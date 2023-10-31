Wellness

All of Alo Yoga’s Trendy Performance Apparel Is 30% Off

Save on the activewear brand's entire catalog — including wellness items — during its early Black Friday sale

An Alo yoga mat, puffer and hat, all 30% off during Alo Yoga's early black friday sale
Some of our favorite activewear is on sale.
Alo/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 31, 2023 9:59 am
You’ve certainly seen cult athleisure staple Alo Yoga draped across your Instagram feed. The brand has long been an influencer and celebrity favorite, ranging from Taylor Swift to Jimmy Butler. The athletic apparel brand, which in recent years has expanded into menswear, is far more than a yogi-centric outfitter. As it turns out, comfortable, breathable and movement-forward clothes make for good athleisure, period. Especially given the attention to detail Alo puts into their designs. (Still not sold? Read our full review of the LA-based activewear brand here.)

If you’ve never sweated it out in Alo’s best-selling activewear, or are an Alo stan looking to stock up on more of your favorite performance wares, now is a pretty optimal time to do so because the brand is hosting an early sitewide Black Friday sale.

Everything from the brand’s cozy sweats and performance-driven apparel to on-trend accessories and wellness products is 30% off with code EARLY. All you have to do is join Alo Access, the brand’s free, members-only program that allows you to earn points for purchases, which you can then exchange for goodies. You’ll also have access to VIP sales, first dibs on new product drops and even a gift on your birthday.

Below, we’ve highlighted a handful of discounted picks from the sale, but you can shop all of the deals here.

Alo Yoga Conquer 1/4 Zip Reform Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga Conquer 1/4 Zip Reform Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga : $84$59
Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo Yoga : $118$83
Alo Yoga Off Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $58$41
Alo Yoga Renown Varsity Jacket
Alo Yoga Renown Varsity Jacket
Alo Yoga : $168$118
Alo Yoga Conquer Muscle Tank
Alo Yoga Conquer Muscle Tank
Alo Yoga : $56$39
Alo Yoga Renown Heavy Weight Hoodie
Alo Yoga Renown Heavy Weight Hoodie
Alo Yoga : $138$97
Alo Yoga ALO x 01 Classic Sneaker
Alo Yoga ALO x 01 Classic Sneaker
Alo Yoga : $185$129
Alo Yoga 7″ Repetition Short
Alo Yoga 7″ Repetition Short
Alo Yoga : $68$48
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga : $128$90
Alo Yoga Co-Op Pant
Alo Yoga Co-Op Pant
Buy Here : $138$97
Alo Yoga The Triumph Crew Neck Tee
Alo Yoga The Triumph Crew Neck Tee
Buy Here : $54$38
Alo Yoga Day And Night Boxer
Alo Yoga Day And Night Boxer
Buy Here : $28$20
Alo Yoga Platinum Puffer
Alo Yoga Platinum Puffer
Buy it now : $258$181
Alo Yoga Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock
Alo Yoga Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock
Buy Here : $22$15
Alo Yoga Men’s It Slide 2
Alo Yoga Men’s It Slide 2
Buy it now : $98$69
Alo Yoga Luminizing Face Moisturizer
Alo Yoga Luminizing Face Moisturizer
Buy Here : $48$34
Alo Yoga Magnesium Spray
Alo Yoga Magnesium Spray
Buy it now : $48$34
Alo Yoga Large Traverse Duffle
Alo Yoga Large Traverse Duffle
Buy it now : $198$139

All the Deals

