Chris Pratt Just Wrassled Up Some Serious Western Boots

Big iron on the hip? Try croc boots on the dogs.

By Carl Caminetti
March 11, 2025 12:33 pm EDT
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Is your westernwear hero.
If there’s anyone who understands that cowboy is a state of mind, it’s Chris Pratt. Since making the transition from Andy Dwyer to a bona-fide, raptor-taming action star, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has sporadically channeled some serious The Good, The Bad and The Ugly energy — the first third, at least — as part of his new, hyper-masculine look. Flannel workshirts, faded denim, even the odd Stetson.

If his recent press run, for the Russo-directed, Netflix Sci-fi western The Electric State, is any indication, Pratt’s ranch hand fever for westernwear isn’t showing any signs of breaking. The actor was photographed in Madrid this past week in a seemingly buttoned-up ensemble: fitted plaid suit jacket, crisp dress shirt, a beauty of a watch. But closer (lower to the ground?) inspection revealed a much more rough-and-tumble revelation: a pair of bench-made, croc-heavy, pointed-toe western boots.

Chris Pratt is going all in on party up top, yeehaw on bottom. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Netflix)
Given that we’re familiar with the range, we quickly identified the mystery footwear as a pair of Brewer Western Boots from American heritage brand Ariat. The boots are specifically designed to be more urban-facing, and a bit more dressed up, than your average cowboy joint — made by hand in León, Mexico, from premium Nile crocodile leather, the slim silhouette fits nicely under a pair of jeans or, in Pratt’s case, some sharp flannel trousers.

That’s not to suggest that the Ariat Brewer Boot isn’t appropriately rugged — given the resolable, 9-iron butyl leather sole, side-zip entrance and single stitch welt construction, it can still handle the western expanse. Good for work, good for play.

If you find yourself admiring Pratt’s cowboy-centric kickers, you’re in luck. The Ariat boots are available online now…for a whopping $750. You’re paying for what you get — premium croc and handmade construction — but if you’re looking for a slightly more affordable option, you can also purchase the style in a sweet cognac leather colorway for a much more affordable $250. You can find both below, and shop more bench made boots from Ariat here.

Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
Buy Here : $750
Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
Buy Here : $250

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

