The Ultimate Holiday Guide to London’s West End

Where to eat, drink, shop and wander when London is at its most charming

By Joey Skladany @joeyskladany
December 12, 2025 10:23 am EST
Your cheat sheet to a London Christmas
Jamie Davies

As the self-proclaimed male version of Mariah Carey, there are two things I do well: refer to friends as “dahling” and celebrate Christmas. 

And while Europe offers no shortage of bustling markets during the holiday season, complete with handcrafted ornaments, roasted chestnuts and vats of spicy glühwein, it’s London’s West End that grows my Grinch heart three sizes after a visit. 

Though the entire city, much like New York, decks its halls and building exteriors in celebration, these are a handful of the can’t-miss offerings from its famed entertainment and shopping district that will make any traveler’s Nice List. 

Where to Shop

Iconic Selfridges, one of London’s premier department stores, has partnered with Disney for its annual window displays, staging elaborate scenes from animated classics like Beauty and the Beast and Snow White that cleverly incorporate available merchandise, both mainstays and limited edition. Its basement Christmas shop is also home to ornate ornaments and seasonal stationery, as well as a gift wrapping station to save Santa and his elves an extra step leading up to Christmas morning. 

Of course, a visit to one of the city’s many holiday markets is a must, each with distinct looks and feels, as well as unique crafts and culinary delights for you and/or that special someone. 

Here is a comprehensive guide, including a few outside of West End for those who are open to additional excursions: 

Palm House at Christmas at Kew
Kew Gardens

Where to Eat and Drink

Aside from the aforementioned Christmas markets for tasty bites and sips such as warm pastries, mulled wine and cinnamon-infused confections, London’s West End is a hub of gastronomy, both traditional and contemporary. 

Tried-and-true Aqua Kyoto always serves up fresh sushi, cleverly concocted cocktails with Japanese spirits, and delicate vegetable tempura, while newly opened Town wows with an exciting play on British classics. Standout dishes include fried sage leaves in heather honey and chili, a potato sourdough bread with house gravy, as well as a wine-cured and wild-farmed beef dressed in Jerusalem artichoke, black garlic and shiitake mushrooms. 

For the indecisive, a trip to Market Halls makes the most sense for variety, including seasonal iterations of everything from smashburgers and butter chicken kebabs to December beers and apple pudding crumbles. 

Festive afternoon teas are also, unsurprisingly, the norm with ultra-fancy Ritz-Carlton or well-known Claridge’s, which hosts seatings on Christmas Eve and Day. London’s Chinatown is also worth a stop with its lantern-canopied streets and highlights like Noodle and Beer, teeming with Asian delicacies such as sichuan-spiced chicken and braised beef ribs with blanket noodles.  

One Aldwych
Where to Stay 

Don’t forget to treat yourself this holiday season. A stay at luxurious and the self-identified “cultured and independent” One Aldwych is an absolute must with their unique “bookworm” take on Christmas decor that features a Jane Austen-inspired tree in the main lobby, as well as page leaf-lined garland throughout the property. 

Rooms and suites are cozy and welcoming with blush-hued carpets, cream furniture and light wood accents, dappled with sleek metallics and playful ceramics from designer Jonathan Adler. Guests can also dine at award-winning Indigo restaurant with a commitment to featuring locally sourced produce and proteins from British farms and gardens. 

Those who tend to spend less time in their rooms will find solace at the more affordably priced Radisson Blu, conveniently located on Bond Street for close proximity to most major attractions, especially shopping. The hotel is anchored by an active lounge, serving Champagne and coffee to travelers in need of a quick respite from the hustle and bustle. 

ELF The Musical
Where to Be Entertained 

London’s West End has become synonymous with the world’s best theater, ranging from classics like The Lion King and Hamilton to holiday specials like ELF The Musical, A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic and the interactive Great Christmas Feast that includes dinner with a show. 

I was delighted to see the stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbour Totoro, a heartwarming extension of the popular animated movie with catchy music, stunning puppetry and an endearing plot that is perfect for families. 

FRAMELESS Immersive Art Experience also impresses, taking 42 painting masterpieces and bringing them to life in four galleries with state-of-the-art graphics and colorful visuals. It’s a moving display of modern technology breathing new life into history-defining canvases. 

The sights, sounds, smells and crowds of the season can, however, become sensory overload for any tourist. While beloved beauty company LUSH is renowned for its range of vegan products with alluring scents, its three-story Bond Street location has opened the LUSH Spa with a Comforter treatment tailored to those who want to wind down and take part in what is essentially a hot chocolate scrub and massage. Set to a curated playlist with familiar classics from movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it’s the perfect holiday-themed reset after hours of tiring exploration. 

All Big Smoke, No Mirrors 

If you’re ho–ho-hoping to enjoy the authentic magic of the holidays, look no further than across the pond. British charm meets big-city splendor with more Christmas-themed dining, shopping and hospitality options than one can possibly experience in a lifetime. A trip is always worth its weight in pounds — pun very much intended. 

Meet your guide

Joey Skladany

Joey Skladany

Joey Skladany is a writer/editor, TV/radio personality, lifestyle expert, former entertainment publicist and author of Basic Bitchen.
More from Joey Skladany »

