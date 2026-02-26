Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

The Latest Uniqlo x JW Anderson Collab Has No Right to Be This Good

The new installment of the ongoing collaboration is inspired by collegiate prep and chock-full of spring staples

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 26, 2026 11:31 am EST
Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson continues to command attention.
Uniqlo

The Gist

Uniqlo and JW Anderson have once again dropped a ridiculously affordable collection of warm-weather staples, blending classic collegiate prep with Anderson's signature British whimsy. This latest collaboration continues their streak of delivering elite menswear at prices that are almost too good to be true.

Key Takeaways

  • The new Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection focuses on basics-heavy warm-weather essentials.
  • The capsule's design is inspired by collegiate prep and British whimsy.
  • Key items include oxford shirts, lightweight outerwear, straight-leg jeans and nautical accessories.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — Uniqlo and JW Anderson just released a ridiculously affordable capsule of heaters. The partnership between the retail titan and the Dior Creative Director has a history of dropping mind-blowing collections of elite menswear at shockingly affordable prices, and the collaboration’s latest installment, a basics-heavy capsule of warm-weather staples, is more of the same. (This is not to be confused with the recent spring capsule from Uniqlo : C, another highly tasteful, designer-led sub-label by the Japanese brand.)

No One Is Doing Designer Basics Better Than…Uniqlo?
 Clare Waight Keller’s and Uniqlo’s : C collaboration continues to impress

Included in the new Uniqlo x JW Anderson is a variety of oxford shirting, lightweight outerwear, straight-leg jeans and nautical stripe accessories, inspired by classic collegiate prep and infused with Anderson’s distinctive brand of British whimsy. Virtually every piece is a must-cop, but in the interest of protecting your wallet, I’ve selected my top picks from the capsule to shop. Or, you can check out the drop for yourself here. Below, the best of Uniqlo x JW Anderson’s latest collab.

Shop Uniqlo x JW Anderson S/S26 Collection

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Zip-Up Blouson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Zip-Up Blouson

A version of this ultra-popular zip blouson has long floated around Uniqlo, but not in such a perfect berry blast color.

Buy Here : $70
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans

With a slightly slimmer leg than some of ‘Qlo’s hulking wide-leg options and a deceptively high waist, these straight-fit jeans are tailor-made for streamlining your silhouette.

Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Raglan T-Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Raglan T-Shirt

Not vintage…but it might as well be.

Buy Here : $25
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Sweat Half-Zip Pullover
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Sweat Half-Zip Pullover

Sometimes, a grey sweater is the only layer you really need.

Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Roll Top Backpack
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Roll Top Backpack

Let’s go to the beach!

Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson 5.5″ Easy Shorts
Uniqlo x JW Anderson 5.5″ Easy Shorts

Swim shorts? Athletic shorts? Either way, they’re fantastic.

Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oxford Oversized Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oxford Oversized Shirt

The unofficial trend report of 2026: slimmer pants, bigger shirts.

Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo x JW Anderson DRY Pique Striped Polo Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson DRY Pique Striped Polo Shirt

In the wrong hands, a striped green polo could be a fashion crime. Luckily, Jonathan Anderson’s mitts are all over this one.

Buy Here : $30
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Track Pants
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Track Pants

Swish!

Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Windproof Stand Blouson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Windproof Stand Blouson

We’ve missed you, lightweight jacket season.

Buy Here : $90
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Light Denim Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Light Denim Shirt

Pair with your most beat pair of jeans for a double denim ‘fit even Ralph would be proud of.

Buy Here : $50

