 2017
Belichick and Brady’s “Father-Son” Relationship Broke Really Bad Says New Documentary
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Uncategorized, Right This Way

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Explore More Uncategorized

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.