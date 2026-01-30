Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: The Fleece, Bag Charms and Percale Shams

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
January 30, 2026 4:41 pm EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
October Editions, Brooklinen, Monos

The Gist

This week's top gear and apparel releases include the much-anticipated fleece from Heated Rivalry, new leather Origami bag charms from Monos and fresh percale shams by Brooklinen. 

Key Takeaways

  • Heated Rivalry has teamed up with Province of Canada to release "The Fleece."
  • Monos has introduced new leather Origami bag charms.
  • Brooklinen launched a new percale sham.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel, and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: “The Fleece” from Heated Rivalry will be hitting shelves soon, Monos has dropped leather Origami charms and a new percale sham from Brooklinen.

Province of Canada x <em>Heated Rivalry</em> Fleece
Province of Canada x Heated Rivalry Fleece

The day has come. Viewers were chomping at the bit when Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams appeared in his Canadian Olympic fleece on the show, and now our dreams are becoming a reality. Just in time for the commencement of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Canadian lifestyle company Province of Canada has teamed up with entertainment company Accent Aigu Entertainment to produce a shoppable version of the garment from the show.

<strong>Octobre Éditions x Schott NYC Release Collaboration</strong>
Octobre Éditions x Schott NYC Release Collaboration

We love to see the release of another cool-guy jacket, and this one from Octobre Éditions x Schott fits the bill to a T. Schott’s classic bomber jacket has been reimagined through Octobre Éditions’ French lens. It features the familiar bulky fit of a bomber but with fine details and finishes like the custom co-branded patch and orange lining.

Brooklinen Percale Comforter
Brooklinen Percale Comforter

The laborious task of refitting your duvet with a cover after you wash it can feel extreme. It can also lead to you sleeping sheet-less for a night or two. Some of us just crave a one-and-done kind of method when it comes to making the bed, and Brooklinen has recognized this. They mashed together some of their best-selling percale sheets and their duvets to create an all encompassing percale sham. They’ll be live on the site Jan. 30, so get ready to get yours.

Absolut Tabasco Vodka
Absolut Tabasco Vodka

A chili-pepper flavored vodka isn’t a bad idea, given the general love of Bloody Marys and the more recent trend toward spicy and savory in cocktails. So Absolut teaming up with Tabasco isn’t a huge surprise; it’s vodka — from a brand well-known for good flavored vodkas — with an extra essence crafted from fermented, aged red pepper mash used to make Tabasco Sauce. There’s a little heat, a little sweetness and maybe your next (elevated) shot idea. The brand also recommends it for a Spicy Espresso Martini, but proceed on that one at your own risk.

Monos Origami Charms
Monos Origami Charms

Bag charms seem to be coming back, and we’re not mad about it over here. That being said, it can be frustrating when someone pulls out their house key and it sounds like they’ve got sleigh bells attached to their keychain. There is a such thing as overdoing it, but this new set of vegan leather origami bag charms from Monos are sleek and silent. They come in a variety of shapes (read: animals) and can be a sweet reminder of any furry friends you have at home while you’re traveling.

Made In Carbon Fiber Handle Chef Knife
Made In Carbon Fiber Handle Chef Knife

Made In has reimagined their best-selling chef knife; now for a limited time you can snag one with a handle crafted from layered Carbon Fiber filament. This new redesign lends it a lighter, more nimble feel in the kitchen.

Wildwonder Wild Mahjong Tiles
Wildwonder Wild Mahjong Tiles

We love any excuse to have a game night, and this beautiful new Mahjong set from Wildwonder is just what the doctor ordered for a cold winter’s night. We’re upgrading to the party pack, which includes the game — 160 tiles, two dice and an acrylic box — plus a six-pack of Wildwonder beverages, which are filled with gut-friendly pre- and probiotics in delicious flavors like Cherry Lemonade and Pink Pomelo Limeade.

Mykita x Oamc Collection
Mykita x Oamc Collection

We’re high off of the recent Mykita x Rimowa collab, and they just gave us something else to fuel our fire. The eyewear company has teamed up with menswear brand Oamc to deliver a selection of frames that follow the mid-century modern aesthetic. The lightweight frames are fashioned out of wiry stainless steel and are reminiscent of something Jude Law would wear in The Talented Mr. Ripley…but in 2026.

Jansport Unphased Crossbody Bag
Jansport Unphased Crossbody Bag

The ease of carrying a crossbody bag is unmatched, and right now we’re loving this new one from Jansport. It’s small, but not so small you can’t fit the essentials, and it comes in three colorways with stitched patterns. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a little something extra to tack onto what should be an already large Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life.

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
