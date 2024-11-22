Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness

Higherdose Is Having a Secret Sale Through Tomorrow Only

Expand your horizons with HigherDose

By Hanna Agro and Shelby Slauer
Updated February 5, 2026 10:50 am EST
Run don't walk to the HigherDose sale.
Run don't walk to the HigherDose sale.
HigherDose

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Those New Year’s resolutions may have come and gone, but we still need (nay, deserve!) to take good care of ourselves. One of our favorite wellness brands, HigherDOSE, is host to many such self-care swear-by products, and what’s more, they’re having a secret sale that lasts only through tomorrow. You can receive a site-wide discount of 20% when you use the code DOSE20. This excludes bundles and full saunas but is still well worth your time (and money, and wellness).

This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues
This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues
 HigherDose’s PEMF Pro and Go mats help you ground and heal

We’ve preached the benefits of HigherDOSE’s products many a time before. From their Microcurrent Body Sculptor to their PEMF Mats, we’ve covered it all. So this would be the perfect opportunity to load up on things you’ve been wanting to try. We’ve rounded up some of the items on their site that are definitely worth shopping, but as always feel free to peruse everything they’ve got here.

Shop the HigherDose Sale:

HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat
HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat
Buy Here : $1199 $959
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Buy Here : $699 $559
HigherDose Red Light Hat
HigherDose Red Light Hat
HigherDose : $449 $359
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
buy here: $349 $279
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer
buy here: $349 $279
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
buy here: $1295 $1036
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mat
buy here: $699 $559
HigherDose Microcurrent Body Sculptor Ritual Set
HigherDose Microcurrent Body Sculptor Ritual Set
Buy Here : $399 $319

Meet your guides

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »
Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

The best valentine's day jewelry
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues
This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues
Cropped shot of young beautiful woman arranging fresh flowers in her living room.
The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet
The Romantic Red Roses bouquet from 1-800-Flowers
The Best Bouquets to Order From 1-800-Flowers

Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Stream Super Bowl LX for Free with a VPN
Stream Super Bowl LX for Free with a VPN

From Our Partner

Anker Nano USB C Wall Charger
Anker’s New Wall Charger Is Tiny and Incredibly Useful

$40$30

Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford
Take an Extra 25% Off at Allen Edmonds

From Our Partner

Flint and Tinder’s Pullover Sweatshirt Is $30 Off
Flint and Tinder’s Pullover Sweatshirt Is $30 Off

$98$68

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bread, olive oil and olives on a table
Should You List “Olive Oil” on Your Resume?
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A man and woman taking photos together
On Your Next Date, Go Color Hunting
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Run don't walk to the HigherDose sale.

Higherdose Is Having a Secret Sale Through Tomorrow Only

A view of a Paris street, with a Morris column in the foreground displaying an advertising poster

What Is a Life of Nonstop Ads Doing to Our Minds?

Relax, recover or energize.

This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues

Cropped shot of young beautiful woman arranging fresh flowers in her living room.

The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?