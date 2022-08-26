Everything You Need to Build the Kinkiest Sex Room of Your Dreams

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you have a Netflix subscription, there’s a very good chance curiosity got the best of you and you watched an episode or eight of How to Build a Sex Room.

The 2022 original series from the streaming platform is a spicy twist on the classic home renovation show, wherein interior designer Melanie Rose helps multiple couples transform spaces in their homes into NSFW rooms reflective of their fantasies and fetishes.

Now you might be wondering, what’s the purpose of transforming your guest bedroom into something straight out of 50 Shades of Gray? Well, there are actually a few benefits of building a dedicated space where you can live out all your kinky fantasies, according to Natasha Ivanovic, an Intimacy Expert at Kiiroo, the award-winning interactive sex toy company.

A dedicated sex room in your home can provide a space with more privacy than your own bedroom, instantly set the mood for sex in a way your sleeping space wouldn’t, or be a safe space for exploration of sexual fantasies,” Ivanovic explains, adding that whatever you want your sex room to be is up to you.

“It can be a noir BDSM den, a white room with a sex swing in the middle, or a spicy Moulin Rouge-themed space.”

Ideally, you’d want a sizeable area to hang your sex chairs and store your flogging stations, but not everyone has that kind of real estate. Luckily, according to Ivanovic, any room can be a sex room if you put your mind to it.

“Depending on what your living situation is, you may want to pick your sex room based on privacy. Any size room can be utilized as a sex room as long as you and your partner feel comfortable in it,” she adds. That walk-in closet? Sex room. Your kitchen cupboard? Sex room. The shed out back? Sex shed.

Once you decide on a space, Ivanovic recommends filling your room with kinky objects that’ll take your sexual experiences to the next level.

“Kinky objects can be a ceiling mirror, a bondage kit, vibrators, rope, floggers, butt plugs, or a sex swing. It’s your sex room, so fill it up with your favorite kinky things,” she says, noting, however, when using bondage and other kinkier objects, make sure you’re doing so in a way both partners are comfortable with. “Intimacy isn’t only about toys, either. Texture plays a big role in pleasure. So consider adding satin sheets, pillowcases, a fur rug or a leather loveseat to your room. The different textures will awaken your senses,” Ivanovic adds.

Now, the fun begins (well the fun before the real fun begins.) It’s time to outfit your sex chamber. Below, we’ve rounded up some essentials you need to build the kinkiest sex room of your dreams.

Furniture

Bedding + Decor

