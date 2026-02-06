Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

No One Is Doing Designer Basics Better Than…Uniqlo?

Clare Waight Keller's and Uniqlo's : C collaboration continues to impress

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 6, 2026 1:24 pm EST
Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026
Uniqlo : C is better than ever.
Uniqlo

The Gist

Uniqlo is once again setting the standard for designer basics with its new Spring/Summer 2026 Uniqlo : C collection, a collaboration with Clare Waight Keller that delivers quiet luxury-inspired, interchangeable pieces at truly jaw-dropping prices. This latest drop continues to impress, offering a stylish, accessible capsule wardrobe that feels far more expensive than it is.

Key Takeaways

  • The Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 collection is a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller.
  • The collection features a quiet luxury-inspired capsule wardrobe with interchangeable pieces in a tasteful, mostly neutral palette.
  • It offers designer-quality apparel and accessories at affordable retail prices.

We may be due for another six weeks of winter (here in New York, more like 12), but that hasn’t stopped Uniqlo from firing up the spring style machine. For their first warm-weather capsule of the season, the Japanese retail behemoth has turned to British designer Clare Waight Keller and her Uniqlo: C sub-label, and, in keeping with the rave reviews of previous launches, the just-dropped Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 collection is all gas, no breaks.

For those unfamiliar, Waight Keller’s — previously of Givenchy, Gucci and Ralph Lauren — has been dishing up minimal dailywear under the Uniqlo : C sub-label for a few seasons now, with the menswear a particular standout. True to form, her quiet luxury-esque fingerprints are all over the latest batch of apparel and accessories; built as a capsule wardrobe, each piece (stock ranges from Parisian long jackets to extra-wide sweats) can be worn alone or interchangeably, aided by an impossibly tasteful palette drops pops of crimson, cornflower and lavender into an otherwise neutral schema of navys, greys, browns and blacks.

While it may look, feel and perform like a designer capsule, the best part about any Uniqlo collection is always the affordability, and the Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2026 is just as accessible, with tons of wardrobe-building staples and seasonal statement pieces alike up for grabs at jaw-dropping retail prices. Naturally, we’ve thoroughly scrubbed the sale and rounded up the best for you to shop. Or, head over to Uniqlo’s webstore to check the new Uniqlo : C’s webstore drop in its entirety.

Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 Guide

Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Shirt
Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Shirt

Boxy, blocky and lavender as hell, this shirt has gone viral dozens of times over, and for good reason.

Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo : C BLOCKTECH Coat
Uniqlo : C BLOCKTECH Coat

Does the perfect transitional layer exist? Maybe not, but this long coat comes pretty close. Built with Uniqlo’s BLOCKTECH engineering, it’s more than capable of handling nasty spring showers, and runs you a fraction of what a Burberry trench would.

Buy Here : $150
Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes
Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes

It’s true that these Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes are not your classic Sperrys Authentic, but, with a nice brassy sheen and a sub-$70 price tag, they’re certainly a steal.

Buy Here : $70
Uniqlo : C Barrel Pants
Uniqlo : C Barrel Pants

Ever wish your pants could be more voluminous? No, like, bigger than that. Bigger. Yup, even bigger. That’s about what you’re looking at with these honking Barrel Pants.

Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo : C Smooth Cotton Sweater
Uniqlo : C Smooth Cotton Sweater

Crimson? Blaze? Whatever you want to call it, this cotton sweater absolutely nailed the red hue that’s currently trending.

Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo : C Shield Sunglasses
Uniqlo : C Shield Sunglasses

Oversized to block out the haters.

Buy Here : $25
Uniqlo : C Wide Sweatpants
Uniqlo : C Wide Sweatpants

The wide pant is dead, long live the wide pant. But seriously, these cozy fleece joints will make your joggers feel like sandpaper.

Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo : C Combination Sneaker
Uniqlo : C Combination Sneaker

Not a GAT. Not an athletic trainer. Somewhere in between?

Buy Here : $70
Uniqlo : C Sweat Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Uniqlo : C Sweat Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

Oversized for your comfort. Zipped for your pleasure.

Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Striped Shirt
Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Striped Shirt

The oversized, straight-hemmed button-up that everyone is talking about, now in a banker-esque blue stripe.

Buy Here : $50

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale
From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week
The best valentine's day jewelry
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time

Leisure
Leisure > Style

Most Popular

Bread, olive oil and olives on a table
Should You List “Olive Oil” on Your Resume?
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Super Bowl beers
The Best Beers to Bring to a Super Bowl Party, According to Professional Brewers
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A man and woman taking photos together
On Your Next Date, Go Color Hunting
Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bread, olive oil and olives on a table
Should You List “Olive Oil” on Your Resume?
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Super Bowl beers
The Best Beers to Bring to a Super Bowl Party, According to Professional Brewers
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A man and woman taking photos together
On Your Next Date, Go Color Hunting
Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026

No One Is Doing Designer Basics Better Than…Uniqlo?

Time for new pants.

From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale

Deals of the week

From High-Tech Coffee Makers to Discounted Airtags: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Bad Bunny Shoes and Champagne Fridges

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?