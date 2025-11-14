The Perfect Christmas Break Trip for Every Kind of Traveler

The regret usually hits a day or two after Christmas. At first, there’s the buzz of yuletide gatherings with friends and family, but by the third day off, streaming services have given up trying to entertain you, and you’re regretting not planning to do something. That quiet stretch between Christmas and New Year’s — sometimes called “Twixmas” — is a kind of holiday limbo full of cookies and wasted potential. In the absence of a travel plan, the only assurance you have is that, at least once, you’ll forget what day of the week it is.

But with a little foresight, this in-between week is perfect for a quick, strategic escape. Crowds sometimes thin out after the holiday rush, meaning you can sneak in a short, memorable trip to places that are usually jam-packed. If you pack some patience at the airports, it can be an ideal time to soak up historic charm in New Orleans without being elbow-to-elbow with bachelorette parties or see D.C.’s monuments without the summer humidity. Of course, it’s a good idea to check what shops, restaurants and museums are open during this stretch before dialing in your itinerary. Here’s how to make the most of the year’s most underrated travel window by planning a Christmas break trip.

New Orleans

New Orleans is easy to reach from almost anywhere, and within 30 minutes of landing, you can be in the heart of the French Quarter. Unlike smaller towns where many shops and restaurants close the week between Christmas and New Years, much of the city stays open, though it’s smart to check websites and social media feeds. Expect fewer crowds, comfortable mid-60s temperatures and city parks glowing with Celebration in the Oaks through New Year’s Day.

Where to Eat: Jack Rose

Located inside the historic Pontchartrain Hotel, which opened in 1927 and is where Tennessee Williams stayed while working on A Streetcar Named Desire, Jack Rose is a celebration of New Orleans wrapped in chandeliers, dark wood and a portrait of Lil Wayne. The menu gives a creative twist to local classics, and around the holidays, the restaurant often serves Réveillon, a modern take on the traditional Creole Christmas feast.

Where to Drink: Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29

New Orleans has no shortage of great places to drink, but don’t miss stepping into a true tiki bar in the heart of the French Quarter. Latitude 29 carries on the legacy of icons like Trader Vic. It offers an immersive tiki experience with vintage charm and expertly-crafted drinks, curated by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, a renowned tiki historian. The interior channels nostalgic Polynesian vibes, complete with bamboo accents, moody lighting and a killer Zombie.

Alexandria, Virginia

If you can’t decide between city and country, Alexandria offers the best of both. Stay in Old Town, where rooms are often more affordable than those in D.C., and stroll its charming streets, lit so perfectly they could be in a Hallmark movie. Then hop on the Metro for a 30-minute ride to the National Mall. Step off at Smithsonian Station to walk museums with fewer crowds and no school field trips. You’ll enjoy lower costs, historic charm and a quieter holiday base just minutes from the nation’s capital.

Where to stay: Morrison House Old Town Alexandria

This restored 19th-century, Federalist-style mansion is a short walk from cobblestone-covered King Street, outfitted with gas lanterns and offering easy access to boutiques, galleries, cafes and restaurants. Inside you’ll find elegant rooms, inviting public spaces and historic touches that serve as a callback to the city’s roots. Stroll around town to shops like the cozy Old Town Books, and fulfill your middle school glory by heading to Mount Vernon, which is a 15-minute car ride south.



Where to go: National Mall

Get an early start, and you can fit in two Smithsonian museums and a nearby lunch, all at a leisurely pace. From the Smithsonian Metro stop, spend the morning at the National Museum of Natural History. Head up to the T. rex on the fourth floor, then work your way down to the Hope Diamond on the second. Walk 15 minutes north to Proper 21 for burgers and a jalapeño-lime Mule for lunch, then return to the Mall for the National Museum of American History or National Museum of African American History (which requires ordering a free, timed-entry ticket).

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

If Europe’s out of reach this holiday, St. John’s, Newfoundland — a 500-year-old port city — offers similar charm closer to home, especially for those on the East Coast. Its hilly streets glow with lights, pubs hum with sea shanties and the pace slows to match the season. Expect chilly, damp weather around 32 degrees, but a good jacket and thermals suffice. Plan ahead: Many shops close on Boxing Day (December 26), and reaching this North Atlantic gem usually requires connecting through another Canadian hub, like Toronto, which is about a three-hour flight away.



Where to stay: Blue on Water

This boutique, harbor-side hotel is situated downtown, steps from historic churches and a few doors away from the Heritage Shop, which offers authentic local crafts, books and art ( it’s a perfect spot to snag puffin tchotchkes). Start at the hotel’s lively bar, then walk to St. John’s Fish Exchange for fresh seafood or nearby pubs for local brews. If you’re a morning person, Bannerman Brewing Co. is one of the better coffee shops in town and about a 20-minute walk away. Consider it a scouting mission to see if the beers are interesting enough to return (they are).

Where to go: Just a short drive from downtown St. John’s is Quidi Vidi Village, a historic fishing town that feels frozen in time. Stop into Artisan Studios, where local craftsmen work on unique goods, and take a break at Quidi Vidi Brewery, which uses iceberg water in its beer. For outdoor adventure, hike the trails at Signal Hill, which is open year-round, though a bit muddy in winter. And you can bag some bragging rights with a quick scenic drive to Cape Spear, Canada’s easternmost point, for tough-to-top coastal views.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Just 30 minutes from the airport, Albuquerque’s high-desert beauty unfolds between the Rio Grande and Sandia Mountains. Winter brings crisp, sunny days, smaller crowds and interesting sunsets, which you might want to catch from a hot air balloon. Using the city as a base puts restaurants, art galleries and day trips to Santa Fe and Taos within easy reach. Pack layers: Expect average highs around 50 degrees, but with plenty of sunshine and little chance of snow sticking around very long.

Where to stay: Arrive Albuquerque

For a stylish stay with local flavor, Arrive — Palisociety’s chic new downtown outpost — is walkable to essentials like restaurants, coffee shops and The Breaking Bad Store, a museum and shop dedicated to the show. This thoughtfully-renovated hotel features desert-inspired, minimalist interiors and an eye-catching mural by local artist Nani Chacon. You won’t have to go far to find a great breakfast burrito, and locals claim Tia Sophia’s invented it. But don’t skip the sweets: Burque Bakehouse serves creative pastries like a banana miso butterscotch croissant, and Buffett’s Candies has been hand-making chocolates, caramel corn and brittle since 1956.



What to do: Albuquerque Museum

Start at the Albuquerque Museum for a deep dive into the Southwest’s art, history and culture, as it features centuries-old artifacts and works by Georgia O’Keeffe. Just steps away, take a few shots of San Felipe de Neri church, a historic adobe landmark dating to 1793. Skip the interstate and take the Turquoise Trail (Highway 14) to Santa Fe, winding through old mining towns and striking desert formations. If you’re planning to ski, be aware that Taos will be busy — it’s peak season during the holiday break. However, the historic district offers a quieter charm, sure to be festooned with lights and decorations and prime for people watching.

Savannah, Georgia

This walkable mix of historic squares, waterfront and stunning parks might be even better in winter when highs hit the mid-60s (instead of the 90s in summer) without oppressive humidity. Explore Savannah’s candy-colored mansions, quirky shops, independent bookstores and restaurants by navigating its easy grid system.

Where to eat and drink: Sobremesa in the Starland District has a modern, intimate dining room with seasonally-inspired small plates and a thoughtfully-curated wine program, so it’s ideal for small gatherings. The founders of Death & Co. opened a dark, moody cocktail bar called Hot Eye in the basement of boutique hotel Municipal Grand, where you can start or end the night. Saint Bibiana, across the street from Forsyth Park, focuses on the Chianti region, Southern Italy and Sardinia, with a range of classic and unexpected twists, like bruschetta with Brussel sprouts, cavatelli with Sicilian ‘nduja and branzino.

What to do: Discover Savannah’s charm by starting at Wormsloe State Historic Site, where a stunning avenue of live oaks and Spanish moss lives up to the hype. Wander the Historic District with a map loaded onto your phone, exploring roughly two miles and 20 picturesque city squares. For a sandy escape during your holiday break, take a short 20-minute drive to Tybee Island and enjoy the coastal scenery.