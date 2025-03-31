Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

What Does a Spring Capsule Wardrobe Look Like in 2025?

A small, functional closet makes getting dressed easy. But what apparel makes the cut?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 31, 2025 1:18 pm EDT
What should a capsule wardrobe look like in 2025? (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Getty Images

I’ll be the first to admit that the idea of an “updated” capsule wardrobe is, at face value, a bit silly. After all, the whole concept — a small, functional array of clothing that’s completely interchangeable, tonally congruous and works for virtually every situation — hinges on the fact the included apparel is versatile and timeless, a cohort of hassle-free clothing completely separated from the ridiculousness of hot new drops or a rapid trend cycle. Even if it means missing out on some really cool cowboy boots.

There’s also space, however, to admit that the rules for getting dressed have changed somewhat, in general. In a sartorial world turned upside down, what used to be essential is now anything but. Offices (and men writ large) have grown immensely casual, jeans have ballooned, ties are a grey area. The once iron-clad rules around navy and black or owning an Oxford for every occasion are moot. There’s a lot going on.

It’s in this ambiguity that the question “what should a spring capsule wardrobe look in 2025?” becomes valid. In our post-sneaker society, do sneakers still make the list? (Answer: yes.) What pants make the most sense for the widest array of options? (Answer: depends.) From knitwear to footwear, you’ll find the new rules of capsule wardrobing below.

Spring Capsule Wardrobe Guide

The Luxe Long-Sleeve Knit

Given that there is an abundance to choose from, ranging from tank tops to French-cuff dress shirts, picking just one or two tops can prove deceptively difficult. A t-shirt or simple white button-up seems like the correct answer, and they can be, but in 2025, a comfortable, three-season knit is just as solid. Comfortable and dressy, a collared long-sleeve polo or smart cashmere crewneck will play nice with blazers and 3″-inseam shorts alike while telegraphing a sophisticated, modern look your blue Oxford might not.

Officine Générale Simone Cashmere Polo Shirt
Officine Générale Simone Cashmere Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $580
Mr P. Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Mr P. Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $180

The Straight-ish-Fit Jeans

It should come as no surprise that jeans are some of the most essential pants you can own — it’s much less a question of what, and much more a question of which. As both options and cuts have grown wider, it’s become apparent that the skinny was doing nobody any favors, and while many guys favor a slim-fit cut, a clean, straight-fit jean in a dark colorway is still the pair that will go best with just about everything in your closet. That being said, don’t be afraid to push a bit — if you need a slightly slinkier (or wider) leg, hybrid fits are abundant.

Orlsow Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Orlsow Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Buy Here : $340
MFPEN Regular Straight-Leg Jeans
MFPEN Regular Straight-Leg Jeans
Buy Here : $325

The Sensible Sneakers

In another season, the lowly sneaker might not make the cut. But with warm weather inbound, some sensible kicks — a pair that is hopefully just dressier enough for your office without looking like golf shoe abominations — make the most…well, sense, for the average guy.

Dries Van Noten Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Buy Here : $475
Nike Field General 82 Leather Sneakers
Nike Field General 82 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $100

The Tactile Trench

Spring layering poses many issues. What material or cut works best for the pendulum swing of daily temperatures and the occasional torrential downpours characteristic of the season? Some will tell you a hardy chore coat makes the most sense, while others will point you toward the classic denim jacket. Both are solid choices, but for the sake of functionality and versatility, no style beats a quality, water-resistant trench coat.

Burberry Belted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Burberry Belted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Buy Here : $2490
NN07 Kim 8240 Recycled-Twill Trench Coat
NN07 Kim 8240 Recycled-Twill Trench Coat
Buy Here : $530

The Work Hard, Play Hard Tailoring

Given that black tie is a rarity these days, there are more ways than ever to suit up these days. Picking a two-piece that can operate as separates is a must for any good capsule wardrobe, but don’t be afraid to get a bit more causal than you might have in your navy blazer days. Pleated trousers, a slightly bold color — as long as it plays nice with the rest of your closet, you’re in the clear.

Monitaly Seersucker Suit Jacket
Monitaly Seersucker Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $495
Monitaly Easy Tapered Pleated Textured-Woven Trousers
Monitaly Easy Tapered Pleated Textured-Woven Trousers
Buy Here : $395

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

