The 15 Best Watches of May

Watch brands love talking about innovation, but May’s most compelling releases suggest that the industry’s real strength lies in its ability to reinterpret the familiar.

Last month saw the return of icons such as the A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon and Longines Legend Diver, while brands including Daniel Roth, King Seiko and Zenith mined their archives for inspiration. Elsewhere, independent makers demonstrated that traditional watchmaking still has plenty of room for experimentation, whether through Czapek’s extraordinary enamel work, MB&F’s gem-set perpetual calendar or Armin Strom’s celestial take on resonance.

The result is a lineup that feels simultaneously nostalgic and forward-looking, a reminder that great watchmaking rarely stands still, even when it’s looking backward.

As brands continue to mark America’s 250th anniversary ahead of the country’s semiquincentennial, Zenith has delivered one of the more compelling commemorative watches we’ve seen. The Chronomaster Revival Liberty II draws on a genuine historical connection between the manufacture and the United States, inspired by founder Georges Favre-Jacot’s travels to America in the second half of the 19th century, which helped shape his vision for a vertically integrated watch company. Reimagining the brand’s beloved 1969 A384, this model pairs subtle red, white and blue accents with the legendary El Primero automatic chronograph movement. An ultra-limited forged carbon version, restricted to just 25 pieces, offers a more contemporary take.



Few brands do restraint better than H. Moser & Cie., and the new Endeavour Flyback Chronograph Dual Time Date may be its most impressive balancing act yet. Combining a flyback chronograph, dual-time display and date function, the watch somehow manages to avoid the clutter typically associated with complicated travel watches. Developed with movement specialist Agenhor, the hand-wound HMC 730 caliber places chronograph and GMT indications centrally for exceptional legibility, while a striking turquoise fumé dial delivers Moser’s signature visual flair. The result is a sophisticated instrument that hides serious mechanical firepower beneath a clean exterior.

Bremont’s Martin-Baker watches have long been among the most distinctive aviation-themed tool watches on the market, but the new MB Meteor Time Zones adds a welcome dose of global utility to the formula. Housed in a lightweight 42mm titanium Trip-Tick case, the watch combines GMT functionality with a world-time display via Bremont’s clever dual-crown Roto-Click system, allowing wearers to track multiple time zones at a glance. Finished in the brand’s striking new Air Force Blue colorway, it retains the anti-shock and anti-magnetic protections that have defined the MB collection for nearly two decades while broadening its appeal beyond the cockpit.

Gem-set watches often lean heavily on jewelry, but MB&F’s new Legacy Machine Perpetual Chromatic Editions remain first and foremost feats of horological engineering. Based on the award-winning Legacy Machine Perpetual, the trio of limited editions pairs Stephen McDonnell’s groundbreaking perpetual calendar movement with bezels set with baguette-cut blue sapphires, purple sapphires or red rubies. The colorful gemstones frame one of modern watchmaking’s most inventive calibers, whose dial-side architecture places its suspended balance wheel and perpetual calendar display front and center. Limited to just eight examples each, the Chromatic Editions offer a vibrant new expression of an MB&F masterpiece.

Few independent brands are producing dials as compelling as Czapek, and the new Promenade Goutte de Rosée may be among its most captivating creations to date. Limited to just 25 pieces, the watch reinterprets the Promenade Goutte d’Eau with a rich green Grand Feu flinqué enamel dial designed to evoke morning dew shimmering across fresh spring leaves. Produced in collaboration with renowned dial maker Donzé Cadrans, each dial requires multiple firings and extensive hand-finishing. Housed in a warm yellow-gold case and powered by Czapek’s micro-rotor caliber SXH5.1, it’s a showcase of artisanal watchmaking at its finest.

Few complications are as fascinating — or visually captivating — as resonance, and Armin Strom remains one of the handful of brands actively exploring its potential in modern watchmaking. The new Dual Time GMT Resonance Aventurine pairs the manufacture’s patented resonance technology with a shimmering aventurine dial that evokes a star-filled night sky. Beneath the celestial display lies the in-house Calibre ARF22, whose twin balance wheels synchronize via a patented resonance clutch while powering two fully independent time zones. The model, which is limited to just 15 pieces, combines serious horological innovation with one of the most beautiful dial materials in contemporary watchmaking.

Vintage-inspired dive watches are everywhere these days, but few can trace their lineage as directly as the Longines Legend Diver. The new Legend Diver 59 returns to the larger dimensions of the original 1959 reference while introducing a more rugged personality than its glossy-dial predecessors. A matte-black grained dial, sandblasted hands and faux-aged lume lend the watch a distinctly utilitarian feel, while the signature twin-crown Super-Compressor-style layout remains as charming as ever. Powered by Longines’s COSC-certified L888.6 automatic movement and paired with a new Milanese mesh bracelet, it’s a thoughtful evolution of one of the brand’s most beloved modern classics.

