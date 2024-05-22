Wellness > Sex & Dating

15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know

She will thank you. Trust us.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated May 22, 2024 12:36 pm
A composite of women in swimsuits
Size-inclusive, well-made and undeniably sexy.
Courtesy of brands

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When it comes to swimwear, men have it easy. All you have to do is pick up a single pair of waterproof shorts that, depending on where you shop, will cost you at most $90 (but you can usually find a decent pair of swim trunks for under $60). Women’s swimwear is a whole ‘nother ballgame. It’s a very expensive, almost scam-like ballgame. 

I can’t remember exactly when women’s swimsuits became exorbitantly expensive — or when they started selling sets separately — but for a high-quality and stylish suit, women can expect to pay almost $200 for a simple string bikini. Yes, the norm is now $80 skimpy tops and $80 barely-there bottoms. 

This is where you come in. To rectify this atrocious inequality, you should purchase the woman in your life a few swimsuits ahead of the many pool parties, vacations and beach trips she’s planning to attend this summer. 

To help you find the perfect suit, we’ve compiled a list of the best women’s swimwear brands. Most of the brands on this list specialize in design-forward, supportive suits with extensive size ranges. You’ll also find brands here that pack their suits with performance properties, like protection against chlorine, chemicals and UV rays. Most importantly, though, they’ll make her feel super confident this summer

Below, the 15 best women’s swimwear brands, you a man, should know. 

The Best Women’s Swimwear Brands

Andie

If you’re looking for an exceptional one-piece, you go to Andie. While the brand sells a variety of stylish swimsuit styles, its one-piece suits are really where it shines. They’re supportive, flattering and maybe most importantly, the brand is size-inclusive, offering XS to XXL with options catering to long torsos. 

Andie Amalfi One Piece
Andie Amalfi One Piece
Buy Here : $112
Andie The Tulum
Andie The Tulum
Buy Here : $98
Andie The Bells One Piece
Andie The Bells One Piece
Buy Here : $118

Monday Swimwear

Female-run swimwear brand Monday Swimwear has become my new go-to for supportive, yet still sexy, swimsuit styles. Its extensive bra size range spans from AA all the way to G, so Monday Swimwear is a great resource for bigger busts. A real godsend, since anyone with a larger bust size can tell you it can be quite a nightmare to find a stylish and secure bathing suit top these days.

Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top
Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top
Buy Here : $98
Monday Swimwear Morocco Bottom
Monday Swimwear Morocco Bottom
Buy Here : $84
Monday Swimwear Santa Cateria One Piece
Monday Swimwear Santa Cateria One Piece
Buy it now : $168

CUUP

Like with its lingerie, Cuup offers modern and minimalist swimwear designed to accentuate her natural shape. Ranging from sizes A-H, the brand’s laidback yet elegant silhouettes are crafted from high-performance nylon fabric that’s “chlorine, salt water, sunscreen and fade resistant with UPF 50 protection.” We’re calling your attention to two sexy tops: The Scoop, a supportive bikini top with a bra-like shape, and The Bandeau, a strapless number with a U-shaped hook that offers a slight lift.

Cuup The Scoop
Cuup The Scoop
Buy it now : $98
Cuup The Bandeau
Cuup The Bandeau
Buy it now : $88
Cuup The String Bikini
Cuup The String Bikini
Buy it now : $78

Hanky Panky

If she prefers a touch more coverage, consult Hanky Panky. The NYC-based lingerie brand that makes one of the comfiest thongs we’ve ever worn has a collection of timeless swim basics made with aqua-resistant fabric and Solar Guard (50+) protection.

Hanky Panky Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
Hanky Panky Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
Buy it now : $145
Hanky Panky Plunge Swim Top
Hanky Panky Plunge Swim Top
Buy it now : $78
Hanky Panky French Brief Swimsuit Bottom
Hanky Panky French Brief Swimsuit Bottom
Buy it now : $72

Good American

While they’re mainly known for their denim jeans, Good American also has quite the swim selection of classic silhouettes. Think triangle bikinis, high-wasited bottoms that show off the thigh and sexy one-pieces — with sizes spanning from XXS to 5XL. 

