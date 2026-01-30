Products of the Week: The Fleece, Bag Charms and Percale Shams

Bag charms seem to be coming back, and we’re not mad about it over here. That being said, it can be frustrating when someone pulls out their house key and it sounds like they’ve got sleigh bells attached to their keychain. There is a such thing as overdoing it, but this new set of vegan leather origami bag charms from Monos are sleek and silent. They come in a variety of shapes (read: animals) and can be a sweet reminder of any furry friends you have at home while you’re traveling.