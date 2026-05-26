What Do Chefs Cook at Home? We Asked Them.

For me, cooking at the end of a long day is relaxing and meditative, but I don’t work in a professional kitchen. Over the years, I’ve chatted with chefs about this and taken note of their off-duty habits; it got me thinking: after toiling over a hot stove for hours, what do professional chefs actually like to cook? Do they lean on the same extensive arsenal of skills and ingredients? Or do they stick to the quick comfort foods like the rest of us, just punched up with better flavors?

So I asked 25 of them: What is your favorite dish to cook at home? The chefs in question helm Michelin-starred destinations in France, Asian American diners in Texas and seasonal American restaurants at New York’s Rockefeller Center. You may not be able to replicate their restaurant-quality recipes at home, but from tuna melts to smoked chicken, their off-duty meals should be inspiration for us all.

Shrimp Ceviche

“I love to make shrimp ceviche. It is an easy recipe that holds well, and I think tastes better the next day. This is also my go-to dish for potlucks, beach hangs and family gatherings. I love it because it’s really all knife work, and the only cooking you do is blanching the shrimp. I like to add cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a lot of lime juice. It can be served with crackers or tostadas!” — Yara Herrera, chef and partner of Hellbender

Paella

“When I’m cooking for myself, friends or family, I almost always come back to a traditional paella Valenciana with rabbit, chicken, garrofó beans, green beans, tomato, sweet paprika, saffron and bomba rice, cooked outdoors over a wood fire. It’s a more rustic dish than what we serve at Xiquet, but that’s exactly the point: the smoke from the wood, the slow build of the socarrat at the bottom and the fact that everyone gathers around the pan instead of plating up. It’s the dish I grew up with in Valencia, and it’s the one that, no matter where I cook it, instantly feels like home.” — Danny Llédo, chef of Xiquet

Chips and Dip

“My Mom’s Goop with Chips. Ideally house-made chips seasoned with my special blend of what I call ‘Baxtrom Spice’ from my upcoming cookbook, Nothing Matters but Delicious. It’s my mom’s take on French onion dip, made completely from scratch. It’s always waiting for me when I get back to my parents’ house after traveling. Because I grew up with it, when I miss home or miss my mom, I make it.” — Greg Baxtrom, chef-owner of 5 Acres

Pastina

“Pastina is the ultimate edible hug! It’s my absolute favorite comfort food. I start by simmering some chicken broth — store-bought is totally fine, no judgment here! Right when the pastina is almost done, I swirl in whisked eggs, grated cheese and a crack of black pepper, then top it all off with a pile of fresh spinach. I let it steam for just a couple more minutes and boom: a bowl of pure soul-satisfying magic. But the best part is it takes less than 15 minutes and uses only one pot, so cleanup is a total breeze.” — Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef of Shuka and Shukette and author of upcoming cookbook Mediterranean All the Way

Nachos are always a good idea. Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash

Nachos

“My wife is from El Paso, Texas, and she believes nachos should be made in a very specific way. According to her, the best nachos are layered carefully, ingredient by ingredient, so every bite delivers the full experience: melted cheese, meat and beans, crunch, spice, freshness and richness. She’s also a hairstylist, so she usually gets home later than a typical dinner hour. Over time, I learned how important it is to make something that can be prepped ahead, assembled quickly and effortlessly, and then popped into the oven at just the right moment. Timing matters with nachos. You want the cheese fully melted, the chips extra toasty, and the meat and refried beans still piping hot when they hit the table. My version gets layered with seasoned meat, refried beans, shredded cheese, sliced black olives and pickled jalapeños. After baking, I finish them with diced avocado, tomatoes, onion and cilantro for freshness and balance. It’s comfort food but done with intention, every layer built so no chip gets left behind.” — Joey Campanaro, chef and owner of Little Owl, Market Table, The Clam and The Mary Lane

