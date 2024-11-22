Higherdose Is Having a Secret Sale Through Tomorrow Only

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Those New Year’s resolutions may have come and gone, but we still need (nay, deserve!) to take good care of ourselves. One of our favorite wellness brands, HigherDOSE, is host to many such self-care swear-by products, and what’s more, they’re having a secret sale that lasts only through tomorrow. You can receive a site-wide discount of 20% when you use the code DOSE20. This excludes bundles and full saunas but is still well worth your time (and money, and wellness).

We’ve preached the benefits of HigherDOSE’s products many a time before. From their Microcurrent Body Sculptor to their PEMF Mats, we’ve covered it all. So this would be the perfect opportunity to load up on things you’ve been wanting to try. We’ve rounded up some of the items on their site that are definitely worth shopping, but as always feel free to peruse everything they’ve got here.

Shop the HigherDose Sale:

Meet your guides Hanna Agro Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She… More from Hanna Agro » Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »