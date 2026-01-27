On Your Next Date, Go Color Hunting

Let’s be honest. Date nights can feel repetitive — and sometimes impossible. You don’t always just want to go out to eat. So what else is there? Going to a movie or live performance of some sort can distract you from actually getting to talk to your date. On the other hand, grabbing coffee or a drink together can be too low-key if you want some other kind of activity to do together.

Is there anything, anything at all, that perfectly checks all the boxes? This couple may have found it. Enter: color hunting.

Me and my girlfriend went on color hunting in Berlin this weekend. We picked two random colors and had to make a 3×3 photo grid featuring that color. I got yellow, she got blue, here's the result.



Had lots of fun – highly recommend! pic.twitter.com/SUK92teE6n — Erikas Mališauskas (@malisauskasLT) January 5, 2026

“Me and my girlfriend went on color hunting in Berlin this weekend,” user Erikas Mališauskas shared on X. “We picked two random colors and had to make a 3×3 photo grid featuring that color. I got yellow, she got blue, here’s the result.”

Commenters rallied together in agreement, saying how good of an idea this is. “This is such a top-tier date idea.

Most people just do “dinner and a movie,” but active dates where you have a shared mission (and a bit of friendly competition) are so much better for bonding. It forces you to actually look at the world together instead of just walking through it,” user @RituWithAI wrote.

The post received over 5 million views, and as it turns out, TikTok users have been getting in on the fun too.

@visuals.by.doud Oups… I did it again! Who won that one guys? This time, I decided to go on a color hunt with some followers who are very good photographers. I think the result speak for itself, they crushed it 🤜🏻 #colorhunt #colorhunters #photochallenge ♬ son original – Visuals by Doud

Similar versions of this as a solo activity have also gone viral — by going for a “color walk.”

@ellasandramuse if you have anxiety this is the best cure🥹 ♬ original sound – keetaimanismit

Essentially — whether you do this on a date, with a friend or even on your own — everyone is assigned a color, and while venturing around, each person takes pictures of objects they see in the wild that have their color. At the end of it, each person makes a collage of the photos they’ve taken, making a visually creative composite that, in a way, becomes a memorable piece from that date.

Personally, this feels like the perfect blend of a chill, casual activity that also gives each of you something to do. It’s not the kind of activity that makes anyone overly competitive, but it’s still something you can do leisurely, like while getting a coffee or drink.

Amy Color, intimacy coach and founder of The Intimacy Game Plan, said she’s used a version of this in her work for years. It can shift a couple’s focus from thinking to felt sensory connection, and it also allows for nervous-system regulation by giving the brain a simple task to focus on, she explains.

In one instance, she assigned a couple to look for the other person’s favorite color while they were exploring their city. When they saw it, they could only point and share the moment of excitement without actually communicating. This couple was tired of fighting and stuck in a power struggle, she explained, and by shifting their attention away from self-focus and toward attunement, which essentially means being more emotionally present and responsive toward others.

“They started noticing their partner signals and cues, communicating playfully, without needing words, and feeling like they were in-on-it together, partners on the same team again,” she explained. “They were building understanding, creating an unspoken language, and a felt sense of connection — one that felt playful and alive rather than endless conversations, eye gazing, or trying to force physical intimacy.”

As a date idea, Color explains that this activity allows for shared connection, curiosity, and understanding to grow within each couple. If you can tune their eyes to something specific, she explains, it can calm our stress responses and become more present. Even as a solo activity, it can be “grounding, creative, and surprisingly mood-lifting.”

There’s a wellness element at play here, too. It can train couples to demonstrate “mindfulness, attention and sensory attunement” — all without needing to verbally explain it. “Once people learn to attune visually,” she said, “it becomes easier to attune emotionally.”

“You start noticing the gold, the good, the beautiful, and the meaningful in yourself and each other,” Color explained. “That’s why I often say that this kind of sensory practice [creates an environment] for sensual connection to grow naturally.”

Meet your guide Joanna Sommer Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness… More from Joanna Sommer »