Black Bass

“One dish I have been making recently at home is a butterflied black sea bass prepared Cantonese style. It’s simple and very satisfying. I steam the whole bass with ginger, scallions and soy sauce, pour hot oil on it, then serve it with sambal, a side of rice and seasonal vegetables. Great to share with family or friends around the table.” — Cedric Vongerichten, chef and owner of Wayan and Ma•dé

Lentil Soup

“My go-to dish is Moroccan beef lentil soup. It’s made by browning ground beef and adding vegetable soffrito, brown lentils, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and other spices. I make a big batch and freeze it, which is useful because I’m often short on time. It’s technically a soup, but my favorite way to enjoy it is to reduce it a bit and serve over steamed jasmine rice with a dollop of yogurt, pickled vegetables and cilantro. It’s very comforting and packed full of protein and vitamins!” — Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina

Jjamppong is a true comfort food. Makafood/Pexels

Jjamppong

“Jjamppong is my favorite dish and the one I cook most often. The key is stir-frying the vegetables over high heat for a deep smoky flavor, with pork and seafood added just to enhance the taste. I go heavy on the chili powder and black pepper because for me, the spicier, the better. On my days off, cooking solely for myself is my greatest joy. Because authentic jjamppong is hard to find in New York, making it myself is a way to bring back memories of Korea, where many people enjoy spicy food to relieve stress.” — Simon Lee, executive chef of Kisa

Smoked Chicken

“I recently built a deck on my house, and I spend a lot of time outside when it’s not too hot. I keep things simple at home: I buy a nice free-range chicken, brine it, spatchcock it and smoke it. I love the idea of the chicken taking more time than normal so I can make the sides. I will always make a classic potato salad or pasta salad. I’ve recently also built a raised bed, so I like to pull some veg from there. I love the idea of having roasted or charred broccolini with a classic bagna càuda. For me, the flavor profiles of summer have always revolved around the grill, so I like to keep those things close to home!” — Matt Dion, executive chef of Lowland

Chicken Parm

“When cooking at home, I think of comfort, which immediately recalls everything my mom used to make for me as a child. Top of mind is chicken parmesan, which is very simple to make at home by taking chicken breasts, slicing them thin and dredging them in flour, egg and breadcrumbs. Fry the chicken breasts up in some good olive oil, cover them with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and grated parmesan, then bake in the oven to finish, and you have yourself an excellent meal that will easily feed five people and won’t break the bank. It’s one of those dishes that everyone enjoys and always wants to have again.” — Joey Salvaggio, chef de cuisine of Arvine

Nothing beats garden-fresh tomatoes. Mila/Unsplash

Tomato Salad

“I am very fortunate to live in a house with a vegetable garden, and over the years I have been able to see how much it transforms our daily lives. Growing our own ingredients completely changes our relationship with cooking: It opens up a world of flavors, stimulates creativity and also simplifies everyday meals. One summer dish I particularly love to prepare is a salad made with tomatoes just picked from the vine, lemon basil, young shiso shoots, a perfectly ripe vine peach and a few fresh almonds, all seasoned with good olive oil. When I cook at home, this is what I love most — working with produce from the garden, picked just minutes before.” — Mauro Colagreco, chef of Mirazur and Florie’s

Pasta e Fagioli

“I was born in Mexico to an Italian father and a mother of Spanish heritage and moved to Houston as a teenager. While my tastes reflect all of those influences, when I get to cook for fun at home for family and friends, I gravitate to a simple pasta. And one of my favorite recipes is pasta e fagioli. It is delicious, versatile and so satisfying. I find this simple recipe to be a great starting base to get creative and make use of what you have in your pantry. Use a different bean (could be a lentil or a pea too), braise some meat in the stock beforehand or even add your favorite veggies. This is a classic Neapolitan dish that has its roots in the peasant tradition.” — Felipe Riccio, executive chef and partner of Goodnight Hospitality

Khichdi

“For me, khichdi is one of the most versatile dishes you can make. There’s never just one recipe for it because it changes with what you have on hand, your mood or even the season. Most of the time, I make it using leftovers sitting in my refrigerator — vegetables from another meal, a handful of rice, lentils soaking in the corner of the kitchen. It’s comfort food, but it’s also resourceful cooking at its best. You can make it on a flat-top stove, in an Instant Pot or in a pressure cooker. It’s humble and luxurious at the same time, which feels very Gujarati to me. — Heena Patel, chef and co-founder of Besharam

Tuna Melt

“I have been obsessing over tuna melts lately. I love that it’s quick, easy and I get to go around to all my favorite places like Elbow Bread for sourdough and Formaggio for cornichons, olives and really nice tuna. I chop up a bunch of herbs with those pickles and olives and gently fork them into the preserved tuna with a bit of dijon mustard. Instead of mayonnaise, I use coconut oil for a lighter, decadent richness. I spoon that over a thick cut of sourdough with a single slice of slutty American cheese and bake until the bread is toasty and the cheese is melted.” — Telly Justice, chef and owner of HAGS

“Around the house, I’m referred to as ‘The Conserva Guy’ by my family. When I’m cooking for myself and my family, I’ll take crusty bread, Row 7 Tomatoes, Tenorio Tuna Fillets and seia cheese to make what we call ‘Portuguese tuna melts.’ I split the baguette and lightly grill, then smash the tomatoes on the bread and top with tuna filets and seia cheese.” — Anthony Gonçalves, chef and owner of Kanopi and Bar XI

Sukiyaki

“When I’m cooking at home on my day off, I tend to want something comforting, quick and relatively nutritious. I also try to aim to make a one-pot meal so I don’t have to do as many dishes afterward. To that end, I find myself making sukiyaki, a Japanese-style stew/hot pot, pretty frequently. I pack it with a lot of veggies (napa cabbage, various mushrooms, onions), tofu and either chicken or shaved beef from the freezer section of my local Asian supermarket. To make it a full meal, I usually eat it with udon noodles I have in the freezer or glass noodles from my pantry. Both can be cooked in the broth to make it a true one-pot meal.” — Nick Wong, co-owner and executive chef of Agnes and Sherman

Breakfast Burrito

“My girlfriend and I are always on the go, so cooking at home is rare. However, we do cook one everyday item: the breakfast burrito. It’s fast and handheld, allowing us to use any leftovers in the fridge, making it a perfect match for our busy lifestyle. We live close to Southwest Detroit, which is home to a very large Mexican population and, consequently, offers access to some really great grocery stores. Our breakfast burritos start with a flour tortilla, scrambled eggs and Honey Bee Market salsa verde. From there, we throw in anything and everything from our fridge: grilled vegetables, roasted mushrooms or Jenn’s mom’s chicken adobo. We love to roll our burritos and sear them on two sides to get both crunchy and chewy textures. Once the burrito is done, it’s wrapped and ready to be eaten in the car, the park or at work. It’s not glamorous, but it’s effective, and honestly, it’s something I look forward to every single day. It’s probably my favorite food, and Jenn makes them better than I do.” — Joseph VanWagner, executive chef and partner of Echelon Kitchen & Bar and Hunã

Pantry Pasta

“I love a simple pantry pasta when I’m home and looking for something quick and tasty to eat. I always keep spaghetti or linguine stocked in my cupboard. I start my sauce with garlic, anchovies, butter and a pinch of chili flakes. What I love most about this kind of dish is its seasonal versatility. In the spring, I’ll use green garlic; in the summer, tomatoes; in the fall, chicories; and in the winter, cabbage. I finish it with fresh chopped parsley and a generous squeeze of lemon juice.” — Jon Karis, executive chef of Chambers

