The Latest Uniqlo x JW Anderson Collab Has No Right to Be This Good

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — Uniqlo and JW Anderson just released a ridiculously affordable capsule of heaters. The partnership between the retail titan and the Dior Creative Director has a history of dropping mind-blowing collections of elite menswear at shockingly affordable prices, and the collaboration’s latest installment, a basics-heavy capsule of warm-weather staples, is more of the same. (This is not to be confused with the recent spring capsule from Uniqlo : C, another highly tasteful, designer-led sub-label by the Japanese brand.)
No One Is Doing Designer Basics Better Than…Uniqlo?Clare Waight Keller’s and Uniqlo’s : C collaboration continues to impress
Included in the new Uniqlo x JW Anderson is a variety of oxford shirting, lightweight outerwear, straight-leg jeans and nautical stripe accessories, inspired by classic collegiate prep and infused with Anderson’s distinctive brand of British whimsy. Virtually every piece is a must-cop, but in the interest of protecting your wallet, I’ve selected my top picks from the capsule to shop. Or, you can check out the drop for yourself here. Below, the best of Uniqlo x JW Anderson’s latest collab.
Shop Uniqlo x JW Anderson S/S26 Collection
- The Dialed Lightweight Layer: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Zip-Up Blouson, $90
- The “Just Right” Jeans: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans, $60
- The Throwback Tee: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Raglan T-Shirt, $25
- The Cozy Half-Zip: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Sweat Half-Zip Pullover, $60
- The Seafaring Sling: Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Roll Top Backpack, $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Zip-Up Blouson
A version of this ultra-popular zip blouson has long floated around Uniqlo, but not in such a perfect berry blast color.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans
With a slightly slimmer leg than some of ‘Qlo’s hulking wide-leg options and a deceptively high waist, these straight-fit jeans are tailor-made for streamlining your silhouette.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Raglan T-Shirt
Not vintage…but it might as well be.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Sweat Half-Zip Pullover
Sometimes, a grey sweater is the only layer you really need.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Roll Top Backpack
Let’s go to the beach!
Uniqlo x JW Anderson 5.5″ Easy Shorts
Swim shorts? Athletic shorts? Either way, they’re fantastic.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oxford Oversized Shirt
The unofficial trend report of 2026: slimmer pants, bigger shirts.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson DRY Pique Striped Polo Shirt
In the wrong hands, a striped green polo could be a fashion crime. Luckily, Jonathan Anderson’s mitts are all over this one.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Windproof Stand Blouson
We’ve missed you, lightweight jacket season.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Light Denim Shirt
Pair with your most beat pair of jeans for a double denim ‘fit even Ralph would be proud of.
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture.