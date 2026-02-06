Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale

From corduroys to straight-fit jeans

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
February 6, 2026 12:52 pm EST
Time for new pants.
Time for new pants.
J.Crew/InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The amount of high-quality menswear available on the cheap right now is frankly outrageous. The Huckberry sale I told you about last weekend is going strong through the weekend, and now, as of this morning, J.Crew’s running a not-to-be-missed sale on “cold-weather classics,” which will get you up to 40% off, with some items eligible for an additional 30% off with the code SALETIME.

From Our EIC: Stock Up on Essentials at Huckberry's Winter Sale
From Our EIC: Stock Up on Essentials at Huckberry’s Winter Sale
 From Flint & Tinder to Wills

On offer is your standard array of J.Crew staples — button-downs, sweaters, T-shirts, etc. — but after scrolling through all of it, I’m most drawn to the selection of discounted pants. If you were to buy all of the pairs I highlight below, you’d have pretty much all your bases covered for right around $500.

J.Crew Broken-in Straight-Fit Corduroy Pants
J.Crew Broken-in Straight-Fit Corduroy Pants
Buy Here : $60 $50

A nice, preppy-/professor-leaning option for the office or a dinner date. Versatile enough to be paired with an Oxford and a blazer or a sweater and a chore coat.

J.Crew Classic Creased Wool Trouser
J.Crew Classic Creased Wool Trouser
Buy Here : $178 $78-$130
J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Jeans
J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $148 $133

I’ve been vocal about my issues with mall-brand denim quality lately, so I feel like it’s worth noting that for many years, I had lots of luck with J.Crew’s 770 fit. And I like this “medium dark” wash quite a bit.

J.Crew 770 Bergen 5-Pocket
J.Crew 770 Bergen 5-Pocket
Buy Here : $118 $100

For years, I have been preaching the gospel of the 5-pocket pant, which I find to be the perfect in-between style. If you pair them with right shoes, shirt and jacket, I assure you no one will ever be like, “Oh my god, look at that slob whose pants’ pockets are on the front rather than the side seam.”

J.Crew Heritage 14oz. Fleece Sweatpant
J.Crew Heritage 14oz. Fleece Sweatpant
Buy Here : $110 $75

And, look, dogs need to be walked. Coffee and bagels need to be acquired. And shows need to be watched as you sit comfortable on your couch. There’s no shame in some good sweatpants.

Also, while we’re here, check out some of these similarly discounted worthwhile items that are not pants.

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Mockneck Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Mockneck Sweater
Buy Here : $118 $83
J.Crew Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford
J.Crew Broken-in Organic Cotton Oxford
Buy Here : $98 $70-88
J.Crew Herringbone Work Shirt
J.Crew Herringbone Work Shirt
Buy Here : $98 $80
J.Crew '83 Fleece Hoodie
J.Crew ‘83 Fleece Hoodie
Buy Here : $120 $63
J.Crew Cashmere Blend Scarf
J.Crew Cashmere Blend Scarf
Buy Here : $118-128 $60
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Polo
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $278 $174

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

