The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

While, yes, it’s a cliché, jewelry (like flattering lingerie and fancy chocolates) is a Valentine’s Day gift your beloved will never grow tired of receiving. Why? Because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You obviously need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?

Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening, dainty and heart-shaped pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this V-Day.

Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm There’s a good chance this tiny envelope-shaped charm, made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold in Brooklyn, will turn her into a big ball of mush. A wildly romantic — and personal! — gift, the charm can be engraved with a short meaningful message. (This is also your reminder to send her more love letters.) Buy Here : $138

Jenny Bird Puffy U-Link Earrings My current obsession? These puffy hoops from Jenny Bird. They’re minimalist enough to wear daily but have the right amount of chunk to still make a statement. Buy it now : $118

Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Bracelet If she wants more of a statement-piece, though, go with Jenny Bird’s polished silver chain bracelet adorned with a sizeable, puffy heart charm. Buy Here : $138

GLDN Flora Meuse Band “GLDN’s Mesuse Bands are inspired by the individuality of flora, with a hand-stamped patterning that’s unique to each ring. Choose her favorite flower design from over 20 options for a gift she’ll appreciate more than the traditional bouquet.” GLDN : $86

Monica Vinader Deia Locket We don’t think it gets any more romantic than a personalized locket. And good news for you: Monica Vinader will engrave this beauty for free. Buy it now : $150

Dorsey Kate 4.5MM Round Cut Silver Riviere Necklace Dorsey’s Instagram ads are persuasive. Who doesn’t want a glimmering string of square-cut Swarovski crystals hanging around their neck? The vintage revival jewelry brand offers a range of effortlessly cool jewelry from bracelets to earrings, but its Riviere collection is a best-seller. Buy it now : $670

Breda x Dalmata Time Ring he has rings. She has watches. But does she have a ring-sized timepiece for her finger? If not, she needs this super unique, conversation-starting accessory that features 24 Austrian crystals. Buy Here : $150

Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case Safely transporting your jewelry can be a real pain in the ass. This protective case from female-founded brand Dagne Dover ensures her accessories stay secure and neatly organized en route. Dagne Dover : $55