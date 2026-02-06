Products of the Week: Bad Bunny Shoes and Champagne Fridges

Maybe you’ve been coveting UGGs for a while and just haven’t quite pulled the trigger. Maybe you’re in need of a new style because every guy you know wears them now. Either way, Hidden’s limited-edition collab should do the trick. The New York brand has morphed the UGG Classic Short Boot into the sturdier Hardware Boot, featuring a thick lug sole, light sand color and hardware details; and transformed the Tasman II mule into the Hardware Tasman, which most notably offers “new construction throughout the sole to unlock comfort on a whole new level.” There are two ways to snag them online: at HiddenPPF.com on Feb. 6, and at UGG.com/Hidden-Collab where sign-ups will start on Feb. 16 and they’ll go live on Feb. 20.