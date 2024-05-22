15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When it comes to swimwear, men have it easy. All you have to do is pick up a single pair of waterproof shorts that, depending on where you shop, will cost you at most $90 (but you can usually find a decent pair of swim trunks for under $60). Women’s swimwear is a whole ‘nother ballgame. It’s a very expensive, almost scam-like ballgame.

I can’t remember exactly when women’s swimsuits became exorbitantly expensive — or when they started selling sets separately — but for a high-quality and stylish suit, women can expect to pay almost $200 for a simple string bikini. Yes, the norm is now $80 skimpy tops and $80 barely-there bottoms.

This is where you come in. To rectify this atrocious inequality, you should purchase the woman in your life a few swimsuits ahead of the many pool parties, vacations and beach trips she’s planning to attend this summer.

To help you find the perfect suit, we’ve compiled a list of the best women’s swimwear brands. Most of the brands on this list specialize in design-forward, supportive suits with extensive size ranges. You’ll also find brands here that pack their suits with performance properties, like protection against chlorine, chemicals and UV rays. Most importantly, though, they’ll make her feel super confident this summer.

Below, the 15 best women’s swimwear brands, you a man, should know.

If you’re looking for an exceptional one-piece, you go to Andie. While the brand sells a variety of stylish swimsuit styles, its one-piece suits are really where it shines. They’re supportive, flattering and maybe most importantly, the brand is size-inclusive, offering XS to XXL with options catering to long torsos.

Female-run swimwear brand Monday Swimwear has become my new go-to for supportive, yet still sexy, swimsuit styles. Its extensive bra size range spans from AA all the way to G, so Monday Swimwear is a great resource for bigger busts. A real godsend, since anyone with a larger bust size can tell you it can be quite a nightmare to find a stylish and secure bathing suit top these days.

Like with its lingerie, Cuup offers modern and minimalist swimwear designed to accentuate her natural shape. Ranging from sizes A-H, the brand’s laidback yet elegant silhouettes are crafted from high-performance nylon fabric that’s “chlorine, salt water, sunscreen and fade resistant with UPF 50 protection.” We’re calling your attention to two sexy tops: The Scoop, a supportive bikini top with a bra-like shape, and The Bandeau, a strapless number with a U-shaped hook that offers a slight lift.

If she prefers a touch more coverage, consult Hanky Panky. The NYC-based lingerie brand that makes one of the comfiest thongs we’ve ever worn has a collection of timeless swim basics made with aqua-resistant fabric and Solar Guard (50+) protection.

While they’re mainly known for their denim jeans, Good American also has quite the swim selection of classic silhouettes. Think triangle bikinis, high-wasited bottoms that show off the thigh and sexy one-pieces — with sizes spanning from XXS to 5XL.

I’m a big fan of Araks’ lacey lingerie, sleek slips and basic cotton bralette/underwear sets, but the brand’s standout pieces are its super fun, silk chiffon color block bras and matching panties, and the brand’s premium swimwear collection is an extension of those super cute and comfy undergarments. You’ll find similar silhouettes and colorways that other beachgoers will be envious of.

Founded in 2005, Bluebella specializes in opulent, modern lingerie with floral designs, soft silhouettes and intriguing cage-effect strapping. Their all-new swim line is just as unique — with bold colors and sexy little details, including gold-tone chain embellishments and strappy designs.

No surprise that Free People has a lineup of boho chic swimsuit styles, many of which you won’t find anywhere else. While the retailer does offer plenty of beautiful suits from other top brands, its “free-est” collection is not to be overlooked, and has pages of beachy, bohemian looks.

For more size-inclusive styles, Abercrombie is another solid resource. The brand seems to be on a constant rotation of releasing new, extremely cute and comfortable swimsuits, all varying in design (and usually on sale!). A&F has a suit for everyone. Only caveat is that in-stock sizes aren’t always available.

Launched just this March, Summer of 78 is a new DTC swim and ready-to-wear label. What differentiates them from other long-standing swim brands? The brand sells their two-piece sets together. While you’ll still pay over $100 for a set, you won’t have to annoyingly search for the matching bottom.

For the woman who wants a fun, cheeky bikini, Grey Bandit has a line of extremely fun swimsuits that boast pink stripes, graphics of strawberries and glitter — all at a reasonable price.

The size-inclusive, UK-based lingerie brand specializes in the perfect-fitting bras — specifically for those with bigger busts, but they also have a swimwear collection that caters to DD+ and above.

A celebrity favorite, Frankie’s Bikinis has been worn by pretty much every A-list model and actress, from Bella Hadid to Sydney Sweeney. That’s because Frankie’s has some of the most stylish suits around. Shop one-pieces, string bikinis and more with fun prints, sultry cutouts and cute accouterments.

For the woman who channels more of a Newport, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy aesthetic, the swimwear label Solid & Striped is probably where she’s been sourcing her suits. The no-frills collection includes sophisticated one-piece and two-piece suits with clean lines, solid colors and subtle accents, like a built-in belt and eyelet lace trimmings.

For the best affordable suits, Aerie is a popular go-to. You can cop a swim top and bottom typically for $20 each, as the women’s clothing retailer is often throwing sales. While Aerie’s suits have lasted me for years, they do tend to fade in color and are susceptible to the dreaded sagging that comes from chemical, chlorine, salt water and UV ray exposure over time. But they have supportive styles for bigger busts and very cute designs that, for $20, you really can’t beat.