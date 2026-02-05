Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

This Splurge Soundbar Is Worth Every Penny

Audiophiles rejoice

By Shelby Slauer
February 5, 2026 12:23 pm EST
Devialet lifestyle image
Finally, a soundbar that looks as good as it sounds.
Devialet

The Gist

For the dedicated audiophile, the Devialet Dione Soundbar transcends its high price tag, delivering an unparalleled home cinema experience that marries stunning design with magnificent acoustic performance.

Key Takeaways

  • The Devialet Dione Soundbar, priced from $2,199 to $2,999, is lauded for its premium aesthetic and sound quality.
  • Its technical specifications include Dolby Atmos 5.1.2, 17 autonomous drivers and 8 built-in subwoofers.
  • Despite its overall excellence, minor drawbacks include potential Bluetooth lag and the need for a longer cable in some setups.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve always dreamed of having a cinema-at-home experience. I am a huge cinephile, and not having a nice setup at home felt disrespectful to the arts (even if by the arts I sometimes mean binge-watching Emily in Paris). And so, in the past year, I said goodbye to my mid-size TV and got myself a projector. Naturally, I could not stop there, because no true home movie theater is complete without a sick sound system. Enter: Devialet.

The French acoustical engineering company makes speakers, portable speakers, soundbars, earbuds and amplifiers. What immediately led me to Devialet, above any other brand, is that all of Devialet’s pieces of technology are stunning.

To note: Devialet is quite high-end, price point-wise. Their Dione Soundbar ranges from $2,199 for Matte Black or $2,999 for Gold Leaf. But if there’s anything I can attest to after using the Dione for the last four-ish months, it’s that it’s worth every penny. Before we dive in any further, let’s take a look at the specs.

Specs

Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 | HDMI 2.1 | Bluetooth 5.0 | AirPlay | ARC & eARC (Audio Return Channel) |CEC TV Remote synchronization | Roon Tested

Seventeen autonomous high-end drivers for dynamic midrange and crystal-clear treble, while eight built-in SAM-powered subwoofers remove the need for additional equipment.

Wall-mount guide and accessories included

What Works

While I love nice tech, I’ve never been a fan of when it looks too tech-y. I went for the Devialet Dione Soundbar in Gold Leaf, which doubles as a gorgeous design piece and matches the rest of my home wonderfully. The Gold Leaf features a 22-carat moon gold central plate and Devialet’s signature ORB, the central channel that allows the Dione to adapt mechanically and acoustically to the position of the soundbar, whether it’s wall-mounted or on a piece of furniture. It’s a piece you’ll want to show off.

I invited friends over to screen Sinners, and they remarked that the Dione sounded “too good.” The sound reverberates in the space, giving you that real theater experience. I would apologize to my neighbors, but maybe I should just invite them over for a screening, too.

What Needs Work

Frankly, it was hard to find anything wrong with this blatant work of tech genius. Here are the couple of things I managed to wrangle up: If you connect via Bluetooth, the sound may lag — I haven’t yet heard of a Bluetooth connection to a soundbar that doesn’t lag, but worth mentioning. I tried the Bluetooth connection because I was connecting it to my projector, and the cord the soundbar came with wasn’t long enough. I ended up ordering a longer cable. In rare instances, if you find that your cable isn’t connecting seamlessly, you may just need an optical cable connection.

If you connect your phone to the Dione via Bluetooth, it may take over the next time you’re using it with your TV. I disconnect my phone when this happens and it reconnects to the TV.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a statement piece soundbar, we can’t recommend the Devialet Dione enough. As one wise InsideHook writer once said, “We thought we’d heard music before. Turns out that was a lie.”

Best Splurge Soundbar: Devialet Dione Soundbar

Devialet Dione Soundbar
Devialet Dione Soundbar
Buy Here: $2999

Why We Love It: A beautiful design that elevates your space combined with magnificent capability, this soundbar is all around top-tier.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.




More Deals You'll Love











