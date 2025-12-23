Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Review: The Simple Gadget Everyone Should Have for Their Home

Scent the room and set the tone with Pura

By Shelby Slauer
December 23, 2025 11:53 am EST
collage of pura lifestyle images
Say hello to your new favorite home fragrance.
Pura

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What would you define as a “cozy” home? Soft lighting, nice decor, probably. What about a nice scent? We of course love burning a candle (especially these), but the things that still seem frequently overlooked, at least in my circles, are fragrance diffusers.

The 40 Best Gifts for the Home, From Host Gifts to Cold Plunges
The 40 Best Gifts for the Home, From Host Gifts to Cold Plunges
 We’ve got affordable options as well as big-ticket gifts that are simply begging for a humongous red bow

My knowledge of the fragrance diffuser industry feels like it ended with those Febreze plug-ins you used to see commercials for (and probably still do, if only I had cable). The thought of owning a fragrance diffuser never actually crossed my mind until I learned about smart fragrance diffusers (yes, everything is becoming smart now). With the touch of a few buttons on an easy-to-use mobile app, you can schedule timers and intensity to keep your home smelling fresh, always.

As with all things, there are countless smart fragrance diffuser brands out there, and while I’ve tried a few, my colleagues at InsideHook who have one and I favor the brand Pura hands down. Let’s break down why.

What Works

Easy Set-Up, Easy Use

Pura makes it incredibly easy to get started. When you place your order, you’ll choose as many scents as you like (I got the Pura Mini for my office area and the Pura 4 for the kitchen). Then, simply plug your Pura in, install the scents, download the app, and you’ll be guided through a few steps to connect. Voilà. It even gets a timer going for you right away, though you can set your own schedules, intensity and timers yourself.

I found that the app and connectivity to the device worked more seamlessly than other fragrance diffusers I’ve tried. My other fragrance diffuser felt like it had a mind of its own and turned on whenever it pleased, so I would wake up with my bedroom smelling intensely of oranges. I appreciate that Pura stays responsive and connected all the time.

Fun Scents

One thing I also really liked about Pura over other brands is that they do scent collabs with Brooklyn Candle Studio, Anthropologie, you name it. It’s nice to be able to choose from scents you already know and love when re-stocking. Between this and the device’s ability to hold two scents at once that you can swap between, I was sold on Pura.

What Needs Work

Requires an App

I have app fatigue. Why do I need an app for everything now? With every passing day, my phone fills up evermore with innumerable apps that each perform one function — turning on and off a lamp, changing a light color, or scheduling a fragrance diffuser. That said, Pura’s simple set-up and app function is easy to use, allows you to schedule or simply turn on and off your diffuser and oscillate between your two scents.

Needs to Be Plugged in Upright

The device needs to be plugged in upright in the wall so the fragrances don’t drip out, which makes sense, but I live in a quirky New York City apartment where almost every single one of my outlets is sideways, or doesn’t have the space for the diffuser to plug in because of something like a light switch. As such, I was limited to about three spots in my home to plug in my diffusers. Pura does also offer the Pura Plus, which is its own tabletop version for larger rooms, if you have my same issue.

Final Thoughts

I’ve tried other fragrance diffusers before, and I found that Pura stood out in every way, for ease of set-up, use, diversity of scent options with beloved brand collabs and the ability to oscillate between two scents so you never get bored. The version you decide upon simply depends on the size of your room: Pura Mini for small rooms, Pura 4 for medium rooms and Pura Plus for larger spaces. The result is a fresh-smelling space that feels cozier for you and guests.

Best Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser: Pura

Pura 4 Home Diffuser
Pura 4 Home Diffuser
Buy Here : $50 $35

Why We Love It: Easy, breezy and fresh in a matter of minutes.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

Sweaters from Billy Reid
The Simple Knitwear Hack That Makes You Look Like a ’90s Heartthrob
A man wearing a button-up shirt from Todd Snyder
Forget the Holidays. It’s All About Todd Snyder’s Winter Sale Now.
A present icon in the middle of a blue background
These Last-Minute Gifts Are Sure to Please, And Don’t Require Shipping
Soap from Malin + Goetz and the board game Wavelength, which are just two of the last-minute gifts that are still available on Amazon
15 Last-Minute Gifts We Swear By, All Available on Amazon

Leisure

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Spend Those HSA Dollars On Glasses, Why Don’t You?
Spend Those HSA Dollars On Glasses, Why Don’t You?

From Our Partner

Amazon Echo on grey background
Need a Last-Minute Gift? Buy an Amazon Device.

From Our Partner

Shinola Runwell Chronograph Watch
Shinola’s Excellent 25% Off Deal Ends Today

From Our Partner

JBL Charge 6
JBL Has Your Ideal Portable Speaker

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Several signs of $30 or less with two hands with bourbon bottles reaching for each other
Bourbons Under $30 Worth Adding to Your Home Bar
Marine Corps logo
How Do Marine Drill Instructors Avoid Losing Their Voices?
A collage of some of the biggest moments in pop culture from 2025: Taylor Swift, Jeremy Allen White, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Leonardo DiCaprio
Was 2025 a Pop Culture Dud?
Booker's The Reserves 2025
Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.
Stockings hung on a mantle
You’re Letting Your Wife Down by Not Doing This on Christmas
collage of lifestyle images
The 15 Best Last-Minute Gifts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

collage of pura lifestyle images

Review: The Simple Gadget Everyone Should Have for Their Home

Video game played in a car

Sony and Honda’s EV Collaboration Has a Nice Bonus for Gamers

QR code menu

The QR Code Menu Is a Total Vibe Killer

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2026

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2026

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Contemporary movies

The Year the Auteurs Finally Portrayed Present-Day America

Booker's The Reserves 2025

Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.

Three videos of food being served, taken from the restaurant-rating app Beli

Does Dining Out Even Count If It’s Not on Beli?

Under $250 gifts

The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten