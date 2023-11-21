Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.

There's only one thing she wants to wear, and it's a cute, comfy workout dress

A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.
A list of hand-picked workout dresses from a range of brands, all boasting fun colors, sleek looks and unmatched comfort.
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 21, 2023 9:00 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’re not imagining it: women everywhere are wearing dresses while exercising. The functional activewear piece has become ubiquitous over the past couple of years, and I’d surmise nearly every woman in your life either owns one or wants one.

The workout dress is an ostensibly simple design: an A-line dress (similar to the popular slip dress) made from a stretchy, lightweight spandex/nylon fabric that often includes built-in biker shorts. The style is lauded for its comfort and versatility (you can work out, go to the farmer’s market and, in some cases, even to dinner in it.) Not to mention, everyone looks good in the silhouette.

The current craze can be traced back to 2018 when Outdoor Voices released its now-famous and often-copied Exercise Dress. Now, brands like Alo, Girlfriend Collective and Abercrombie & Fitch are selling their own versions with great success. The style’s dominance in athleisure is also a likely product of the past year and a half’s WFH era, which has us sporting low-key loungewear 24/7.

I’m telling you all of this because, as a woman who owns a few exercise dresses herself, the stretchy skort dress is one of my favorite styles to wear, period. Whether I’m actually sweating in it or just need something quick to throw on to grab coffee, my workout dresses are reliable, practical and stylish. And it’s why I believe the exercise dress is one of the best and most thoughtful, gifts you can give to the woman in your life. So below is a list of hand-picked workout dresses from a range of brands, all boasting fun colors, sleek looks and unmatched comfort.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

You’re looking at the workout dress that launched a thousand workout dresses: The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The first workout dress I’ve ever owned, it has been with me through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short.

Buy Here : $100$60

Alo Airbrush Real Dress
Alo Airbrush Real Dress

Constructed from Alo’s supportive, sculpting fabric, this V-neck racerback dress is a supportive, flattering number.

Buy Here : $118$82
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress

Nike’s training dress looks like a chic vintage shift dress but is built for high and low performance thanks to a stretchy, lightweight outer layer that sits on top of a flexible, performance bodysuit.

Buy Here : $105$79
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress-Wannabe
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress-Wannabe

After seeing a bazillion ads for this dress on TikTok, the social media marketing worked and I needed to try her out. Halara, a Hong-Kong based activewear brand I was unfamiliar with until they bombarded my “For You” page, offers a wide array of activewear, including a large selection of workout dresses. I went with their best-selling Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress-Wannabe and was pleasantly surprised. The spandex/nylon fabric is sturdy and smooth, the slightly flared skirt adds fun movement and unlike a lot of exercise dresses on the market, Halara’s comes with a built-in bra

Buy Here : $50$45
Outdoor Voices Court Dress
Outdoor Voices Court Dress

This very cute tennis-inspired number features supportive 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking properties and cute cutout details.

Buy Here : $108$80
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress

Girlfriend Collective took all the best qualities of its best-selling sports bra and put them into an equally flattering, compressive workout dress.

Buy Here : $88$62
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress

This simple style from Abercrombie & Fitch is a more affordable alternative to OV’s Excercise Dress. Available in a bunch of flattering colors, the Traveler Mini Dress features a hidden cellphone pocket and adjustable straps.

Buy Here : $70$40

More Like This

a collage of kitchen gadgets on a circle background
These Smart Kitchen Gadgets Will Make Your Life Better
a collage of Nike items and models on an red background
The Nike Black Friday Sale Is Officially Open for Business
a collage of items from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale on a blue background
Huckberry’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Means More Rugged Savings
a collage of products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Beer Blankets, Sambas and Gossamer’s Nesting Ashtray

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale
Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale

$160$130

Grab Some Slouchy Socks for Just $21
Grab Some Slouchy Socks for Just $21

$49$21

Everlane’s Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater Makes for a Great Gift
Everlane’s Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater Makes for a Great Gift

$198$139

New Balance 998
The SSENSE Sale Includes Made in USA New Balance 998s

$185$130

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Apple logo on iPhone. The tech company just announced they are extending free service of their Emergency SOS satellite feature.
Apple Extends Free Emergency Satellite Service for Another Year
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Chiefs drops a late pass.
Issue That Killed Chiefs in Week 1 Dooms Them Again in Week 11 vs. Eagles
a collage of items from the Mr Porter Black Friday Sale on a tan patterned background
The Menswear at Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is Next Level
Tommy DeVito tosses a pass for the Giants.
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 11: Brock Purdy, DaRon Bland and Tommy DeVito
The pool deck at TWA Hotel
Add the Domestic Stopover to Your Travel Hack Toolkit
Hitching Post co-owner George Zeppos poses for a photo with one of the turkeys that his restaurant has prepared in advance of Thanksgiving. At The Hitching Post restaurant in Bern Township Tuesday evening November 21, 2017
Why You Should Eat Thanksgiving Dinner at a Restaurant

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.

Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.

a collage of items from the Mr Porter Black Friday Sale on a tan patterned background

The Menswear at Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is Next Level

a collage of items from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale on a blue background

Huckberry’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Means More Rugged Savings

Treat her to some fine jewelry (without breaking the bank).

Need a Very Good Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

Barry Sanders runs the ball for the Lions in 1991.

Barry Sanders Talks Thanksgiving Games, the Lions’ Chances and “Bye Bye Barry”

Hitching Post co-owner George Zeppos poses for a photo with one of the turkeys that his restaurant has prepared in advance of Thanksgiving. At The Hitching Post restaurant in Bern Township Tuesday evening November 21, 2017

Why You Should Eat Thanksgiving Dinner at a Restaurant

The pool deck at TWA Hotel

Add the Domestic Stopover to Your Travel Hack Toolkit