Good American Always Fits Monokini
Good American Always Fits Monokini
Buy it now : $119
Good American Always Fits Perfect Fit Bikini Top
Good American Always Fits Perfect Fit Bikini Top
Buy it now : $59
Good American Always Fits Good Waist Bikini Bottom
Good American Always Fits Good Waist Bikini Bottom
Buy it now : $59

Araks

I’m a big fan of Araks’ lacey lingerie, sleek slips and basic cotton bralette/underwear sets, but the brand’s standout pieces are its super fun, silk chiffon color block bras and matching panties, and the brand’s premium swimwear collection is an extension of those super cute and comfy undergarments. You’ll find similar silhouettes and colorways that other beachgoers will be envious of.

Araks Luna One Piece Black
Araks Luna One Piece Black
Buy it now : $375
Araks Nelle Bikini Top Sun
Araks Nelle Bikini Top Sun
Buy it now : $170
Araks Nadia Bikini Bottom Sun
Araks Nadia Bikini Bottom Sun
Buy it now : $130

Bluebella

Founded in 2005, Bluebella specializes in opulent, modern lingerie with floral designs, soft silhouettes and intriguing cage-effect strapping. Their all-new swim line is just as unique — with bold colors and sexy little details, including gold-tone chain embellishments and strappy designs.

Bluebella Orta High-Waist Bikini Brief
Bluebella Orta High-Waist Bikini Brief
Buy it now : $69
Bluebella Shala Triangle Bikini Top
Bluebella Shala Triangle Bikini Top
Buy it now : $74
Bluebella Orta Multi-Way Plunge Swimsuit
Bluebella Orta Multi-Way Plunge Swimsuit
Buy it now : $135

Free People

No surprise that Free People has a lineup of boho chic swimsuit styles, many of which you won’t find anywhere else. While the retailer does offer plenty of beautiful suits from other top brands, its “free-est” collection is not to be overlooked, and has pages of beachy, bohemian looks. 

free-est Michelle Bikini Bottoms
free-est Michelle Bikini Bottoms
Buy it now : $98
Stone Fox Santi One-Piece Swimsuit
Stone Fox Santi One-Piece Swimsuit
Buy it now : $170
Toast Signature Knot Bikini Top
Toast Signature Knot Bikini Top
Buy it now : $60

Abercrombie

For more size-inclusive styles, Abercrombie is another solid resource. The brand seems to be on a constant rotation of releasing new, extremely cute and comfortable swimsuits, all varying in design (and usually on sale!). A&F has a suit for everyone. Only caveat is that in-stock sizes aren’t always available. 

Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Clean Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Clean Underwire Bikini Top
Buy it now : $55
Abercrombie & Fitch High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Abercrombie & Fitch High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Buy it now : $40
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Wide Strap Twist Continuous Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Wide Strap Twist Continuous Underwire Bikini Top
Buy it now : $55

Summer of 78

Launched just this March, Summer of 78 is a new DTC swim and ready-to-wear label. What differentiates them from other long-standing swim brands? The brand sells their two-piece sets together. While you’ll still pay over $100 for a set, you won’t have to annoyingly search for the matching bottom. 

SU78 Lola One Piece
SU78 Lola One Piece
Buy it now : $138
SU78 Margot & Aimee Set
SU78 Margot & Aimee Set
Buy it now : $148
SU78 Jolie & Jean Set
SU78 Jolie & Jean Set
Buy it now : $128

Grey Bandit

For the woman who wants a fun, cheeky bikini, Grey Bandit has a line of extremely fun swimsuits that boast pink stripes, graphics of strawberries and glitter — all at a reasonable price.

Grey Bandit Strawberry Milkshake Moderate Bottom
Grey Bandit Strawberry Milkshake Moderate Bottom
Buy it now : $32
Grey Bandit So Surf Triangle Top
Grey Bandit So Surf Triangle Top
Buy it now : $34
Grey Bandit Cherry Cola COLA Triangle Top
Grey Bandit Cherry Cola COLA Triangle Top
Buy it now : $34

Bravissimo

The size-inclusive, UK-based lingerie brand specializes in the perfect-fitting bras — specifically for those with bigger busts, but they also have a swimwear collection that caters to DD+ and above.

