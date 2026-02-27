Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

Products of the Week: Griddles, New Balance Shoes and Gin

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
February 27, 2026 2:44 pm EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Salt & Stone, Lancaster, Blackstock & Weber

The Gist

This week's curated selection of new releases brings an exciting mix of gear and apparel, featuring everything from a moisture-locking body oil and a versatile griddle to a unique whiskey blend and a stylish sneaker-boot hybrid.

Key Takeaways

  • Salt & Stone introduced a new body oil, available in two signature scents and featuring moisture-locking ingredients.
  • Lancaster unveiled the No. 8 Griddle, designed with elevated handles and a 10-inch cooking surface for easier use.
  • Barrel Global launched a limited-edition Peaky Blinders whiskey, a four-year-aged Kentucky Bourbon finished in Irish whiskey-soaked oak staves.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Hendrick’s releases a new gin, Lancaster drops a new griddle perfect for morning breakfast cookouts and a new Salt & Stone body oil hits shelves.

Salt & Stone Body Oil
Salt & Stone Body Oil

Our favorite bodycare brand is hopping on the oil bandwagon, and we’re stoked. Salt & Stone, known for their clean and delectably scented deodorants and body washes, just released a body oil. It comes in two of their signature scents, Santal & Vetiver and Bergamot & Hinoki. It’s formulated with seaweed extract and squalene — two moisture-locking ingredients.

buy here: $42
Lancaster No. 8 Griddle
Lancaster No. 8 Griddle

Sundays are for fresh griddled pancakes, and Lancaster has just dropped a new griddle to ensure it stays that way. The No. 8 Griddle is designed with an elevated primary handle and helper handle to promote balance, alongside a larger cooking surface of 10 inches, so you can load up your cooking load with ease. It comes with a compatible lid and works alongside other Lancaster products like their skillet, dutch oven and cast iron pan.

buy here: $165
Peaky Blinders Whiskey
Peaky Blinders Whiskey

By order of Barrel Global, they introduce a Peaky Blinders whiskey. The limited release blends the world of Kentucky Bourbon with that of Irish Whiskey. This new release is distilled in Kentucky and aged for four years, then finished in Irish whiskey-soaked oak staves.

buy here: $45
Seavees Beyond & Back Boot
Seavees Beyond & Back Boot

It’s that somewhat rainy, kind of snowy time of the year when massive puddles seem to form overnight along the road. You can combat that with these new boots from Seavees. They’re made to land somewhere between a sneaker and a boot, with a sole and exterior crafted from water-resistant oiled leather, stretch gore and strong leather to rubber adhesion for durability. They also come with a classic pull-tab so you can get them on and off with ease.

buy here: $185
Another Hendrick's Gin
Another Hendrick’s Gin

We love Hendrick’s Gin, and they just added the first permanent addition to their lineup. This new offering relies and builds on the brand’s classic rose and cucumber notes with elevated layers of orange blossom and cacao beans.

find here
Blackstock & Weber New Balance Shoes
Blackstock & Weber New Balance Shoes

It’s time to start gearing up for spring, and that means refreshing the sneaker repertoire. Blackstock & Weber just joined forces with New Balance to drop a reimagined 996 MiUSA shoe. Your classic NB grey colorway lives on top, with the bottom and sole of the shoe being reminiscent of a loafer. It’s a great day-to-night option if you want something that will elevate your ‘fits as we head towards warmer weather.

pre-order here

