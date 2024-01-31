The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
While, yes, it’s a cliché, jewelry (like flattering lingerie and fancy chocolates) is a Valentine’s Day gift your beloved will never grow tired of receiving. Why? Because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You obviously need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?
Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening, dainty and heart-shaped pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this V-Day.
Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm
There’s a good chance this tiny envelope-shaped charm, made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold in Brooklyn, will turn her into a big ball of mush. A wildly romantic — and personal! — gift, the charm can be engraved with a short meaningful message. (This is also your reminder to send her more love letters.)
Jenny Bird Puffy U-Link Earrings
My current obsession? These puffy hoops from Jenny Bird. They’re minimalist enough to wear daily but have the right amount of chunk to still make a statement.
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Bracelet
If she wants more of a statement-piece, though, go with Jenny Bird’s polished silver chain bracelet adorned with a sizeable, puffy heart charm.
J. Hannah Demi Signet
A dainty signet ring meant to be worn on the pinky. We recommend getting it laser-engraved, obviously.
GLDN Flora Meuse Band
“GLDN’s Mesuse Bands are inspired by the individuality of flora, with a hand-stamped patterning that’s unique to each ring. Choose her favorite flower design from over 20 options for a gift she’ll appreciate more than the traditional bouquet.”
Aurate Toi et Moi Gemstone Mini Vintage Earring
Can’t decide between two gemstones? Well with Aurate’s dazzling, vintage-inspired earrings you can pick her top two favorite jewels to sit prettily on her ears.
Kinn Serena Diamond Tennis Link Bracelet II
A unique spin on a timeless piece, this piece of glistening wrist candy from Kinn is half classic link chain, half tennis bracelet.
Monica Vinader Deia Locket
We don’t think it gets any more romantic than a personalized locket. And good news for you: Monica Vinader will engrave this beauty for free.
Miansai Volt Link Paper Clip Bracelet
Made in polished gold vermeil, this refined, minimalist chain bracelet spices things up with a paper clip clasp.
Dorsey Kate 4.5MM Round Cut Silver Riviere Necklace
Dorsey’s Instagram ads are persuasive. Who doesn’t want a glimmering string of square-cut Swarovski crystals hanging around their neck? The vintage revival jewelry brand offers a range of effortlessly cool jewelry from bracelets to earrings, but its Riviere collection is a best-seller.
Harvest Moon Smoky Quartz Charm Huggies
Surprise her with a pair of dangling huggies set with beautiful smoky quartz.
Breda x Dalmata Time Ring
he has rings. She has watches. But does she have a ring-sized timepiece for her finger? If not, she needs this super unique, conversation-starting accessory that features 24 Austrian crystals.
Alexis Bittar Large Molten Bangle Bracelet
The bigger the bangle, this bigger … your love.
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case
Safely transporting your jewelry can be a real pain in the ass. This protective case from female-founded brand Dagne Dover ensures her accessories stay secure and neatly organized en route.
