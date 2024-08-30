Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Yeti Skillets, New Balance Sneakers and Oasis Tees

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
August 30, 2024 2:40 pm
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Porsche 911 Turbo watch drops, a killer Nike SB x Converse collab comes out and Yeti graces us with a brand new cast iron skillet.

Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition
Buy Here : $12,000

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 Turbo, which debuted at the Paris Motor Show in October 1974 and went on sale the next year, the German marque has naturally designed a limited-edition commemorative car. Porsche Design is getting in on the festivities too, with two limited-edition watches. The first will be offered exclusively to buyers of the aforementioned car, but the Chronograph 1 pictured here, while limited to 500 units, is available to those who don’t normally spring for $260,000 add-ons to their watch purchases. This 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition chronograph features a 40.8 mm titanium case, Porsche Design’s caliber WERK 01.240 automatic movement, and both a titanium bracelet and beige strap, the latter of which features the Turbo branding.

Loro Piana x New Balance 990v6
Loro Piana x New Balance 990v6
Learn More : $1,500

Your yacht-owning sneakerhead buddy is about to get even more insufferable. Dad sneaker purveyor New Balance is on the cusp of releasing a limited-edition version of their 990v6 silo with none other than quiet-luxury kings Loro Piana. Reportedly clocking in at an egregious $1,500 and limited to 1,000 pairs, these butter suede sneakers boast an updated color palette, improved materials and…pretty much nothing else. Early reviews range from bemused to outraged. You can expect the style to drop on September 5. We’re here for it! 

Yeti Cast Iron Skillets
Yeti Cast Iron Skillets
Learn More : $150 – $250

When Butter Pat, the modern cast iron company recreating the manufacturing processes of the golden age, was purchased by Yeti, we had concerns. Would the spirit of the obsessive founder Dennis Powell be upheld? Hopefully. Would the high-end cooler company jack up the prices of the already expensive skillets? Hopefully not. Last week, the first official post-acquisition skillets went on sale, and we’re happy to report that the prices actually went down. Before the sale, Butter Pat was selling their 12-inch skillet for $345, but Yeti has knocked that down to $250 (and $200 for the 10-inch, $150 for the 8-inch). Whether or not these slightly altered skillets match up to our original Butter Pat remains to be seen, but we’ll report back once we get our hands on one — which may be a while, as this first batch sold out almost immediately. (You can sign up to be notified when they’re back in stock.)

JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds
JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds
Buy Here : $300

The best part of the Tour Pro series from JBL is the smart charging case — it features a screen that offers another way to control playback, calls and more. And now, the earbuds come with a wireless audio transmitter, so it’s easy to hook up with an in-flight entertainment system. Add in spatial audio and advanced noise cancellation, and that $300 price tag doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Levi’s Oasis Band Tee
Levi’s Oasis Band Tee
Buy Here : $40

It’s official: the band is getting back together. Legendary U.K. rock outfit Oasis has squashed the beef just in time for, among other things, a tasty drop of branded Levi’s graphic tees. (Or maybe it’s the other way around?) The four available styles, each emblazoned with simple yet iconic Oasis logos, clock in at just $40 and are perfect for showcasing your Britpop pride.

Crisp Apple Olipop (12-Pack)
Crisp Apple Olipop (12-Pack)
Buy Here : $36

Of the many prebiotic sodas on the market, Olipop takes the cake (or in this case, the low-sugar, high-fiber carbonated beverage). This fall, pick up a pack of the brand’s all-new seasonal sparkling apple cider (in soda form). The flavors of apple juice and gummy apple rings blend into a tangy, sweet and refreshing beverage.

The Editors

