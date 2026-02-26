The Latest Uniqlo x JW Anderson Collab Has No Right to Be This Good

Uniqlo and JW Anderson have once again dropped a ridiculously affordable collection of warm-weather staples, blending classic collegiate prep with Anderson's signature British whimsy. This latest collaboration continues their streak of delivering elite menswear at prices that are almost too good to be true.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — Uniqlo and JW Anderson just released a ridiculously affordable capsule of heaters. The partnership between the retail titan and the Dior Creative Director has a history of dropping mind-blowing collections of elite menswear at shockingly affordable prices, and the collaboration’s latest installment, a basics-heavy capsule of warm-weather staples, is more of the same. (This is not to be confused with the recent spring capsule from Uniqlo : C, another highly tasteful, designer-led sub-label by the Japanese brand.)

Included in the new Uniqlo x JW Anderson is a variety of oxford shirting, lightweight outerwear, straight-leg jeans and nautical stripe accessories, inspired by classic collegiate prep and infused with Anderson’s distinctive brand of British whimsy. Virtually every piece is a must-cop, but in the interest of protecting your wallet, I’ve selected my top picks from the capsule to shop. Or, you can check out the drop for yourself here. Below, the best of Uniqlo x JW Anderson’s latest collab.

Shop Uniqlo x JW Anderson S/S26 Collection

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans With a slightly slimmer leg than some of ‘Qlo’s hulking wide-leg options and a deceptively high waist, these straight-fit jeans are tailor-made for streamlining your silhouette. Buy Here : $60

