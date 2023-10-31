All of Alo Yoga’s Trendy Performance Apparel Is 30% Off

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’ve certainly seen cult athleisure staple Alo Yoga draped across your Instagram feed. The brand has long been an influencer and celebrity favorite, ranging from Taylor Swift to Jimmy Butler. The athletic apparel brand, which in recent years has expanded into menswear, is far more than a yogi-centric outfitter. As it turns out, comfortable, breathable and movement-forward clothes make for good athleisure, period. Especially given the attention to detail Alo puts into their designs. (Still not sold? Read our full review of the LA-based activewear brand here.)

If you’ve never sweated it out in Alo’s best-selling activewear, or are an Alo stan looking to stock up on more of your favorite performance wares, now is a pretty optimal time to do so because the brand is hosting an early sitewide Black Friday sale.

Everything from the brand’s cozy sweats and performance-driven apparel to on-trend accessories and wellness products is 30% off with code EARLY. All you have to do is join Alo Access, the brand’s free, members-only program that allows you to earn points for purchases, which you can then exchange for goodies. You’ll also have access to VIP sales, first dibs on new product drops and even a gift on your birthday.

Below, we’ve highlighted a handful of discounted picks from the sale, but you can shop all of the deals here.