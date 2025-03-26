Every Guy Needs a Pair of Cowboy Boots. You Should Start With These.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a dark day for manifest destiny truthers: multi-media creatives are now officially more abundant than seasoned ranch hands. This seems to have had little-to-no effect on the prevalence of Western boots, though. If anything, men have become more unified in their acceptance of the shoe silo as a both proper menswear icon and a general symbol of badassery, regardless of their proximity to a rough-and-tumble lifestyle.

This, in part, is due to the re-emergence of Westernwear as a dominant aesthetic in the current style zeitgeist and the general trend-blindness of Americana in general. But it’s also due to the fact that in recent years Western boots have been (rightly) recognized for the powerhouse footwear that they are — a near-indestructible, typically handmade leather boot that can be dressed up or down and worn with virtually anything. And that has a bit of a heel, to boot.

Given that I am a sucker for spaghetti Westerns and RRL, I’ve long dabbled with Western boots, despite my lack of lasso skills and bull-riding abilities. I may not be able to differentiate “Amarillo By Morning” from “Sauvage by Dior,” but my collection runs the gamut from proper Texas-crafted cowboy boots I bought secondhand in college to new-age, high-fashion buckle boots that I spent far too much money on to consider wearing in. All of which to say, as both an enthusiast and an expert, you can trust me when I say that Ariat’s Clanton Boots are one of the best pairs you can start with if you’re looking to embark on your westward journey.

Ariat Boot Review

I’ve had the opportunity to test the aforementioned Clanton, a bench made (this means the boot is hand tooled, typically by an artisan crafter, for those unfamiliar with the terminology), Western-style boot from American heritage brand Ariat for the past few weeks, and I am, in a word, impressed. Read on for my full Ariat boot review, including my thoughts on the style and why I think they make the perfect purchase for any guy looking to establish himself as a proper cowboy.

Ariat Clanton Boots, At a Glance

Specs

Sizing: 7D-13EE | Material: American Bison Leather | Goodyear Welt: Yes | Heel: 1.5″ | Height: 11.5″ | Colors: 2 |

How Do They Fit?

Undoubtedly, the immediate draw of the Clanton Boot is in the fit. Given their typical construction, Western boots, especially cowboy boots, are often difficult to pull on and harder still to wear comfortably, at least until the upper eventually relaxes and molds to your foot. The Clanton, however, is easy to tug on and off, thanks in large part to roomier fit afforded by a generous, slightly shorter upper shaft and rounded Roper-style toe. For those guys not ready to commit to the pencil sharpness of a point-toe cowboy boot (and the requisite bootcut jeans), these are the perfect compromise.

In terms of sizing, I went true to size (I wear a size 10 in both athletic sneakers and most boots) and noticed a bit more room than other comparable Western styles, specifically across the toe box. (Ariat also offers wide EE sizing for those guys who might need a bit more room.) I wasn’t sliding around in them, but don’t expect a skintight fit, especially with the shaft of the boot. If you really want a snug fit, you might want to size down by a half-size, but you’ll most likely want to opt for your normal size.

How Do They Feel?

Unlike many modern Western boots, Ariat’s Clantons are hand-tooled in León, Mexico — the cowboy boot capital of the world — and made the old-fashioned way, utilizing a rugged American Bison leather outer and supple calfskin leather liner for the ideal combo of softness and durability. This equates to an easier break-in period (natural materials are kinder on the feet than funky synthetics) and some serious comfort, especially after the stiff of the boot is shaken out.

Ariat’s Clanton Boots are crafted by hand. Ariat

The actual footbed, too, is immediately softer than most cowboy boots I’ve experienced. Ariat doubled up the cushioning for the Clanton – a cork-filled forefoot and removable insole — and it’s apparent in every step. This is not to say the boot isn’t sturdy. The 11-iron butyl leather sole feels ready to crumple a stray shootout bullet, and, given the Goodyear Welt construction, is resoleable. The same is true of a slight stack heel, which I particularly enjoyed as a 5’9” guy.

As with all leather boots, it’s important to note that there is an unavoidable break-in period. For the Clanton, there was some noticeable discomfort after a few hours of wear the first few times I wore the boot, especially if I spent that time on my feet or walking around. If you’re looking for mesh sneaker comfort fresh out of the box, be forewarned — you’ll ultimately end up with a shoe virtually customized to your foot, but it’ll take some minor work to get there.

How Do They Look?

Are fit and feel quintessential to a good boot? Absolutely. Does that matter if you feel embarrassed wearing them in public? Absolutely not. Luckily, the Clanton boot looks like a million bucks, and, arguably as important, has the wearability to match. Given that the boot is more akin to a classic roper than a proper cowboy boot, it’s easy to style in urban and casual situations like you would a classic Chelsea or chukka, but with that highly-coveted touch of Western flair.

Ariat’s Canton Boots look great with jeans. Ariat

For testing, I personally opted for the “Saddle Brown” colorway and wore the boots across a variety of different circumstances and with a variety of different pants — while I probably won’t be wearing mine to work (I could even see someone pulling these off with a sharp flannel suit), I found that paired with jeans, have become my go-to shoe for dates and nights on the town, especially when a lightweight, cropped jacket is involved. I’m similarly loving the patina that’s already starting to form — there’s nothing better than some footwear with some character.

Are Ariat’s Clanton Boots Worth It?



No way around it: the Clanton boot is really solid, especially for men looking dip their toe into the Westernwear waters without taking the full cowboy boot plunge. With all the conventional trappings of a great leather boot — from the bones to the construction to the break-in — and an easier fit than most roper boots you’ll find on the market, it’s more or less the perfect starter Western boot. I’m not even put off by the price tag; while admittedly hefty, sub-$300 is actually a hell of a deal for a pair of genuine leather, Goodyear welted, handcrafted boots that’ll give you a decade of wear if you properly care for them.