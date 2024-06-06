The Father’s Day Luxury Edit

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When is the last time the father in your life, be it dad, husband, brother or boss, was gifted something he actually wanted? Not a throwaway card, or socks or the odd bottle of wine, but a genuinely thoughtful present. Despite everything they do, dads rarely receive a gold-standard gift — something they desperately want but would never buy for themselves — in large part due to the stereotype that men are hard to shop for. This is not only untrue (every man has at least one weird little niche hobby that demands gear) but gives an easy out to flop on a Father’s Day gift.

You no longer have that excuse to lean on. We’ve put together an edit of 20 luxurious gifts any father would be thrilled to receive, from a Swiss-movement Hermès watch to some 18-year-old booze to luxe boxers he won’t have to fake excitement over. Below, the best father’s day luxury gifts that every dad in your life will appreciate.

A collision of Swiss engineering and French sensibility, Hermès Satin-brushed titanium H08 is a pristine sports watch and watch fanatic will want to add to his collection. With Hermès Manufacture signature movement H1837 and mechanical self-winding movement, the timepiece is a veritable piece of art for his wrist.

Nothing screams luxury gift like a solid pair of leather drivers. Gucci’s iteration transposes their classic (and instantly recognizable) horsebit onto a supple Italian-made leather, making them even more louche than most.

You can’t go wrong with any expression from The Macallan, but the 18 Year presents a nice balance of exceptional flavor and not requiring a loan. This Sherry-seasoned expression features notes of ginger, cloves, orange, dried fruits and dark chocolate. Speaking of chocolate, maybe pair this with some Macallan Scotch Whiskey Truffles?

Whether for work, play or travel, a handsome, non-backpack bag is non-negotiable for any grown man. French leather goods label Berluti offers an obscene amount of quality and craftsmanship with their printed fabric tote; made in Italy from an airy cotton-linen, the gorgeous bag features premium finishings and sturdy leather straps for the ultimate crating experience.

Swim trunks are one of those aforementioned items that he’d almost surely like to upgrade but might feel silly dropping real coin on. Circumvent the issue by bestowing him with the finest of beachwear from Giorgio Armani.

Come summer, breezy polos are the de facto uniform of the well-dressed man — make sure he’s prepared for the season with Bugatchi’s beautifully rib-stitched Jonhy collar sweater, preferably in a dapper sky blue.

Zegna’s Orizzonte aren’t you average department store Ray-Bans — crafted with a shiny acetate frame and based on Zenga’s heritage Orizzonte style, these monochromatic shades are Top Gun on sartorial steroids.

Skip the Sam Adams and splurge for a bottle of Lallier Réflexion Brut Champagne, instead. Maybe even throw in a champagne sabre for good measure.

For the design forward dad, Rove Concept’s Jericho Sling Chair offers a form-meets-function statement piece that’ll serve simultaneously as eye candy for guests and a backyard lounger for good ol’ pops.

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend — silver is certainly a man’s. John Hardy’s fine jewelry designer trends the refined and rugged line to 3.5mm perfection, and make the perfect gift for any tasteful dad.

Evolved dads will appreciate boutique candlemakers Diptyque Paris for their ability to capture balmy summer nights with a bright, zesty lemongrass scent with notes of verbena, neroli and orange blossom. Regular-degular dads will appreciate the 50 hours of burn time.

Some gifts are aspirational…and then there’s Frescobol Carioco’s handcrafted Baja Surfboard. Shaped in Brazil and finished with a natural beeswax, the 17″x1″x71″ cruiser is piece of water-riding art.

Top-shelf booze demands premium glassware. Waterford’s collection of crystal double old-fashioned glasses offers the best way for him to enjoy his drink.

Acqua di gio? Upgrade pops with Perfumehead’s Cosmic Cowboy scent. It’s reminiscent of smokey clubs and the Sunset Strip in the ‘70s…just like dad.

Normal dad behavior: repping your favorite team on your baseball cap. Based dad behavior: rocking an embroidered Fendi hat instead.

Cufflinks might be a stereotypical dad gift, but the fact that these Santos studs — made from a palladium-finish sterling silver — are from Cartier make up for any potential faux pas you might encounter.

Similarly, underwear doesn’t seem like such a bad gift when it’s tag-free, finely contoured and silky soft.

18kt white gold and pavé diamonds? Dad is about to look positively iced out.