Review: The Simple Gadget Everyone Should Have for Their Home

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What would you define as a “cozy” home? Soft lighting, nice decor, probably. What about a nice scent? We of course love burning a candle (especially these), but the things that still seem frequently overlooked, at least in my circles, are fragrance diffusers.

My knowledge of the fragrance diffuser industry feels like it ended with those Febreze plug-ins you used to see commercials for (and probably still do, if only I had cable). The thought of owning a fragrance diffuser never actually crossed my mind until I learned about smart fragrance diffusers (yes, everything is becoming smart now). With the touch of a few buttons on an easy-to-use mobile app, you can schedule timers and intensity to keep your home smelling fresh, always.

As with all things, there are countless smart fragrance diffuser brands out there, and while I’ve tried a few, my colleagues at InsideHook who have one and I favor the brand Pura hands down. Let’s break down why.

What Works

Easy Set-Up, Easy Use

Pura makes it incredibly easy to get started. When you place your order, you’ll choose as many scents as you like (I got the Pura Mini for my office area and the Pura 4 for the kitchen). Then, simply plug your Pura in, install the scents, download the app, and you’ll be guided through a few steps to connect. Voilà. It even gets a timer going for you right away, though you can set your own schedules, intensity and timers yourself.

I found that the app and connectivity to the device worked more seamlessly than other fragrance diffusers I’ve tried. My other fragrance diffuser felt like it had a mind of its own and turned on whenever it pleased, so I would wake up with my bedroom smelling intensely of oranges. I appreciate that Pura stays responsive and connected all the time.

Fun Scents

One thing I also really liked about Pura over other brands is that they do scent collabs with Brooklyn Candle Studio, Anthropologie, you name it. It’s nice to be able to choose from scents you already know and love when re-stocking. Between this and the device’s ability to hold two scents at once that you can swap between, I was sold on Pura.

What Needs Work

Requires an App

I have app fatigue. Why do I need an app for everything now? With every passing day, my phone fills up evermore with innumerable apps that each perform one function — turning on and off a lamp, changing a light color, or scheduling a fragrance diffuser. That said, Pura’s simple set-up and app function is easy to use, allows you to schedule or simply turn on and off your diffuser and oscillate between your two scents.

Needs to Be Plugged in Upright

The device needs to be plugged in upright in the wall so the fragrances don’t drip out, which makes sense, but I live in a quirky New York City apartment where almost every single one of my outlets is sideways, or doesn’t have the space for the diffuser to plug in because of something like a light switch. As such, I was limited to about three spots in my home to plug in my diffusers. Pura does also offer the Pura Plus, which is its own tabletop version for larger rooms, if you have my same issue.

Final Thoughts

I’ve tried other fragrance diffusers before, and I found that Pura stood out in every way, for ease of set-up, use, diversity of scent options with beloved brand collabs and the ability to oscillate between two scents so you never get bored. The version you decide upon simply depends on the size of your room: Pura Mini for small rooms, Pura 4 for medium rooms and Pura Plus for larger spaces. The result is a fresh-smelling space that feels cozier for you and guests.

Best Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser: Pura

Why We Love It: Easy, breezy and fresh in a matter of minutes.