Store-Bought Ravioli

“I barely cook at home — I eat cereal! But when I do, I usually buy fresh pasta (ravioli) and toss it with brown butter, pecorino, parsley, chives and chili pepper. I love fresh pasta, but it’s too much work to make at home, so I’d rather buy it. Brown butter is easy to make and adds significant flavor to dishes. I use parsley and chives a lot, as they are staples in Brazil.” — Renata Ameni, executive pastry chef and partner of Birdee

She’s a beaut. Griffin Wooldridge/Unsplash

Toasted Ham and Cheese

“On most weekday nights after a long day, my real comfort food is pressed ham-and-cheese sandwiches. Good ham, good cheese, crispy bread, ready in under three minutes. After spending all day cooking professionally, sometimes that kind of simple comfort is exactly what I want most.” — Maycoll Calderón, executive chef of Cuna

Chicken and Rice

“Chicken thighs and rice in the Instant Pot is my weeknight go-to. I season the thighs generously with za’atar and put the rice on the bottom so every bit of fat and juice drips straight down into it as it cooks. What comes out is this incredibly savory, almost confit-like rice that I’d honestly put next to anything I make professionally. A quick vegetable on the side, and for a punchy bright sauce, I reach for my own fermented hot sauce, a simple chimichurri or Trader Joe’s Yuzu Kosho when I want something bright and funky with zero effort. No shame in that whatsoever.” — Wesley Holton, corporate executive chef for MGM Resorts International

Sopa Seca

“My go-to meal for feeding myself and my family is in my book Hello, Home Cooking. It’s a spin on sopa seca: toasted broken spaghetti with black beans and parmesan. I make some version of this at least once a week. You break thin spaghetti into small pieces (sorry, Italians), toast them in oil until golden brown, add garlic, pour in broth and cook until the broth is fully absorbed and the noodles are cooked. From there, it becomes a choose-your-own-adventure — greens like spinach or chard, canned beans, leftover cooked ground meat, whatever’s in the fridge. Finish with herbs, parmesan and a spoonful of sour cream or labneh, and you end up with this creamy, luxurious pasta that took no effort. The real bonus is that kids will eat pasta no matter what, which means this is a great place to hide vegetables they’d otherwise negotiate against.” — Ham El-Waylly, executive chef at Strange Delight and author of Hello, Home Cooking

Lomo Saltado

“Lomo saltado is my go-to at home because it’s a quick, satisfying stir-fry that never disappoints. You can make it with beef, chicken or really any protein, though I usually go with beef. I also like to go nontraditional with the vegetables and use whatever I have around — asparagus, zucchini, anything that can be grilled or stir-fried. It’s an easy dish to make your own, but one thing I never skip is the aji. I’ve also simplified it over the years by using an air fryer for the fries and keeping frozen ones on hand, and honestly it’s just as delicious.” — Derek Piva, executive chef of The Restaurant at Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge

Shabu Shabu

“Shabu shabu is one of my favorite dishes to make at home, especially when I’m feeding friends or family. There’s a lot of care in the preparation: choosing good ingredients, washing and cutting the vegetables, setting out the meat, broth, sauces and seasonings. But once everyone sits down, it becomes this shared, do-it-yourself meal where each person cooks their vegetables and meat exactly how they like them. It’s a great way to make one dish feel personal for everyone at the table.” — Takahiro Sakaeda, chef/partner at Launchpad Hospitality, which includes Nami Nori

Chicken en Cocotte Lutée

“Generally, I love doing a roast chicken at home. But on a recent trip to France to visit family, my mother-in-law made a chicken en cocotte lutée with tons of garlic, sealed with a bread-dough lid. So I started cooking that at home for my family, adding some seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, chicken stock and Cognac. It’s basically a one-pot dinner with sauce and veggies. The chicken’s texture is soft and tender from the steam built-up inside. We even eat the dough that sealed the pot, dipping it in the chicken jus.” — Jaime Young, co-founder and culinary partner of Sunday Hospitality

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »