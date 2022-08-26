Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness > Sex & Dating

Everything You Need to Build the Kinkiest Sex Room of Your Dreams

Plus an expert explains how to transform your space into one

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated March 19, 2025 10:35 am EDT
Products that should be in every sex room.
A dedicated sex room in your home can provide a space with more privacy than your own bedroom.
If you have a Netflix subscription, there’s a very good chance curiosity got the best of you and you watched an episode or eight of How to Build a Sex Room.

The 2022 original series from the streaming platform is a spicy twist on the classic home renovation show, wherein interior designer Melanie Rose helps multiple couples transform spaces in their homes into NSFW rooms reflective of their fantasies and fetishes. 

Now you might be wondering, what’s the purpose of transforming your guest bedroom into something straight out of 50 Shades of Gray? Well, there are actually a few benefits of building a dedicated space where you can live out all your kinky fantasies, according to Natasha Ivanovic, an Intimacy Expert at Kiiroo, the award-winning interactive sex toy company.

A dedicated sex room in your home can provide a space with more privacy than your own bedroom, instantly set the mood for sex in a way your sleeping space wouldn’t, or be a safe space for exploration of sexual fantasies,” Ivanovic explains, adding that whatever you want your sex room to be is up to you. 

“It can be a noir BDSM den, a white room with a sex swing in the middle, or a spicy Moulin Rouge-themed space.” 

Ideally, you’d want a sizeable area to hang your sex chairs and store your flogging stations, but not everyone has that kind of real estate. Luckily, according to Ivanovic, any room can be a sex room if you put your mind to it. 

“Depending on what your living situation is, you may want to pick your sex room based on privacy. Any size room can be utilized as a sex room as long as you and your partner feel comfortable in it,” she adds. That walk-in closet? Sex room. Your kitchen cupboard? Sex room. The shed out back? Sex shed. 

Once you decide on a space, Ivanovic recommends filling your room with kinky objects that’ll take your sexual experiences to the next level. 

“Kinky objects can be a ceiling mirror, a bondage kit, vibrators, rope, floggers, butt plugs, or a sex swing. It’s your sex room, so fill it up with your favorite kinky things,” she says, noting, however, when using bondage and other kinkier objects, make sure you’re doing so in a way both partners are comfortable with. “Intimacy isn’t only about toys, either. Texture plays a big role in pleasure. So consider adding satin sheets, pillowcases, a fur rug or a leather loveseat to your room. The different textures will awaken your senses,” Ivanovic adds.

Now, the fun begins (well the fun before the real fun begins.) It’s time to outfit your sex chamber. Below, we’ve rounded up some essentials you need to build the kinkiest sex room of your dreams.

Furniture

Liberator Cello Sex Couch
Liberator Cello Sex Couch

This luxe piece of furniture features a moisture-proof, machine-washable cover to help keep everything fresh and clean.

Buy Here : $600 $525
Tabu The Prim
Tabu The Prim

Constructed from memory foam and a custom, washable linen, the Prim elevates the sex pillow to an entirely new level.

buy here: $195
Purple Reins Sex Sling
Purple Reins Sex Sling

Fully adjustable, “ultra-padded,” and with a nice nod to the late great Prince in the name — what more can you really ask for in a sex swing? Other than a discreet handyman to do the install, of course.

buy here: $170
The Cowgirl Premium Remote and App-Controlled Riding Sex Machine
The Cowgirl Premium Remote and App-Controlled Riding Sex Machine

Maybe you and your partner are too advanced for sex pillows and swings. Fine. Ball out on the iconic Cowgirl sex machine that boasts some crazy specs, including 1200 RPM vibrations and a handcrafted saddle with 360° swivel rotation. The machine also includes two interchangeable silicone riding attachments for dual stimulation and can be controlled via remote or smartphone app. 

Buy Here : $1800
Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench
Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench

Can be used as a sex bench or relaxing massage table. Your choice.

Buy Here : $700
Under the Bed Restraint System
Under the Bed Restraint System

If you’re strapped for space, this best-selling restraint system is the easiest way to turn your bed into a submissive piece of furniture.

buy here: $70

Bedding + Decor

Ettitude Airy CleanBamboo Sateen+ Sheet Set
Ettitude Airy CleanBamboo Sateen+ Sheet Set

These premium sheets are available in a tantalizing red silk weave and boast antimicrobial, anti-odor and antifungal properties.

Buy Here: $499
Maude Burn No. 3 Massage Candle
Maude Burn No. 3 Massage Candle

This soy candle has notes of eucalyptus and sandalwood — and also doubles as a sensual massage candle.

Buy Here : $32
Serissa Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug
Serissa Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug

Add texture to your space with this affordable fluffy rug from Amazon.

Buy Here : $69

Bondage Accessories

Unbound Tether
Unbound Tether

The perfect bondage accessory for those new to restraint play. This best-selling tape, also from Unbound, only sticks to itself, so you don’t have to worry about getting your skin or hair caught in a sticky, unsexy situation.

Buy Here : $13
Lelo Maze Wide Cuffs
Lelo Maze Wide Cuffs

Give the plastic handcuffs a break and swap them (before they break!) for this elevated pair during your next bondage session.

Buy Here : $49
Fashion Fetish Leather Spreader Bar
Fashion Fetish Leather Spreader Bar

This high-end fetish set includes two ankle cuffs, a spreader bar, a bar extender, a connector hook and a convenient storage box.

buy here: $300
Bondage Boutique Submissive Special Bondage Kit (5 Piece)
Bondage Boutique Submissive Special Bondage Kit (5 Piece)

The easiest way to ensure your sex room is sufficiently stocked is with Lovehoney’s 5-piece bondage kit.

Buy Here : $80
Coquette Lingerie Rose Gold 32ft Rope
Coquette Lingerie Rose Gold 32ft Rope

Time to brush up on your knot tying skills.

Buy Here : $29
Unbound Nipple & Clit Clamp
Unbound Nipple & Clit Clamp

The chicest nipple and clitoris clamp set on the market.

buy here: $35

Wellness > Sex & Dating
InsideHook's Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

