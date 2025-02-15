Culture > Internet

Looking For ChatGPT-Generated Erotica? It Just Got Easier to Produce.

It's a challenging balance to achieve

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 15, 2025 8:31 pm EST
Generative AI just got a little hotter.
Does the future of sex and dating involve AI? That’s looking increasingly likely, at least for some. In a recent article for WIRED, writer Megan Farokhmanesh explored the world of dating AI chatbots, including one that had a particular fondness for talking like a pirate. Meanwhile, The Washington Post‘s Lisa Bonos recounted how former Tinder CEO Renata Nyborg turned to an AI chatbot for advice after a breakup.

Still, there are obstacles that some face when trying to get perfect candor from AI on matters of love and desire. The New York Times‘ Kashmir Hill recently profiled a woman who’s in love with a chatbot — and who linked up with an online community “who shared methods for getting the chatbot to talk dirty.”

For those who are looking for a little more spice in their comments from ChatGPT, there’s some encouraging news. Ars Technica’s Benji Edwards noted that the latest version of ChatGPT’s model specifications seeks to find a balance between ChatGPT being useful to people of all ages and allowing users who specifically want something a little hotter to be able to get it.

A note within the guidelines gives readers a sense of the issues at stake here. “We’re exploring how to let developers and users generate erotica and gore in age-appropriate contexts through the API and ChatGPT so long as our usage policies are met — while drawing a hard line against potentially harmful uses like sexual deepfakes and revenge porn,” the company stated.

My Year of Reading “Faerie Smut”
 Why are young women entranced by “romantasy” novels stuffed with dragons, magic and passionate sex? It all made sense once I joined the club.

For now, the specifications categorize erotica as something that can only be generated under specific conditions: “Sensitive content (such as erotica or gore) may only be generated under specific circumstances (e.g., educational, medical, or historical contexts, or transformations of user-provided sensitive content).” So if you’re hoping for a way to get a limitless supply of, say, erotic romantasy from ChatGPT, that day may be closer — even if it still requires some trial and error.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