The revived King Seiko VANAC collection has quickly become one of the most distinctive offerings in Seiko’s modern lineup, and this new anniversary edition only strengthens its appeal. Created to celebrate Seiko’s 145th anniversary, the limited-edition model pairs a silver-white dial with vivid blue accents inspired by the brand’s signature “Seiko Blue,” a color that has been associated with the company since the 1960s. The sharply faceted case and integrated bracelet channel the bold spirit of the original 1970s VANAC models, while the high-performance Caliber 8L45 delivers a three-day power reserve.

While A. Lange & Söhne is best known for round watches such as the Lange 1 and Datograph, some of its most important innovations have arrived in unexpected forms. First introduced in 2008, the Cabaret Tourbillon made history as the world’s first tourbillon wristwatch with a stop-seconds (“hacking”) mechanism, allowing the rotating regulator to be set with unprecedented precision. Now, Lange has revived the landmark model in its proprietary Honeygold alloy, pairing the distinctive rectangular case with a handsome black dial and the manually wound Calibre L042.1. The gorgeous reference is limited to just 100 pieces.

Since its debut in 2022, the Atelier Wen Perception has become one of the most convincing ambassadors for contemporary Chinese watchmaking. The new Perception V3 builds on that foundation with a significant upgrade beneath the dial, replacing its previous movement with the French-made Pequignet EPM03. Visible through a full exhibition caseback, the movement features decorative finishing inspired by traditional Chinese motifs, underscoring the brand’s distinctive Sino-French identity. Up front, master craftsman Cheng Yucai’s hand-turned guilloché dial remains the star of the show, now joined by a handsome new bamboo-green variant. At under $5,000, few integrated-bracelet sports watches offer a more compelling blend of craftsmanship and originality.

No brand approaches the measurement of time quite like Urwerk. Issued as a 25-piece final edition, the new UR-10 Spacemeter Blue closes the chapter on one of the independent watchmaker’s most unconventional creations. Alongside traditional hours and minutes, the watch tracks the distance traveled by Earth as it rotates on its axis and orbits the sun, transforming the dial into a miniature model of our planet’s cosmic journey. The deep blue colorway feels especially fitting for the farewell edition, while the lightweight titanium case and in-house automatic caliber ensure the concept remains grounded in serious watchmaking. It’s equal parts wristwatch, scientific instrument and philosophical statement.

Created in partnership with America’s most famous motor race, this new Tag Heuer model pairs the Formula 1 Solargraph’s lightweight, solar-powered practicality with design cues inspired by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A black dial accented by warm brown tones recalls the iconic Yard of Bricks, while Indy 500 branding on the dial and caseback reinforces the connection. Limited to 1,110 pieces, it’s a modern motorsport watch that feels refreshingly true to the spirit of the original Formula 1 collection.

The revived Daniel Roth collection has been remarkably disciplined, and the new Extra Plat Platinum may be its most elegant release to date. Housed in the brand’s signature double-ellipse platinum case, the watch pairs a monochromatic anthracite guilloché dial with the manually wound Calibre DR002, developed by master watchmakers Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. At just 7.7mm thick, it captures the refined proportions that made Daniel Roth’s original creations so beloved among collectors, while a sapphire caseback showcases some of the finest movement finishing in contemporary watchmaking.

The trend toward smaller watches shows no signs of slowing, but few brands have embraced it as convincingly as Serica. The new Ref. 7505 distills the Parisian brand’s field-watch formula into a remarkably compact 35mm case without sacrificing any of the rugged character that made the larger Ref. 6190 such a success. Available with three enamel dial configurations — including a new “Minute Critical” layout designed for more immediate legibility — the watch retains Serica’s signature Bonklip bracelet while introducing a redesigned Safe-Lock clasp. Powered by a COSC-certified automatic movement and water resistant to 200 meters, it’s proof that capability and compact proportions need not be mutually exclusive.

The best collaborations create something neither partner could have achieved alone, and the Floating Feathers is a perfect example. Conceived by The Armoury’s Mark Cho and Elliot Hammer and executed by Naoya Hida & Co.’s Master Engraver Keisuke Kano, the watch transforms the latter brand’s minimalist Type 4 into a canvas for hand-engraved artistry. Three delicate feathers drift across a bead-blasted Argentium silver dial, their intricate details contrasting beautifully with hand-polished yellow-gold markers and hands. Limited to just 10 pieces, the watch remains unmistakably Naoya Hida in its proportions and execution, while offering one of the most poetic dials the independent Japanese maker has ever produced.

Not every watch-related release worth discussing is a watch. Produced in close collaboration with Grand Seiko, ERG Media’s new coffee-table tome chronicles the Japanese manufacture’s evolution from a niche maker of precision timepieces into one of the most respected names in modern horology. Across 320 oversized pages, the book combines archival imagery, contemporary photography and historical timelines documenting everything from early mechanical calibers to Spring Drive and Hi-Beat innovations. Housed in a striking wooden slipcase inspired by the architecture of Grand Seiko boutiques and wrapped in a linen-bound cover, it feels less like a reference book and more like a collector’s object in its own right.

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »



