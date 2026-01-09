From Our EIC: Returning to Form

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello, all. It’s been a while since I’ve done one of these Friday notes, since before Christmas, I believe. Apologies for the brief lapse — I’m happy to be back here with you, and I hope the new year is treating you well so far.

Now nine days in, I also hope your New Year’s resolutions are still going strong, if that is the kind of thing you do. I feel like people are always rolling their eyes at them lately, but I still love the idea of using some downtime around the holidays to take stock of my life and think about changes I’d like to make. This year I’ve taken up…Bullet Journaling? Which I’m kind of embarrassed by but also really enjoying. If I stick with it, maybe I’ll dedicate an email to it. God knows there are lots of related products on the market to support the practice, most of which I have of course already purchased.

Anyway! One of the other things I want to make a priority this year is engaging more directly with you guys to ensure you’re getting everything you want out of these emails — and out of InsideHook as a whole. So please, feel free to reach out and tell me what you want more or less of. Do you want more style stuff? More kitchen or cooking stuff? Electronics? Audio gear? Actual records? I’m here to serve.

In the meantime, five somewhat random items I am currently enjoying/considering buying and think you should too.

I’ve always been curious about Schott’s lineup of iconic leather jackets, but I also fear that if I walked into my office wearing any leather jacket I would be clowned so hard by all the very young people I work with that I would never fully recover. This offering from the brand, though, is more my speed: a rugged cotton canvas zip-front jacket with a corduroy collar and a flannel lining. And a pretty attractive price point, too.

If you’ve followed along in this space for any amount of time, you know that I have long lusted after the Paraboot Michael but have never quite been able to pull the trigger. So for years now, I’ve been on the hunt for a less eye-wateringly expensive version. The Camden Derby from Beckett Simonon just showed up on my doorstep, and I’m looking forward to trying ‘em out.

This is honestly more of a PSA than anything, as I do already own and love this bag, but I noticed recently that after being retired for a while, it’s made a triumphant return to Filson’s lineup, and in a few new colorways at that. If the classic twill one isn’t your style, or you’re just looking for something a little less bulky, this is a fantastic option.

I’ve been threatening to buy this shirt for so long, and now that it’s $60 off, I’m really running out of reasons not to. Who wouldn’t want a pink corduroy shirt?

There is literally nothing I love more than extremely overbuilt and outrageously expensive versions of everyday items. Is $75 a lot for a nail clipper? It is. But do I want to support anyone who’s willing to commit even a small portion of their life to making what they can confidently call “the world’s best and highest-quality nail clipper” available? Also yes.

Meet your guide Mike Conklin Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal. More from Mike Conklin »