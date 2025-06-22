Culture > Internet

A Recent Study Has Alarming News About What ChatGPT Does to Your Brain

Is AI changing the way we think?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 22, 2025 5:49 pm EDT
ChatGPT outage message
A recent study has alarming news about using ChatGPT.
Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What’s your preferred way to research a given topic? Apps like ChatGPT are becoming more and more popular as a way to do research — whether for classes or in a more professional setting. There are a few warning signs here, not the least of which is the ongoing problem of AI hallucinating; in other words, saying very confidently that something untrue is, in fact, true.

A recent study offers plenty of evidence as to why that isn’t the only fraught aspect of a ChatGPT-centric approach to research. That study (which 404 Media notes has not yet been peer reviewed) compared the neurological effects of researching a paper using three different approaches: ChatGPT, a search engine and pre-existing knowledge.

The scientists used electroencephalography to quantify the cognitive load of each group while writing their papers. The results were revealing: “Brain-only participants exhibited the strongest, most distributed networks; Search Engine users showed moderate engagement; and LLM users displayed the weakest connectivity.”

That wasn’t the only cause for alarm the researchers discovered over the course of the study. They also found that “LLM users also struggled to accurately quote their own work.” They went on to state that “our findings highlight potential cognitive costs” and that “LLM users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels.”

There are some caveats to these findings — including, as the paper’s authors note, that this study focused on “writing an essay in an educational setting and may not generalize across tasks.” But it certainly provides future researchers with a lot to consider — especially given recent coverage of the degree to which AI has already become embedded in higher education.

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

