Products of the Week: Griddles, New Balance Shoes and Gin

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Hendrick’s releases a new gin, Lancaster drops a new griddle perfect for morning breakfast cookouts and a new Salt & Stone body oil hits shelves.
Salt & Stone Body Oil
Our favorite bodycare brand is hopping on the oil bandwagon, and we’re stoked. Salt & Stone, known for their clean and delectably scented deodorants and body washes, just released a body oil. It comes in two of their signature scents, Santal & Vetiver and Bergamot & Hinoki. It’s formulated with seaweed extract and squalene — two moisture-locking ingredients.
Lancaster No. 8 Griddle
Sundays are for fresh griddled pancakes, and Lancaster has just dropped a new griddle to ensure it stays that way. The No. 8 Griddle is designed with an elevated primary handle and helper handle to promote balance, alongside a larger cooking surface of 10 inches, so you can load up your cooking load with ease. It comes with a compatible lid and works alongside other Lancaster products like their skillet, dutch oven and cast iron pan.
Peaky Blinders Whiskey
By order of Barrel Global, they introduce a Peaky Blinders whiskey. The limited release blends the world of Kentucky Bourbon with that of Irish Whiskey. This new release is distilled in Kentucky and aged for four years, then finished in Irish whiskey-soaked oak staves.
Seavees Beyond & Back Boot
It’s that somewhat rainy, kind of snowy time of the year when massive puddles seem to form overnight along the road. You can combat that with these new boots from Seavees. They’re made to land somewhere between a sneaker and a boot, with a sole and exterior crafted from water-resistant oiled leather, stretch gore and strong leather to rubber adhesion for durability. They also come with a classic pull-tab so you can get them on and off with ease.
Another Hendrick’s Gin
We love Hendrick’s Gin, and they just added the first permanent addition to their lineup. This new offering relies and builds on the brand’s classic rose and cucumber notes with elevated layers of orange blossom and cacao beans.
Blackstock & Weber New Balance Shoes
It’s time to start gearing up for spring, and that means refreshing the sneaker repertoire. Blackstock & Weber just joined forces with New Balance to drop a reimagined 996 MiUSA shoe. Your classic NB grey colorway lives on top, with the bottom and sole of the shoe being reminiscent of a loafer. It’s a great day-to-night option if you want something that will elevate your ‘fits as we head towards warmer weather.
