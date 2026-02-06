Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Four Roses Is Set to Join Gallo’s Portfolio

The distillery is set to change hands

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 6, 2026 4:23 pm EST
Four Roses is getting new ownership.
Last fall, news broke that Kirin was seeking to sell all or part of Four Roses Distillery. At the time, the Financial Times hinted that a joint venture might be the outcome of a sale. Now, details have emerged about the sale, which sounds like another liquor giant making a significant expansion of its presence in the bourbon world. The short version: Four Roses is set to become part of E&J Gallo when the deal closes later this year.

Reuters shared the news this week, with the sale price quoted as being $775 million. According to their reporting, Kirin is seeking to finalize the transaction in the second quarter of 2026. Reuters also cites a spokesperson for Gallo as saying that they have no plans to shake up the distillery’s operations or production; presumably, the second half of the year and beyond will demonstrate the veracity of that statement.

A quick glance at Gallo’s existing spirits portfolio suggests that the company is dramatically upping its bourbon presence with this purchase. While Gallo does own several distilleries, most of them are on the Scotch side of things; Horse Soldier will be Four Roses’ only bourbon-centric corporate sibling once both companies are under the Gallo umbrella.

That said, the sale also comes at a complicated time for bourbon, with elements of the industry facing an existential crisis in the face of declining overseas sales and shifting tastes at home. On the other hand, Four Roses has some enticing spirits in store for patient bourbon enthusiasts. Last year, Master Distiller Brent Elliott told InsideHook that the distillery had begun readying a number of different recipes — but that it will be a few years before any of them are ready to taste.

