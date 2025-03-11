Chris Pratt Just Wrassled Up Some Serious Western Boots

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If there’s anyone who understands that cowboy is a state of mind, it’s Chris Pratt. Since making the transition from Andy Dwyer to a bona-fide, raptor-taming action star, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has sporadically channeled some serious The Good, The Bad and The Ugly energy — the first third, at least — as part of his new, hyper-masculine look. Flannel workshirts, faded denim, even the odd Stetson.



If his recent press run, for the Russo-directed, Netflix Sci-fi western The Electric State, is any indication, Pratt’s ranch hand fever for westernwear isn’t showing any signs of breaking. The actor was photographed in Madrid this past week in a seemingly buttoned-up ensemble: fitted plaid suit jacket, crisp dress shirt, a beauty of a watch. But closer (lower to the ground?) inspection revealed a much more rough-and-tumble revelation: a pair of bench-made, croc-heavy, pointed-toe western boots.

Chris Pratt is going all in on party up top, yeehaw on bottom. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Given that we’re familiar with the range, we quickly identified the mystery footwear as a pair of Brewer Western Boots from American heritage brand Ariat. The boots are specifically designed to be more urban-facing, and a bit more dressed up, than your average cowboy joint — made by hand in León, Mexico, from premium Nile crocodile leather, the slim silhouette fits nicely under a pair of jeans or, in Pratt’s case, some sharp flannel trousers.

That’s not to suggest that the Ariat Brewer Boot isn’t appropriately rugged — given the resolable, 9-iron butyl leather sole, side-zip entrance and single stitch welt construction, it can still handle the western expanse. Good for work, good for play.

If you find yourself admiring Pratt’s cowboy-centric kickers, you’re in luck. The Ariat boots are available online now…for a whopping $750. You’re paying for what you get — premium croc and handmade construction — but if you’re looking for a slightly more affordable option, you can also purchase the style in a sweet cognac leather colorway for a much more affordable $250. You can find both below, and shop more bench made boots from Ariat here.

Shop Ariat Brewer Western Boots