Bravissimo Sahara Bikini Top
Bravissimo Sahara Bikini Top
Buy it now : $80
Bravissimo Cancun One-Piece Swimsuit
Bravissimo Cancun One-Piece Swimsuit
Buy it now : $150
Miss Mandalay Boudoir Beach Bikini Top
Miss Mandalay Boudoir Beach Bikini Top
Buy it now : $93

Frankie’s Bikinis

A celebrity favorite, Frankie’s Bikinis has been worn by pretty much every A-list model and actress, from Bella Hadid to Sydney Sweeney. That’s because Frankie’s has some of the most stylish suits around. Shop one-pieces, string bikinis and more with fun prints, sultry cutouts and cute accouterments. 

Frankie’s Bikinis Mercer Swim Skirt
Frankie’s Bikinis Mercer Swim Skirt
Buy it now : $150
Frankie’s Bikinis Coastal Micro Floral Bikini Top
Frankie’s Bikinis Coastal Micro Floral Bikini Top
Buy it now : $85
Frankie’s Bikinis Dove Classic Gingham Bikini Bottom
Frankie’s Bikinis Dove Classic Gingham Bikini Bottom
Buy it now : $90

Solid & Striped

For the woman who channels more of a Newport, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy aesthetic, the swimwear label Solid & Striped is probably where she’s been sourcing her suits. The no-frills collection includes sophisticated one-piece and two-piece suits with clean lines, solid colors and subtle accents, like a built-in belt and eyelet lace trimmings. 

Solid & Striped The Taylor Eyelet One Piece
Solid & Striped The Taylor Eyelet One Piece
Buy it now : $218
Solid & Striped The Annie Bikini Bottom
Solid & Striped The Annie Bikini Bottom
Buy it now : $98
Solid & Striped The Rachel Ribbed Bikini Top
Solid & Striped The Rachel Ribbed Bikini Top
Buy it now : $50

Aerie

For the best affordable suits, Aerie is a popular go-to. You can cop a swim top and bottom typically for $20 each, as the women’s clothing retailer is often throwing sales. While Aerie’s suits have lasted me for years, they do tend to fade in color and are susceptible to the dreaded sagging that comes from chemical, chlorine, salt water and UV ray exposure over time. But they have supportive styles for bigger busts and very cute designs that, for $20, you really can’t beat. 

Aerie Crinkle Ring Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Crinkle Ring Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Buy it now : $30
Aerie Shine Rib Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie Shine Rib Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Buy it now : $35$17
Aerie Sparkle Straight Scoop Bikini Top
Aerie Sparkle Straight Scoop Bikini Top
Buy it now : $40$20

More Like This

Muhhamed Ali T-Shirt
The Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals.
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
Courant MAG:3 Charging Tray in black leather
Review: Courant’s Latest Charger Is a Sleek Addition to Your Home
A collage of the products that Jake Danehy, Fair Harbor co-founder, can't live without
The Products Fair Harbor Founder Jake Danehy Can’t Live Without

Wellness > Sex & Dating
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

The Essential Organic Garment-Dyed Henley
Everlane Is Hosting a Huge Memorial Day Sale

From Our Partner

Fresh Foam x Hierro Mid Gore-Tex hikers
New Balance Hikers? Yes Please

$180$145

Frank And Oak Brunswick Chino Slim Fit shorts
These Chino Shorts Are on Sale

$80$52

Tom Ford 54mm Square Sunglasses
These Sleek Tom Ford Shades Are 54% Off

$395$180

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Boston Celtics fans celebrate during a game against the Cavaliers.
The Boston Celtics Are Officially at Risk of Becoming the Buffalo Bills
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs
A lifeguard running across the beach. Here's how to get in shape like a lifeguard.
Lifeguard Shape: Your Blueprint for the Ultimate Summer Body
A canoe facing down the Mississippi River. If you're looking for a bucket list adventure, you should consider paddling the great river.
The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals.
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
An original illustration detailing how to hold your breath for longer.
How to Hold Your Breath for Longer

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sex & Dating, Right This Way

A composite of women in swimsuits

15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know

Dating app

Academics Are Building an Online Dating App to Better Understand Online Dating

Lovense vibrator on a heart-shaped background

The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale

An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.

Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.

Explore More Sex & Dating

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco