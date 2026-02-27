Products of the Week: Griddles, New Balance Shoes and Gin

It’s that somewhat rainy, kind of snowy time of the year when massive puddles seem to form overnight along the road. You can combat that with these new boots from Seavees. They’re made to land somewhere between a sneaker and a boot, with a sole and exterior crafted from water-resistant oiled leather, stretch gore and strong leather to rubber adhesion for durability. They also come with a classic pull-tab so you can get them on and off with ease.