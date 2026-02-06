No One Is Doing Designer Basics Better Than…Uniqlo?

Uniqlo is once again setting the standard for designer basics with its new Spring/Summer 2026 Uniqlo : C collection, a collaboration with Clare Waight Keller that delivers quiet luxury-inspired, interchangeable pieces at truly jaw-dropping prices. This latest drop continues to impress, offering a stylish, accessible capsule wardrobe that feels far more expensive than it is.

We may be due for another six weeks of winter (here in New York, more like 12), but that hasn’t stopped Uniqlo from firing up the spring style machine. For their first warm-weather capsule of the season, the Japanese retail behemoth has turned to British designer Clare Waight Keller and her Uniqlo: C sub-label, and, in keeping with the rave reviews of previous launches, the just-dropped Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 collection is all gas, no breaks.

For those unfamiliar, Waight Keller’s — previously of Givenchy, Gucci and Ralph Lauren — has been dishing up minimal dailywear under the Uniqlo : C sub-label for a few seasons now, with the menswear a particular standout. True to form, her quiet luxury-esque fingerprints are all over the latest batch of apparel and accessories; built as a capsule wardrobe, each piece (stock ranges from Parisian long jackets to extra-wide sweats) can be worn alone or interchangeably, aided by an impossibly tasteful palette drops pops of crimson, cornflower and lavender into an otherwise neutral schema of navys, greys, browns and blacks.

While it may look, feel and perform like a designer capsule, the best part about any Uniqlo collection is always the affordability, and the Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2026 is just as accessible, with tons of wardrobe-building staples and seasonal statement pieces alike up for grabs at jaw-dropping retail prices. Naturally, we’ve thoroughly scrubbed the sale and rounded up the best for you to shop. Or, head over to Uniqlo’s webstore to check the new Uniqlo : C’s webstore drop in its entirety.

Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 Guide

Uniqlo : C BLOCKTECH Coat Does the perfect transitional layer exist? Maybe not, but this long coat comes pretty close. Built with Uniqlo’s BLOCKTECH engineering, it’s more than capable of handling nasty spring showers, and runs you a fraction of what a Burberry trench would. Buy Here : $150

Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes It’s true that these Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes are not your classic Sperrys Authentic, but, with a nice brassy sheen and a sub-$70 price tag, they’re certainly a steal. Buy Here : $70

Uniqlo : C Wide Sweatpants The wide pant is dead, long live the wide pant. But seriously, these cozy fleece joints will make your joggers feel like sandpaper. Buy Here : $50

