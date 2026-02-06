From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The amount of high-quality menswear available on the cheap right now is frankly outrageous. The Huckberry sale I told you about last weekend is going strong through the weekend, and now, as of this morning, J.Crew’s running a not-to-be-missed sale on “cold-weather classics,” which will get you up to 40% off, with some items eligible for an additional 30% off with the code SALETIME.

On offer is your standard array of J.Crew staples — button-downs, sweaters, T-shirts, etc. — but after scrolling through all of it, I’m most drawn to the selection of discounted pants. If you were to buy all of the pairs I highlight below, you’d have pretty much all your bases covered for right around $500.

A nice, preppy-/professor-leaning option for the office or a dinner date. Versatile enough to be paired with an Oxford and a blazer or a sweater and a chore coat.

I’ve been vocal about my issues with mall-brand denim quality lately, so I feel like it’s worth noting that for many years, I had lots of luck with J.Crew’s 770 fit. And I like this “medium dark” wash quite a bit.

For years, I have been preaching the gospel of the 5-pocket pant, which I find to be the perfect in-between style. If you pair them with right shoes, shirt and jacket, I assure you no one will ever be like, “Oh my god, look at that slob whose pants’ pockets are on the front rather than the side seam.”

And, look, dogs need to be walked. Coffee and bagels need to be acquired. And shows need to be watched as you sit comfortable on your couch. There’s no shame in some good sweatpants.

Also, while we’re here, check out some of these similarly discounted worthwhile items that are not pants.

