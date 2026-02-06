Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Bad Bunny Shoes and Champagne Fridges

The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

February 6, 2026 10:43 am EST
February 6, 2026 10:43 am EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
The Gist

This week's roundup unveils a vibrant mix of covetable new gear, apparel and tech, showcasing everything from Bad Bunny's instantly sold-out Adidas collaboration and a Detroit Red Wings-honoring Shinola watch to a luxurious Moët & Chandon smart fridge and innovative red light showerhead. It's a celebration of unique launches and stylish partnerships designed to elevate everyday life.

Key Takeaways

  • Bad Bunny's limited-edition Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers go live.
  • Rocco collaborated with Moët & Chandon on a dual-temperature smart fridge, which comes stocked with 12 bottles of Impérial Brut and 24 mini bottles.
  • Shinola released a Detroit Red Wings Centennial Runwell Watch, made in Detroit, to celebrate 100 years of hockey in the city.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Smart fridge company Rocco teams up with champagne company Moet & Chandon on a special Valentine’s Day release, Bad Bunny teams up with Adidas and Shinola honors their Detroit roots by teaming up with their hometown hockey team to drop a limited-edition watch.

Adidas Para Bad Bunny BadBo 1.0
Adidas Para Bad Bunny BadBo 1.0

After a seemingly endless stream of collabs (and a Grammy win for Album of the Year), Bad Bunny is finally getting his own Adidas signature. Dubbed the BadBo 1.0, the nubuck and suede sneaker’s translucent rubber outsole and hightop-esque profile make it vaguely reminiscent of the brand’s various basketball silos, but no one would look twice if you wore ‘em to the club. Or, they would, but not for that reason. Too bad the limited release (1,994 pairs, for Mr. Bunny’s birth year) immediately sold out.

read more here
Shinola x Detroit Red Wings
Shinola x Detroit Red Wings

Shinola is honoring their Detroit roots with this hometown hockey team collab. They’ve joined forces with the Detroit Red Wings on this stunning red Centennial Runwell Watch. It was produced to celebrate 100 years of hockey in Detroit and is made entirely in the city. The metallic 11 on the watch face represents the 11 Stanley Cups won by the Red Wings. It was so popular it’s already sold out, but stay tuned for another restock because it’s the perfect way to pay homage to the city and its sport.

buy here: $750
UGG x Hidden.NY Collaboration
UGG x Hidden.NY Collaboration

Maybe you’ve been coveting UGGs for a while and just haven’t quite pulled the trigger. Maybe you’re in need of a new style because every guy you know wears them now. Either way, Hidden’s limited-edition collab should do the trick. The New York brand has morphed the UGG Classic Short Boot into the sturdier Hardware Boot, featuring a thick lug sole, light sand color and hardware details; and transformed the Tasman II mule into the Hardware Tasman, which most notably offers “new construction throughout the sole to unlock comfort on a whole new level.” There are two ways to snag them online: at HiddenPPF.com on Feb. 6, and at UGG.com/Hidden-Collab where sign-ups will start on Feb. 16 and they’ll go live on Feb. 20.

shop here
Canada Goose Lunar New Year Collection
Canada Goose Lunar New Year Collection

Just a few weeks out from Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse collections are arriving in earnest; Canada Goose just delivered one of the better capsules thus far, with a variety of lightweight outerwear and apparel styles designed in collaboration with L.A.-based artist Matt McCormick and splashed in an on-theme “Carmine Red.” It’s all good, clean, horsey fun.

shop here
imogen+willie love is everything Collection
imogen+willie love is everything Collection

I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes! Valentine’s Day is next weekend, people, and why not get decked out in all the love-themed garb? Even if you hate the pseudo-holiday, you should still be leaning into it because life’s more fun that way, plus imogen+willie has the perfect collection to celebrate. It’s not over-the-top and is full of kitschy graphic tees, socks and lighters. Plus, these pieces will look cool beyond our fated Feb. 14. You can wear a heart-printed t-shirt any time of year because loverboys are in for 2026.

shop here
Flamingo Estate Personalized Olive Oil
Flamingo Estate Personalized Olive Oil

Flamingo Estate’s Olive Oil is some of our favorite of all time. They’ve released this Personalized Candy Heart Edition with a custom, hand-drawn label of your choice (what’s more, the heart is made up of little olives…) just in time for Valentine’s Day.

buy here: $48
Rocco x Moët & Chandon Valentine's Fridge
Rocco x Moët & Chandon Valentine’s Fridge

As if we weren’t already obsessed with Rocco’s Super Smart Fridge, they teamed up with Moët & Chandon on a collaboration for the ages. Designed specifically for Champagne lovers, the stunning dual-temp fridge is done-up in a chic blue and Moët red colorway. Best of all, it comes stocked with 12 limited-edition red bottles of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and 24 matching Moët minis.

buy here: $2195
Cyklar Hand Cream
Cyklar Hand Cream

Having a good hand cream in your bag is essential, especially throughout the colder months. Cyklar, bodycare line from YouTuber Claudia Sulewski, just launched their Urea Hand Creams, which come in four of the brand’s signature scent profiles — Vanilla Verve, Bergamot Bond, Sacred Santal and Naked Neroli.

buy here: $22
HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter
HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter

Want to indulge in the benefits of red light, but don’t have the time? Why not just take a shower? HigherDose’s latest innovation, the Red Light Showerhead (which can be removed to double as a panel, might we add), ensures you get that 15 minutes a day to boost circulation and improve scalp health, all while the filtered water gives you softer skin and healthier hair. Not to be outdone, taking a shower in a red light sanctuary feels wonderfully cinematic.

buy here: $599
Devialet Gemini II Opéra de Paris Earbuds
Devialet Gemini II Opéra de Paris Earbuds

Oh, Devialet, you brilliant French audio tech company, you. I can personally attest that every bit of Devialet’s product line is worth every penny (I have the Dione Soundbar and the Mania Portable Speaker, and am now a full blown converted sound snob). Their earbud line, the Gemini II, is no different. They feature Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Clear Conversations using Bone Conduction sensors, Active Wind Reduction — essentially, everything AirPods would offer and more, with the added bonus of being gorgeous to look at. They’ve just released new colors, Light Pearl and Deep Forest.

buy here: $699

