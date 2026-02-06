No One Is Doing Designer Basics Better Than…Uniqlo?

We may be due for another six weeks of winter (here in New York, more like 12), but that hasn’t stopped Uniqlo from firing up the spring style machine. For their first warm-weather capsule of the season, the Japanese retail behemoth has turned to British designer Clare Waight Keller and her Uniqlo: C sub-label, and, in keeping with the rave reviews of previous launches, the just-dropped Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 collection is all gas, no breaks.
For those unfamiliar, Waight Keller’s — previously of Givenchy, Gucci and Ralph Lauren — has been dishing up minimal dailywear under the Uniqlo : C sub-label for a few seasons now, with the menswear a particular standout. True to form, her quiet luxury-esque fingerprints are all over the latest batch of apparel and accessories; built as a capsule wardrobe, each piece (stock ranges from Parisian long jackets to extra-wide sweats) can be worn alone or interchangeably, aided by an impossibly tasteful palette drops pops of crimson, cornflower and lavender into an otherwise neutral schema of navys, greys, browns and blacks.
While it may look, feel and perform like a designer capsule, the best part about any Uniqlo collection is always the affordability, and the Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2026 is just as accessible, with tons of wardrobe-building staples and seasonal statement pieces alike up for grabs at jaw-dropping retail prices. Naturally, we’ve thoroughly scrubbed the sale and rounded up the best for you to shop. Or, head over to Uniqlo’s webstore to check the new Uniqlo : C’s webstore drop in its entirety.
Uniqlo : C Spring/Summer 2026 Guide
- The Broadcloth Button-Up: Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Shirt, $50
- The Mid-Season Trench: Uniqlo : C BLOCKTECH Coat, $150
- The Based Boat Shoes: Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes, $70
- The Titanic-Sized Trousers: Uniqlo : C Barrel Pants, $60
Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Shirt
Boxy, blocky and lavender as hell, this shirt has gone viral dozens of times over, and for good reason.
Uniqlo : C BLOCKTECH Coat
Does the perfect transitional layer exist? Maybe not, but this long coat comes pretty close. Built with Uniqlo’s BLOCKTECH engineering, it’s more than capable of handling nasty spring showers, and runs you a fraction of what a Burberry trench would.
Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes
It’s true that these Uniqlo : C Deck Shoes are not your classic Sperrys Authentic, but, with a nice brassy sheen and a sub-$70 price tag, they’re certainly a steal.
Uniqlo : C Barrel Pants
Ever wish your pants could be more voluminous? No, like, bigger than that. Bigger. Yup, even bigger. That’s about what you’re looking at with these honking Barrel Pants.
Uniqlo : C Smooth Cotton Sweater
Crimson? Blaze? Whatever you want to call it, this cotton sweater absolutely nailed the red hue that’s currently trending.
Uniqlo : C Shield Sunglasses
Oversized to block out the haters.
Uniqlo : C Wide Sweatpants
The wide pant is dead, long live the wide pant. But seriously, these cozy fleece joints will make your joggers feel like sandpaper.
Uniqlo : C Combination Sneaker
Not a GAT. Not an athletic trainer. Somewhere in between?
Uniqlo : C Sweat Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Oversized for your comfort. Zipped for your pleasure.
Uniqlo : C Broadcloth Striped Shirt
The oversized, straight-hemmed button-up that everyone is talking about, now in a banker-esque blue stripe.
