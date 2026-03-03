Culture > Internet

Can an AI-Generated Character Have a “Universe”?

We're about to find out

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 3, 2026 9:32 am EST
Blue light on keyboard
It's a strange time for film and television.
Christian Wiediger/Unsplash

What, exactly, makes for a cinematic universe? If you ask most people, they’ll answer along similar lines: a selection of movies and television shows that, broadly speaking, share a setting. Star Wars is one prominent example; adaptations of characters from Marvel and DC superhero comics are others. The Fast & Furious movies certainly qualify, as does the John Wick franchise.

And now, Particle6 — whose website describes themselves as an “AI-first production studio” — is getting into the mix, albeit with a different spin. Based on a recent announcement, the primary element holding their nascent cinematic universe together is the nature of the performers in it, which is to say that they will be AI-generated. Remember the discussion of the software-generated actress Tilly Norwood last year? Apparently she’s coming back, and she’s bringing company.

Deadline’s Max Goldbart reports that the Particle6-owned AI talent studio Xicoia recently announced its hiring of Max Whelan, previously at Prime Video. According to the company’s announcement, he will be involved in the evolution of something called the “Tillyverse,” described as “a dynamic, constantly evolving digital universe where Tilly and a new generation of AI characters will live, collaborate and build careers.”

What does that actually mean? It’s unclear, though it sounds to this writer like a bizarre fusion of The Sims and the AI-generated version of Seinfeld that surfaced about three years ago, possibly with a side of a certain showbiz satire made over 20 years ago.

What Did AI and Beer Have to Do With a Salmonella Outbreak?
What Did AI and Beer Have to Do With a Salmonella Outbreak?
 Where technology and public health collide

When Tilly Norwood debuted last year, SAG-AFTRA released a statement on the creation of an AI actor that seems just as relevant today: “To be clear, ‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation. It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience.”

So, multiply that by several dozen — Particle6 CEO Eline van der Velden told Deadline that the company plans to create 40 actors using AI — and you have a sense of what’s coming. Strange days indeed.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Photo illustration showing ChatGPT and OpenAI research laboratory logo and inscription at a mobile phone smartphone screen with a blurry background. The AI has been caught citing articles by The Guardian that don't exist.
ChatGPT Has Been Making Up Fake Articles by “The Guardian”
typewriter with flames
Looking for ChatGPT-Generated Erotica? It Just Got Easier to Produce.
a computer with ChatGPT steals writing
ChatGPT and Me: A Writer Ponders How He’s Feeding the AI Beast
ChatGPT outage message
A Recent Study Has Alarming News About What ChatGPT Does to Your Brain

Culture
Culture > Internet

Recommended

Suggested for you

A view of a Paris street, with a Morris column in the foreground displaying an advertising poster
What Is a Life of Nonstop Ads Doing to Our Minds?
lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+
Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank
A Panda Dial watch
The Best Panda-Dial Chronographs
A scene from "The Sopranos"
How "The Sopranos" Kept Plot Details Under Wraps
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Body Pillows to Striped Boxers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Griddles, New Balance Shoes and Gin

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Happy woman sharing smart phone with male and female friends at nightclub

Where Have All the Good Memes Gone?

Blue light on keyboard

Can an AI-Generated Character Have a "Universe"?

headphones on books

Spotify Continues Its March Into the Book World

Chris and Jessica from "Love Is Blind" season 10

How Wrong Is It to Judge Someone by Their Looks?

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?