Leisure > Style

The Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale Has Ice in Its Veins

40% off select styles? You love to see it.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated January 9, 2024 12:33 pm
a collage of models from the Abercrobmie & Fitch sale on a blue background
Don't let its legacy fool you — the Abercombie & Fitch Sale is full of heaters.
Abercrombie & Fitch/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Post-holiday blues got you (literally and metaphorically) freezing out here? Us too, chief. January is officially the suckiest month of the year; we could all use a little pick-me-up. Luckily, the Abercombie & Fitch winter sale is around to answer the call, with up to 40% off hundreds of select seasonal items, including the brand’s best-selling utility puffers. We know you’ve already failed at your “new year, new me” dopamine detox, so why not lean into that sweet, sweet kick of copping kit online, and save a couple of bucks in the process?

Below, we’ve highlighted a few deals that are too good to pass up from the Abercrombie & Fitch winter sale, all of which should go a long way to further winterize your closet and generally heat up your mood. There are cozy shackets, tasteful tees and a top of outerwear — all up to 40% off. Shop our top picks below, or shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Sueded Leather Zip Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Sueded Leather Zip Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch : $140$84

The official (vegan) jacket of cool guys everywhere.

Abercrombie & Fitch Hooded Ultra Utility Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch Hooded Ultra Utility Puffer
Buy Here : $170$68

Bundle up in supreme $70 warmth, just in time for the NYC weather to get really nasty.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch : $29$20

You’re in the middle of your annual Friends rewatch. Isn’t it time you started dressing like them, too?

Abercrombie & Fitch Pull-On Trouser
Abercrombie & Fitch Pull-On Trouser
Abercrombie & Fitch : $80$56

Work pants, sans work scratchiness.

Abercrombie & Fitch Fuzzy Sweater Hoodie
Abercrombie & Fitch Fuzzy Sweater Hoodie
Abercrombie & Fitch : $90$54

Paddington Bear could never.

Abercrombie & Fitch Elevated Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Elevated Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch : $160$96

It’s shacket season, baby.

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Everyday Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Everyday Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch : $120$72

More versatile than a puffer and warmer than a shacket, this Everyday Jacket is perfect for whatever life throws at you next.

Abercrombie & Fitch Handcrafted Cropped Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Handcrafted Cropped Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch : $140$98

“Winter is not a time to get freaky with it.” — no one, ever.

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Performance Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Performance Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch : $70$35

Great for all-hand meetings. Even better for first date meetings.

Abercrombie & Fitch Varsity Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Varsity Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch : $180$126

Rep your stripes.

More Like This

a collage of lounge pants on a interior background
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More
The Best Menswear Moments From the Golden Globes
The Best Menswear Moments From the Golden Globes
Antarctic 35MM White LumiNova; Deepstar Chronograph; TR-660; Type 20; Cricket Classique 36MM Salmon
Back From the Dead: Revived Watch Brands
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background
Against All Odds, These Slush-Defying Winter Boots Are on Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bella Pro Series Espresso Machine
This Espresso Machine Is Just $60

$120$60

Ritual Sleep
Get Healthy Via Ritual’s New Year Sale

From Our Partner

roses from 1-800-Flowers
Order Your Flowers Now for Valentine’s Day, Get 25% Off

From Our Partner

This Tote Sold Out Seven Times. It’s Now 60% Off.
This Tote Sold Out Seven Times. It’s Now 60% Off.

$185$74

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Aquasana Claryum 3-Stage Max Flow and Brita Hub Water Filters
The 8 Best Water Filters of 2024
A man tossing snow over his head with a shovel. Here are the best stretches after shoveling snow.
The Best Stretches for Back Relief After Shoveling Snow
Aaron Rodgers of the Jets runs onto the field.
Does Aaron Rodgers Even Realize He’s Complaining About Himself?
Taylor Swift movie posters
Taylor Swift's Concert Film Just Set a Box Office Record
NFL logo on a football
If the US Has a Monoculture, It Might Just Be the NFL
a collage of lounge pants on a interior background
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of models from the Abercrobmie & Fitch sale on a blue background

The Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale Has Ice in Its Veins

a collage of lounge pants on a interior background

The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Timothée Chalamet attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Best Menswear Moments From the Golden Globes

Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein underwear outside

The Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Underwear Ad That Broke the Internet

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Buckle up for winter pride

Aspen Gay Ski Week Is the Ultimate Winter Pride

A man reading a book in a park.

How to Read More Books Than Ever This Year

A glass of sparkling water standing on a sunlit wooden table casting shadows and lens flare

The Difference Between Club Soda, Seltzer and Tonic Water

Michael Imperioli behind the bar at The Scarlet Lounge.

Inside Michael Imperioli’s New NYC Cocktail Bar